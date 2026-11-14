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🚧 New York City Construction & Trades – Multiple Openings From $16/hr
New York’s building scene is still busy, from high‑end interiors to big infrastructure work. Here are a few solid hands‑on roles hiring now in New York, NY.
AWS Certified Welding Inspector
- Employer: AEIS LLC
- Location: New York & New Jersey Metro Areas (based in New York, NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50–$55 per hour
Work on major infrastructure and structural projects doing weld inspections to AWS/ASME/DOT standards. This role stands out for its in‑house NDT training, clear growth path to QA Lead/Technical Specialist, and strong benefits (401k with contribution, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition help, and more).
Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a NYC residential contractor)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed), plus bonuses
Lead high‑end townhome, brownstone, and condo interior projects in the city. You’ll run on‑site operations, manage subs, keep jobs on schedule and on budget, and get medical benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, truck allowance, and performance bonuses.
Mover / Moving Helper
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New York, NY 10022
- Type: Part-time / Full-time (other)
- Pay: $16–$20 per hour, paid as a percentage of each move
Help with residential moves: wrapping furniture, carrying boxes, loading/unloading trucks. No experience needed—they’ll train, and you get a flexible schedule, paid training, safety gear, and chances to move up.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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