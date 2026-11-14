New York is busy and hiring. If you like keeping people and buildings safe, there are several solid security and control room roles open right now.

Employer: TekBank Consultants Inc.

TekBank Consultants Inc. Location: New York, NY (on-site, railroad operations)

(on-site, railroad operations) Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts days/nights/weekends

, 12-hour shifts days/nights/weekends Pay: $30/hr during training; $35/hr after certification

This is a seated control room job watching safety systems for a 24/7 rail operation. Great fit if you’re detail-focused and calm under pressure; SCADA experience helps but full training is provided.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time , Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

, Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat 3:00 PM–11:00 PM Pay: $17.00/hr

Unarmed patrol role with steady afternoon/evening hours at a business site. You’ll patrol, handle access control, and provide customer service; NY State Security Guard License required.

Employer: The Durst Organization

Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY (151 42nd St, south lobby)

(151 42nd St, south lobby) Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Full-time, Wed–Sun 3:00 PM–11:00 PM Pay: $22.20/hr + overtime at $33.30/hr

Front desk badging and lobby security at a premier Midtown building. Union role (Local 32BJ) with steady schedule; NY Security Guard License and strong communication skills required.

Employer: SEAL Security, LLC (Silverseal)

Location: New York, NY 10001

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

, Mon–Fri 3:00 PM–11:00 PM Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hr, ~40 hrs/week

Corporate building post with indoor patrols, CCTV, access control, and guest service. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO; needs 3+ years corporate security and an active NY Security Guard License.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time , Thu/Fri 3:00 PM–11:30 PM

, Thu/Fri 3:00 PM–11:30 PM Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hr

Unarmed patrol at a media/tech site, perfect for extra evening income. You’ll patrol offices and common areas, support access control, and write clear reports.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri 8:30 AM–12:30 PM

, Mon–Fri 8:30 AM–12:30 PM Pay: $17.00/hr

Weekday morning patrol role at a commercial property. Good fit if you want a steady daytime side job and are comfortable with light tech and report writing.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time , Mon 2:30 PM–11:00 PM (anchor shift)

, Mon 2:30 PM–11:00 PM (anchor shift) Pay: $17.60–$18.60/hr

Front desk role with a fixed Monday shift plus the option to pick up extra hours through their Claim-a-Shift app. You’ll greet visitors, issue badges, and monitor lobby activity.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time , Wed–Sat 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

, Wed–Sat 11:00 PM–7:00 AM Pay: $17.00/hr

Overnight patrol role for night owls who like quieter shifts. You’ll patrol the property, respond to incidents, and support access control; NY Security Guard License required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time , Sun 10:30 AM–5:00 PM (anchor shift)

, Sun 10:30 AM–5:00 PM (anchor shift) Pay: $17.00/hr

Sunday front desk role at a corporate/campus-style site. You’ll handle check-ins, visitor passes, phones, and basic access control with the option to add more shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time , Sat & Sun 4:00 PM–12:00 AM

, Sat & Sun 4:00 PM–12:00 AM Pay: $18.95–$19.25/hr

Weekend access-control role at a tech-focused site. You’ll manage entry points, verify credentials, patrol key areas, and document incidents; 1+ year security experience required.

If one of these fits your schedule, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.