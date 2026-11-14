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🔬 Several High-Paying Science & Research Roles in New York City
New York’s science scene is buzzing right now—from hospital labs to AI giants. If you’re into data, experiments, or research leadership, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Manager, Economic Modeling (Causal Inference Economist)
- Employer: Mastercard
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC): $156,000 – $265,000 base + bonus eligible
Join the Mastercard Economics Institute and lead causal inference work using rich transaction data and public data. Great fit if you love quasi-experimental methods, Python/R, and turning complex models into clear insights for business and policy leaders.
Health Actuary Consultant – Payer/Provider – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Support health plans and providers with pricing, reserving, and forecasting work. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong Excel/SQL or data tools, and want to blend actuarial skills with strategy consulting.
Junior Energy Data Analyst
- Employer: Nathan, a Cadmus Company
- Location: New York, NY (with broader client work)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level friendly role using stats and economic analysis on clean energy and demand-side management (efficiency, DERs, decarbonization). Good for early-career analysts who want consulting experience in climate and energy.
Head of Specialty Exposure Management
- Employer: Ascot Group
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $240,000 base + bonus eligible
Lead a team managing non‑nat cat and liability risk across specialty insurance lines. This is a senior analytics leadership role for someone with 10+ years in catastrophe modeling/exposure management and strong SQL/data chops.
Staff Researcher, Rolling Research (Slack)
- Employer: Salesforce (Slack)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC metro): $178,900 – $285,800 base + bonus/equity eligible
Own rapid UX research for Slack’s Rolling Research program, running fast evaluative studies across product areas. Great for senior UX researchers (7–8+ years) who like high-speed, high-impact work with product teams.
Research Associate
- Employer: NYU Langone Health – Grossman School of Medicine
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $47,033.89 – $47,033.90 annually
Hands-on basic science lab role where you design and run experiments, analyze data, and help with papers and grants. A solid 2–3 year stepping stone if you have a BS/BA in biomedical or physical sciences and are eyeing grad or med school.
Chemistry Subject Matter Expert – AI Content Specialist
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: New York, NY (Remote contract)
- Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week, fully remote
Create and review advanced chemistry problems to train and test AI models. Perfect if you’re a Master’s+ chemist who wants flexible, remote work at the intersection of chemistry and AI, with no prior AI experience required.
Clinical Research Coordinator II – Cardiology
- Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,199.98 – $98,000 annually
Mid-level clinical research role in cardiology, handling subject assessments, data, IRB/Grants office paperwork, and mentoring junior coordinators. Good fit if you have a science bachelor’s and 2+ years of clinical research experience.
Clinical Research Coordinator (Dr Wang's Lab) – Gastroenterology
- Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17 – $41.0783 hourly
Entry-level coordinator role in GI research, focused on consent, data collection, questionnaires, and specimen handling. Great for recent grads (0–2 years’ experience) looking to break into human subjects research.
Research Scientist/Engineer, GenMedia Safety Post-Training TLM
- Employer: Google DeepMind
- Location: New York, NY or Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US): $262,000 – $364,000 base + ~25% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead a team working on safety and alignment for large multimodal models, defining safety architectures and post‑training methods. A fit for senior ML leaders with a PhD, 5+ years in LLM/RL/multimodal safety, and a strong publication record.
Research Technician I – Tuberculosis Research
- Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine
- Location: Upper East Side, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, non-exempt)
- Salary: $23.52 – $26.10 hourly
Hands-on bench role supporting TB research, including cell/tissue culture, molecular biology, imaging, and animal or human-subject work. Good for new grads with some lab experience and a 2‑year commitment.
Research and Grant Administration Consultant, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead research and grant administration projects for health services clients—overseeing proposals, compliance, process improvement, and analytics. Best for folks with 8+ years’ experience who like blending operations consulting with research funding strategy.
If one of these roles sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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