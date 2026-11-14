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🚚 New York Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
New York’s supply chain and logistics scene is buzzing right now, from hospital purchasing to AI data centers and big-name consulting. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
IT Procurement Professional (Contract)
- Employer: Wise Equation Solutions Inc.
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior IT procurement role owning end-to-end sourcing for software, SaaS, hardware, cloud, and IT services. Great fit if you have 7+ years in IT strategic sourcing, RFPs, and vendor management, ideally in insurance or financial services.
Materials Manager, Networking & Hardware
- Employer: Fluidstack
- Location: New York, United States
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $199,000
Own the networking hardware category (switches, routers, DPUs) for massive AI compute buildouts. Ideal if you’ve sourced networking gear at scale, handled EOL transitions, and can negotiate with major OEMs.
Demand Planning Manager
- Employer: AS Beauty Group
- Location: New York, United States
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead SKU-level forecasting across multiple beauty brands (Laura Geller, Bliss, Julep). Heavy data analytics, 24‑month rolling forecasts, S&OP/IBP, and launch planning—perfect for someone with 3–5 years demand planning in beauty or CPG.
Global Sourcing Specialist (IT)
- Employer: Elantis
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Handles complex negotiations for IT goods, software, and services. You’ll evaluate suppliers, review pricing and financials, and help implement long-term supply chain strategies to secure capacity and continuity of supply.
Senior Trade Advisory Manager
- Employer: Flexport
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $185,000 per year
Lead a team of customs and trade advisors helping clients navigate global trade regulations. Licensed Customs Broker required; you’ll own client portfolios, develop new advisory offerings, and guide work on tariff classification, valuation, and duty strategies.
Firmwide Market Data Specialist
- Employer: Referment (global investment firm client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid data procurement/vendor management role for a major investment firm. You’ll manage the full data life cycle—sourcing, contracts, usage analysis, and audits—ideal if you come from market data vendors, research ops, or financial services.
Purchasing Coordinator (Onsite) – Mount Sinai Hospital
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: New York, NY (Mount Sinai Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Salary: $65,000 – $85,000
Hands-on purchasing and inventory role supporting hospital facilities operations. Mix of POs, vendor communication, inventory control, and financial reconciliation, with strong benefits and growth inside a large healthcare support organization.
Pharma & MedTech End-to-End Supply Chain Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Not specified (consulting manager role)
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Consulting role focused on pharma and MedTech supply chains—end-to-end visibility, cost reduction, and digital/analytics-driven networks. Great if you have 4+ years in supply chain plus experience with SCM software and transformation projects.
Source-to-Pay Technology Consultant (Coupa, ZIP, GEP) – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Senior Manager, Consulting
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead strategic sourcing and digital procurement programs using tools like Coupa, GEP, SAP Ariba. You’ll manage teams, supplier relationships, and complex negotiations—ideal for someone with 7+ years in procurement and S2P tech.
Supply Chain Consulting – Warehouse Automation Sr. Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Senior Manager, Consulting
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Senior consulting role designing and implementing warehouse automation and end-to-end supply chain improvements. Good fit if you have 6+ years in supply chain, automation, and large project leadership.
Supply Chain Consulting – Warehouse Automation Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Director, Consulting
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Executive-level role leading warehouse automation strategy, multiple projects, and business development. You’ll own client relationships, drive growth, and mentor senior leaders in operations consulting.
Jewelry Inventory & Merchandising Coordinator
- Employer: Paramount Gems
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Salary: $27.13 – $32.67 per hour
Hands-on inventory and merchandising role in fine jewelry. You’ll track pieces, prep for orders and trade shows, and keep counts accurate—perfect if you already have jewelry industry experience and love detail work.
Source-to-Pay Technology Consultant (Coupa, ZIP, GEP) – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Manager, Consulting
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Mid-level consulting role implementing digital procurement and S2P tools (Coupa, ZIP, GEP). You’ll lead projects, manage suppliers, and drive cost savings—great if you have 5+ years in sourcing/procurement and relevant certifications (CSCMP, APICS, ISM) are a plus.
Seller Operations Coordinator
- Employer: Sotheby’s
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $54,000
Operations-heavy role supporting art and luxury sales. You’ll coordinate consignments, shipping, compliance, and post‑auction logistics—nice mix of client service and back-end operations in a high-end environment.
Associate, Travel Logistics – Fanatics Events
- Employer: Fanatics
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Not specified (associate-level)
- Salary: Not listed
Project management-style role owning travel logistics systems, budgets, and vendor coordination for Fanatics Fest talent. You won’t book travel, but you’ll run Airtable trackers, hotel blocks, and budget reconciliation in a fast-paced event environment.
Procurement Strategy & Strategic Sourcing – Value Capture Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY, US
- Type: Senior Associate, Consulting
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Consulting role focused on value capture in procurement—spend analysis, sourcing strategies, supplier performance, and e‑procurement tools. Good step if you have 3+ years in sourcing and want more client-facing strategy work.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—NYC roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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