New York’s science scene is buzzing right now—from hospital labs to AI giants. If you’re into data, experiments, or research leadership, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Mastercard

Mastercard Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NYC): $156,000 – $265,000 base + bonus eligible

Join the Mastercard Economics Institute and lead causal inference work using rich transaction data and public data. Great fit if you love quasi-experimental methods, Python/R, and turning complex models into clear insights for business and policy leaders.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Support health plans and providers with pricing, reserving, and forecasting work. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, strong Excel/SQL or data tools, and want to blend actuarial skills with strategy consulting.

Employer: Nathan, a Cadmus Company

Location: New York, NY (with broader client work)

(with broader client work) Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly role using stats and economic analysis on clean energy and demand-side management (efficiency, DERs, decarbonization). Good for early-career analysts who want consulting experience in climate and energy.

Employer: Ascot Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $240,000 base + bonus eligible

Lead a team managing non‑nat cat and liability risk across specialty insurance lines. This is a senior analytics leadership role for someone with 10+ years in catastrophe modeling/exposure management and strong SQL/data chops.

Employer: Salesforce (Slack)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NYC metro): $178,900 – $285,800 base + bonus/equity eligible

Own rapid UX research for Slack’s Rolling Research program, running fast evaluative studies across product areas. Great for senior UX researchers (7–8+ years) who like high-speed, high-impact work with product teams.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Grossman School of Medicine

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $47,033.89 – $47,033.90 annually

Hands-on basic science lab role where you design and run experiments, analyze data, and help with papers and grants. A solid 2–3 year stepping stone if you have a BS/BA in biomedical or physical sciences and are eyeing grad or med school.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: New York, NY (Remote contract)

Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week, fully remote

Create and review advanced chemistry problems to train and test AI models. Perfect if you’re a Master’s+ chemist who wants flexible, remote work at the intersection of chemistry and AI, with no prior AI experience required.

Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,199.98 – $98,000 annually

Mid-level clinical research role in cardiology, handling subject assessments, data, IRB/Grants office paperwork, and mentoring junior coordinators. Good fit if you have a science bachelor’s and 2+ years of clinical research experience.

Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17 – $41.0783 hourly

Entry-level coordinator role in GI research, focused on consent, data collection, questionnaires, and specimen handling. Great for recent grads (0–2 years’ experience) looking to break into human subjects research.

Employer: Google DeepMind

Location: New York, NY or Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US): $262,000 – $364,000 base + ~25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead a team working on safety and alignment for large multimodal models, defining safety architectures and post‑training methods. A fit for senior ML leaders with a PhD, 5+ years in LLM/RL/multimodal safety, and a strong publication record.

Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine

Location: Upper East Side, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, non-exempt)

Full-time (35 hours/week, non-exempt) Salary: $23.52 – $26.10 hourly

Hands-on bench role supporting TB research, including cell/tissue culture, molecular biology, imaging, and animal or human-subject work. Good for new grads with some lab experience and a 2‑year commitment.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead research and grant administration projects for health services clients—overseeing proposals, compliance, process improvement, and analytics. Best for folks with 8+ years’ experience who like blending operations consulting with research funding strategy.

If one of these roles sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.