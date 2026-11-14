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📣 New York Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
New York’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, SaaS, and big consumer brands. Here are several strong openings, from internships to VP roles, all based in New York.
Marketing Intern
Employer: CADAR Fine Jewelry
Location: New York, NY (on-site)
Type: Paid internship
Support digital and in-store marketing for a luxury fine jewelry brand. Great fit if you love fashion/design and want hands-on experience with social, email, launches, and events.
VP Brand Marketing Beauty
Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $230,000–$326,025 base
Executive role leading brand, social, creator, and go-to-market strategy for Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK Beauty. Own integrated campaigns, customer growth, and a large team across fragrance and beauty.
Director, Field Sales
Employer: CLEAR
Location: New York, NY (travel 25–50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$215,000 base
Lead sales execution across CLEAR’s airport network. Build playbooks, incentives, and tests that boost conversion and volume, while managing a high-performing field-focused team.
Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Search Marketing
Employer: CROSwiss (for Amazon Search Marketing)
Location: New York, United States
Type: Full-time
Own paid search strategy and budgets for new Amazon initiatives. Manage multi-million-dollar investments and define measurement frameworks for long-term customer value.
DDQ / RFP Vice President
Employer: Social Capital Resources (top-tier hedge fund client)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Lead DDQ and RFP responses for institutional investors at a hedge fund. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in investment management marketing and very strong writing skills.
Account Executive – Software & Technology – Maritime
Employer: Kpler
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $126,000–$148,000 per year
Hunter role selling maritime intelligence SaaS (AIS, port, container data) into software and tech companies. Close $50K–$250K ARR deals and self-generate most of your pipeline.
Independent Consultant/Entrepreneur, Sales, Marketing & Business Strategy
Employer: Pro Integrate (for micro1)
Location: New York, NY (remote US & Canada)
Type: Contractor
Use your sales/marketing/business strategy background to help train next-gen AI systems. Review real-world campaigns and materials, design scenarios, and give expert feedback.
Marketing Assistant (Healthcare)
Employer: Robert Half (for healthcare client)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Contract / Temporary
Support email, events, social, and outreach for a busy healthcare organization. Good for someone who likes coordinating campaigns and keeping projects organized.
Account Executive – Enterprise, Spotify Technology
Employer: Spotify
Location: New York, NY (or San Francisco; hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,392–$157,704 base + equity
Enterprise AE role selling developer platform tools (Backstage, Confidence, Xirp) into 1,000+ employee companies. Run long, complex cycles with technical and executive buyers.
Account Supervisor
Employer: Citizen Relations
Location: New York, NY (also open to LA or Cincinnati)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$90,000
Mid-level PR role leading consumer brand campaigns, media relations, and influencer programs. You’ll manage tactics, write strong materials, and help drive earned and social results.
Account Supervisor – B2B & Corporate Technology
Employer: DKC
Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$95,000
Lead PR for B2B and corporate tech clients (AI, fintech, ad tech, ecommerce). Focus on media strategy, thought leadership, and launching startups/products.
Senior Manager, Solution Engineering
Employer: Gong
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $255,000–$300,000
Build and lead a Solution Engineering team for Gong’s East Strategic Enterprise business. Blend technical sales leadership, AI/RevTech knowledge, and cross-functional collaboration.
Account Executive (Tech / SaaS)
Employer: Evlo AI
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Full-cycle AE role selling a B2B SaaS platform to engineering and product teams. Work fewer, larger deals with deep discovery, MEDDICC, and tight forecasting.
Customer Journey Manager – Digital Experience & Commercial Impact
Employer: Gen (Norton, Avast, LifeLock, etc.)
Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $167,000–$192,000 base
Own key digital customer journeys for identity and financial wellness products. Run “Walk the Store” sessions, map friction points, and drive cross-functional improvements.
Senior Manager, Creative Strategy
Employer: Comcast (Xfinity Creative)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $163,173–$244,759.64
Set creative strategy for sports and entertainment partnerships. Turn fan insights into strong briefs and guide early creative ideas across channels.
Business Development Representative
Employer: AssemblyAI
Location: New York, NY (full-time in office)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $100,000–$140,000
Senior BDR role owning outbound into strategic technical accounts for a leading Voice AI company. Highly technical, creative outbound with a lot of autonomy.
Account Manager, Scientific Visualization & Experiential Engagement
Employer: Real Chemistry (RadScience team)
Location: New York, NY or other US hubs / hybrid or remote (US)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Account role on a science + creative team producing 3D, animation, and immersive experiences for pharma/biotech. Coordinate projects, client comms, and timelines.
Senior Business Development Representative (Sales)
Employer: Senpilot
Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $114,000–$143,000 (base $80,000–$100,000)
AI-first BDR role selling into utilities. You’ll both generate pipeline and close smaller deals, with a clear path into an AE role.
Business Development Senior Specialist
Employer: Symphony
Location: New York, United States
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$140,000 base + commission
Senior BD role driving enterprise AI and complex tech deals. Lead outreach strategy, analyze markets, and partner closely with Product and Marketing.
Business Development Representative (New York)
Employer: Model ML
Location: New York, NY (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Founding BDR role at a fast-growing AI workflow builder for major financial institutions. Heavy outbound into banks and PE firms, with a fast track to AE for top performers.
If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams here are growing fast and open to strong, adjacent experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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