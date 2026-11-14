New York’s making scene is busy right now, from chemical plants to print shops and big transit projects. If you like building, fixing, and improving how things get made, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations in a chemical manufacturing plant, using Lean and Six Sigma to boost throughput, cut waste, and keep quality high. You’ll manage supervisors and operators, own safety and compliance, and work closely with maintenance, quality, and supply chain.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (Advisory/consulting)

Full-time (Advisory/consulting) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + bonus eligible

Help big-name clients improve product development and manufacturing using lean, data, and digital tools. Good fit if you have 3+ years in operations or process improvement and want client-facing work, mentoring juniors, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Infinite Consulting Corp

Location: New York, NY

Type: Likely full-time (project-based)

Likely full-time (project-based) Pay: $75 – $85/hour

Own quality for major MTA construction projects—you’ll build and run the quality system, write quality plans, perform inspections, and report directly to upper management. Best for someone with 8+ years quality experience and prior MTA QM approval.

Employer: City Printing & Signs

Location: New York, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22/hour, overtime available

Hands-on role running large format printers and finishing equipment to make banners, posters, signs, and vinyl wraps. Good if you have wide-format printing experience, like fast-paced shop work, and want extra hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible when they see strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.