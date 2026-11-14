New York City has steady demand right now for people who know environmental rules and don’t mind field work. If you’ve got asbestos or EH&S experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (environmental consulting firm)

CyberCoders (environmental consulting firm) Location: New York, NY (field + office; based near NYC or North Arlington, NJ)

(field + office; based near NYC or North Arlington, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (DOE)

You’ll inspect buildings across NYC for asbestos-containing materials, collect samples, write reports, and manage client relationships. Role comes with premium benefits, generous PTO, profit-sharing bonuses, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and room to move up, plus some remote flexibility. NYCDEP Asbestos Investigator license and ACP-5 experience are required.

Employer: Environmental Consulting Services (Lawrence ENV)

Location: New York, NY (in-person; travel across 5 boroughs, Long Island, tri-state)

(in-person; travel across 5 boroughs, Long Island, tri-state) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $65,000 per year

Great fit if you’re NYS DOL certified and working toward your NYC DEP Asbestos Investigator credential. You’ll do asbestos surveys, bulk sampling, report writing, and later issue ACP-5s once DEP certified. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off, with some night and weekend work when needed.

Employer: Con Edison

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports oil, water, waste, and chemical management programs and works closely with regulators and internal teams. You’ll guide compliance, lead environmental risk reduction projects, respond to spills and incidents, and help shape company-wide environmental practices. Con Edison offers a rich benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, stock purchase plan, generous PTO, parental leave, and more).

If any of these sound close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.