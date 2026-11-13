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New York
Bellevue Warming Center open during Code Blue
10 days ago
The NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue Warming Center is open from 4:00 PM to 8:00 AM for anyone who needs a safe, warm place. Enter at 462 1st Ave. For more warming locations or street outreach, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.