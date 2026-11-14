New York’s building scene is still busy, from high‑end interiors to big infrastructure work. Here are a few solid hands‑on roles hiring now in New York, NY.

Employer: AEIS LLC

AEIS LLC Location: New York & New Jersey Metro Areas (based in New York, NY )

New York & New Jersey Metro Areas (based in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$55 per hour

Work on major infrastructure and structural projects doing weld inspections to AWS/ASME/DOT standards. This role stands out for its in‑house NDT training, clear growth path to QA Lead/Technical Specialist, and strong benefits (401k with contribution, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a NYC residential contractor)

(recruiting for a NYC residential contractor) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed), plus bonuses

Lead high‑end townhome, brownstone, and condo interior projects in the city. You’ll run on‑site operations, manage subs, keep jobs on schedule and on budget, and get medical benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, truck allowance, and performance bonuses.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New York, NY 10022

Type: Part-time / Full-time (other)

Pay: $16–$20 per hour, paid as a percentage of each move

Help with residential moves: wrapping furniture, carrying boxes, loading/unloading trucks. No experience needed—they’ll train, and you get a flexible schedule, paid training, safety gear, and chances to move up.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.