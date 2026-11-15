New York is buzzing with HR and people-ops roles right now, from entry-level assistants to VP and global people partner seats. If you work in recruiting, benefits, culture, or org development, this week’s list has strong options.

Employer: Filevine EU

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

AI-driven legal tech company hiring a recruiter to scale their R&D org across engineering, SRE, QA, and product. Full-cycle technical recruiting with lots of ownership, modern tools (Lever, LinkedIn Recruiter), and strong benefits.

Employer: Morningstar

Location: New York, NY (4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,938–$158,105 base + ~20% bonus target

Senior HRBP role supporting credit ratings teams with org design, workforce planning, performance, and engagement. Great fit if you like strategic work, complex/global orgs, and a rich benefits package (401k match, sabbatical, strong leave).

Employer: Zeta Charter Schools

Location: New York, NY (Bronx/Upper Manhattan, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000

Lead benefits, leaves, compliance, and HR systems (Paycom) for a fast-growing K–12 charter network. Hybrid schedule, mission-driven environment, and lots of perks like wellness stipends, therapy access, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Legora

Location: New York, NY (Union Square, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$260,000

High-impact senior people partner role owning the global people agenda for a 400+ person Growth org at a hyper-growth AI SaaS company. You’ll advise the CRO, lead org design and performance, and guide regional people partners worldwide.

Employer: Archer (for Third Bridge Group)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000

Brand-new role leading US sales recruiting for a global research firm. Own end-to-end hiring for commercial roles, bring market insight to sales leaders, and shape how the company attracts and assesses top sales talent.

Employer: MagHire

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry-level or early-career HR role supporting recruiting, onboarding, records, compliance, and engagement. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want broad HR exposure with training and growth potential.

Employer: Barclays

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$190,000

Senior ER leader handling complex investigations, performance and restructuring matters, and ER policy for the Americas. Strong fit for someone with deep ER experience who can advise senior leaders and manage risk in a fast-paced bank.

Employer: New York Life

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid – 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$228,500 + bonus eligible

Senior individual-contributor role building leadership and culture capabilities across a 12,000-agent field network. Ideal if you love designing leadership programs, driving culture change, and influencing across a large, complex org.

Employer: NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS)

Location: NYC – all boroughs (1 Centre St.)

Type: Full-time, City Research Scientist title

Salary: $74,536–$81,991

Data- and analytics-heavy role supporting talent and org development within the Office of Energy Management. You’ll build dashboards (Power BI), improve data quality, support engagement activities, and help shape internal communications.

Employer: MaxIT Consulting – Max Corporate Group

Location: New York, NY (On-site)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed (asked to share expected salary)

Own full-cycle sales recruiting for a venture-backed AI finance platform, working closely with founders. Great for a 3–5 year GTM recruiter who wants more ownership, in-person collaboration, and the chance to build recruiting infrastructure.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and send it in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.