New York’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, SaaS, and big consumer brands. Here are several strong openings, from internships to VP roles, all based in New York.

Employer: CADAR Fine Jewelry

Location: New York, NY (on-site)

Type: Paid internship

Support digital and in-store marketing for a luxury fine jewelry brand. Great fit if you love fashion/design and want hands-on experience with social, email, launches, and events.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000–$326,025 base

Executive role leading brand, social, creator, and go-to-market strategy for Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK Beauty. Own integrated campaigns, customer growth, and a large team across fragrance and beauty.

Employer: CLEAR

Location: New York, NY (travel 25–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$215,000 base

Lead sales execution across CLEAR’s airport network. Build playbooks, incentives, and tests that boost conversion and volume, while managing a high-performing field-focused team.

Employer: CROSwiss (for Amazon Search Marketing)

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Own paid search strategy and budgets for new Amazon initiatives. Manage multi-million-dollar investments and define measurement frameworks for long-term customer value.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (top-tier hedge fund client)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Lead DDQ and RFP responses for institutional investors at a hedge fund. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in investment management marketing and very strong writing skills.

Employer: Kpler

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,000–$148,000 per year

Hunter role selling maritime intelligence SaaS (AIS, port, container data) into software and tech companies. Close $50K–$250K ARR deals and self-generate most of your pipeline.

Employer: Pro Integrate (for micro1)

Location: New York, NY (remote US & Canada)

Type: Contractor

Use your sales/marketing/business strategy background to help train next-gen AI systems. Review real-world campaigns and materials, design scenarios, and give expert feedback.

Employer: Robert Half (for healthcare client)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Contract / Temporary

Support email, events, social, and outreach for a busy healthcare organization. Good for someone who likes coordinating campaigns and keeping projects organized.

Employer: Spotify

Location: New York, NY (or San Francisco; hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,392–$157,704 base + equity

Enterprise AE role selling developer platform tools (Backstage, Confidence, Xirp) into 1,000+ employee companies. Run long, complex cycles with technical and executive buyers.

Employer: Citizen Relations

Location: New York, NY (also open to LA or Cincinnati)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000

Mid-level PR role leading consumer brand campaigns, media relations, and influencer programs. You’ll manage tactics, write strong materials, and help drive earned and social results.

Employer: DKC

Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000

Lead PR for B2B and corporate tech clients (AI, fintech, ad tech, ecommerce). Focus on media strategy, thought leadership, and launching startups/products.

Employer: Gong

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $255,000–$300,000

Build and lead a Solution Engineering team for Gong’s East Strategic Enterprise business. Blend technical sales leadership, AI/RevTech knowledge, and cross-functional collaboration.

Employer: Evlo AI

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-cycle AE role selling a B2B SaaS platform to engineering and product teams. Work fewer, larger deals with deep discovery, MEDDICC, and tight forecasting.

Employer: Gen (Norton, Avast, LifeLock, etc.)

Location: New York, NY (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $167,000–$192,000 base

Own key digital customer journeys for identity and financial wellness products. Run “Walk the Store” sessions, map friction points, and drive cross-functional improvements.

Employer: Comcast (Xfinity Creative)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,173–$244,759.64

Set creative strategy for sports and entertainment partnerships. Turn fan insights into strong briefs and guide early creative ideas across channels.

Employer: AssemblyAI

Location: New York, NY (full-time in office)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $100,000–$140,000

Senior BDR role owning outbound into strategic technical accounts for a leading Voice AI company. Highly technical, creative outbound with a lot of autonomy.

Employer: Real Chemistry (RadScience team)

Location: New York, NY or other US hubs / hybrid or remote (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Account role on a science + creative team producing 3D, animation, and immersive experiences for pharma/biotech. Coordinate projects, client comms, and timelines.

Employer: Senpilot

Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $114,000–$143,000 (base $80,000–$100,000)

AI-first BDR role selling into utilities. You’ll both generate pipeline and close smaller deals, with a clear path into an AE role.

Employer: Symphony

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$140,000 base + commission

Senior BD role driving enterprise AI and complex tech deals. Lead outreach strategy, analyze markets, and partner closely with Product and Marketing.

Employer: Model ML

Location: New York, NY (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Founding BDR role at a fast-growing AI workflow builder for major financial institutions. Heavy outbound into banks and PE firms, with a fast track to AE for top performers.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams here are growing fast and open to strong, adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.