New York’s supply chain and logistics scene is buzzing right now, from hospital purchasing to AI data centers and big-name consulting. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Wise Equation Solutions Inc.

Wise Equation Solutions Inc. Location: New York, NY

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior IT procurement role owning end-to-end sourcing for software, SaaS, hardware, cloud, and IT services. Great fit if you have 7+ years in IT strategic sourcing, RFPs, and vendor management, ideally in insurance or financial services.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $199,000

Own the networking hardware category (switches, routers, DPUs) for massive AI compute buildouts. Ideal if you’ve sourced networking gear at scale, handled EOL transitions, and can negotiate with major OEMs.

Employer: AS Beauty Group

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead SKU-level forecasting across multiple beauty brands (Laura Geller, Bliss, Julep). Heavy data analytics, 24‑month rolling forecasts, S&OP/IBP, and launch planning—perfect for someone with 3–5 years demand planning in beauty or CPG.

Employer: Elantis

Location: New York, NY

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Handles complex negotiations for IT goods, software, and services. You’ll evaluate suppliers, review pricing and financials, and help implement long-term supply chain strategies to secure capacity and continuity of supply.

Employer: Flexport

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $185,000 per year

Lead a team of customs and trade advisors helping clients navigate global trade regulations. Licensed Customs Broker required; you’ll own client portfolios, develop new advisory offerings, and guide work on tariff classification, valuation, and duty strategies.

Employer: Referment (global investment firm client)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid data procurement/vendor management role for a major investment firm. You’ll manage the full data life cycle—sourcing, contracts, usage analysis, and audits—ideal if you come from market data vendors, research ops, or financial services.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: New York, NY (Mount Sinai Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000

Hands-on purchasing and inventory role supporting hospital facilities operations. Mix of POs, vendor communication, inventory control, and financial reconciliation, with strong benefits and growth inside a large healthcare support organization.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Not specified (consulting manager role)

Not specified (consulting manager role) Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Consulting role focused on pharma and MedTech supply chains—end-to-end visibility, cost reduction, and digital/analytics-driven networks. Great if you have 4+ years in supply chain plus experience with SCM software and transformation projects.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Senior Manager, Consulting

Senior Manager, Consulting Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead strategic sourcing and digital procurement programs using tools like Coupa, GEP, SAP Ariba. You’ll manage teams, supplier relationships, and complex negotiations—ideal for someone with 7+ years in procurement and S2P tech.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Senior Manager, Consulting

Senior Manager, Consulting Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior consulting role designing and implementing warehouse automation and end-to-end supply chain improvements. Good fit if you have 6+ years in supply chain, automation, and large project leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Director, Consulting

Director, Consulting Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Executive-level role leading warehouse automation strategy, multiple projects, and business development. You’ll own client relationships, drive growth, and mentor senior leaders in operations consulting.

Employer: Paramount Gems

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $27.13 – $32.67 per hour

Hands-on inventory and merchandising role in fine jewelry. You’ll track pieces, prep for orders and trade shows, and keep counts accurate—perfect if you already have jewelry industry experience and love detail work.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Manager, Consulting

Manager, Consulting Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Mid-level consulting role implementing digital procurement and S2P tools (Coupa, ZIP, GEP). You’ll lead projects, manage suppliers, and drive cost savings—great if you have 5+ years in sourcing/procurement and relevant certifications (CSCMP, APICS, ISM) are a plus.

Employer: Sotheby’s

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $54,000

Operations-heavy role supporting art and luxury sales. You’ll coordinate consignments, shipping, compliance, and post‑auction logistics—nice mix of client service and back-end operations in a high-end environment.

Employer: Fanatics

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Not specified (associate-level)

Not specified (associate-level) Salary: Not listed

Project management-style role owning travel logistics systems, budgets, and vendor coordination for Fanatics Fest talent. You won’t book travel, but you’ll run Airtable trackers, hotel blocks, and budget reconciliation in a fast-paced event environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Senior Associate, Consulting

Senior Associate, Consulting Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Consulting role focused on value capture in procurement—spend analysis, sourcing strategies, supplier performance, and e‑procurement tools. Good step if you have 3+ years in sourcing and want more client-facing strategy work.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—NYC roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.