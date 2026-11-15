undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🧑💼 New York HR Jobs With Multiple Openings From $74K–$260K
New York is buzzing with HR and people-ops roles right now, from entry-level assistants to VP and global people partner seats. If you work in recruiting, benefits, culture, or org development, this week’s list has strong options.
Technical Recruiter
Employer: Filevine EU
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
AI-driven legal tech company hiring a recruiter to scale their R&D org across engineering, SRE, QA, and product. Full-cycle technical recruiting with lots of ownership, modern tools (Lever, LinkedIn Recruiter), and strong benefits.
People & Culture Business Partner – Credit Ratings
Employer: Morningstar
Location: New York, NY (4 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $112,938–$158,105 base + ~20% bonus target
Senior HRBP role supporting credit ratings teams with org design, workforce planning, performance, and engagement. Great fit if you like strategic work, complex/global orgs, and a rich benefits package (401k match, sabbatical, strong leave).
Manager of People Operations (Benefits Administrator)
Employer: Zeta Charter Schools
Location: New York, NY (Bronx/Upper Manhattan, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$100,000
Lead benefits, leaves, compliance, and HR systems (Paycom) for a fast-growing K–12 charter network. Hybrid schedule, mission-driven environment, and lots of perks like wellness stipends, therapy access, and clear growth paths.
Lead Global People Partner, Growth
Employer: Legora
Location: New York, NY (Union Square, in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $220,000–$260,000
High-impact senior people partner role owning the global people agenda for a 400+ person Growth org at a hyper-growth AI SaaS company. You’ll advise the CRO, lead org design and performance, and guide regional people partners worldwide.
Senior Sales Recruiter
Employer: Archer (for Third Bridge Group)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$150,000
Brand-new role leading US sales recruiting for a global research firm. Own end-to-end hiring for commercial roles, bring market insight to sales leaders, and shape how the company attracts and assesses top sales talent.
Human Resources Assistant
Employer: MagHire
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Great entry-level or early-career HR role supporting recruiting, onboarding, records, compliance, and engagement. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want broad HR exposure with training and growth potential.
Employee Relations Specialist VP
Employer: Barclays
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000–$190,000
Senior ER leader handling complex investigations, performance and restructuring matters, and ER policy for the Americas. Strong fit for someone with deep ER experience who can advise senior leaders and manage risk in a fast-paced bank.
Corporate Vice President, Agency Culture & Communities
Employer: New York Life
Location: New York, NY (Hybrid – 3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$228,500 + bonus eligible
Senior individual-contributor role building leadership and culture capabilities across a 12,000-agent field network. Ideal if you love designing leadership programs, driving culture change, and influencing across a large, complex org.
Analyst, Talent and Organizational Development
Employer: NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS)
Location: NYC – all boroughs (1 Centre St.)
Type: Full-time, City Research Scientist title
Salary: $74,536–$81,991
Data- and analytics-heavy role supporting talent and org development within the Office of Energy Management. You’ll build dashboards (Power BI), improve data quality, support engagement activities, and help shape internal communications.
GTM Recruiter (Sales Recruiting) – On-site
Employer: MaxIT Consulting – Max Corporate Group
Location: New York, NY (On-site)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed (asked to share expected salary)
Own full-cycle sales recruiting for a venture-backed AI finance platform, working closely with founders. Great for a 3–5 year GTM recruiter who wants more ownership, in-person collaboration, and the chance to build recruiting infrastructure.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and send it in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.