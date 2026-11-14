New York’s transportation scene is busy and hiring, from planners to drivers. If you like being on the move, there are several solid options here with good pay and flexibility.

Employer: TYLin

TYLin Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,600 – $176,400/year

Lead big transportation planning projects focused on safer streets, multimodal travel, and citywide mobility. Great fit if you have 10+ years in planning, enjoy managing teams and clients, and want strong pay plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: **Up to $3,500/week + $5,000 sign-on bonus***

OTR flatbed role with percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul) and weekend home time. Best for Class A drivers with at least 1 year recent OTR and 6+ months flatbed who want high earning potential and a lease-to-own path.

Employer: Not listed (residential moving company)

Not listed (residential moving company) Location: New York, NY 10022

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Part-time / Full-time Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Drive a box truck, lead a moving crew, and be the main contact for customers on moving day. Good for experienced movers who like hands-on work, flexible schedules, and paid training.

Employer: Not listed (roadside assistance contractor)

Not listed (roadside assistance contractor) Location: New York, NY & surrounding areas

Type: Independent contractor, field-based

Independent contractor, field-based Pay: About $1,427 – $2,733/week, paid daily

Help stranded drivers with jump-starts, lockouts, tire changes, and fuel delivery across NYC boroughs. Ideal if you want to set your own schedule, work on the road, and earn daily pay plus tips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak schedules or details for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.