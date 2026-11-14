New York’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for attorneys who know tech, finance, and complex litigation. Here are several standout roles you can scan quickly and apply to if they fit your lane.

Employer: Equinox

Equinox Location: Hudson Yards, New York, NY (Hybrid: 4 days in office)

Salary: $245K–$260K + bonus

Type: Full-time High-visibility leadership role reporting to the CLO, owning employment law across Equinox Health Clubs, SoulCycle, Equinox Hotels, and Media in the US, UK, and Canada. Ideal for a 10+ year employment attorney who wants to shape policy, manage risk, and partner closely with People & Culture.

Employer: Axiom

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Estimated total comp $104,500–$325,000

Type: Full-time Support tech, cloud, and SaaS clients on EAR, export controls, ECCN/HTS classification, and cross‑border transfers. Great fit if you’re a trade lawyer who likes working directly with product, engineering, and global operations teams.

Employer: LHH (for midsize NYC law firm)

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Midsize firm funds role with hedge, credit, venture, real estate funds and more. Lean teams, 1,850 billable target, hybrid/remote flexibility, and heavy partner/client contact for someone wanting sophisticated work without BigLaw hours.

Employer: CoreWeave

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $157,000–$210,000 + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time Employment counsel for a fast‑growing AI cloud company, owning U.S. employment lifecycle, disputes, and M&A support. Best for 6+ year employment litigators who like building scalable processes in a high‑growth tech environment.

Employer: Hire Counsel (for major NY utility)

Location: New York, NY (Onsite then hybrid)

New York, NY (Onsite then hybrid) Pay: $100/hour

Type: Contract (3–12 months) Handle premises liability and commercial litigation pre‑trial work (no court/depo coverage). Good short‑term option for NY‑licensed litigators with strong motion practice and discovery experience.

Employer: Axiom

Location: New York, NY (onsite/hybrid with clients)

New York, NY (onsite/hybrid with clients) Salary: Estimated total comp $104,500–$325,000

Type: Full-time Commercial contracts role focused on manufacturing and supply chain (MSAs, SOWs, vendor/supplier agreements). Great for 5–10 year attorneys with in‑house experience and high‑volume contract work.

Employer: Axiom

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Estimated total comp $104,500–$325,000

Type: Full-time Advise banks and broker‑dealers on margin lending, broker‑dealer rules, swaps, SEFs/ATSs, SEC Rule 15c3‑5, and SEC/CFTC/FINRA compliance. Ideal for 5+ year financial‑reg attorney wanting project‑based work with top institutions.

Employer: Career Group (for premier litigation firm)

Location: Hudson Yards, New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time Support litigators with ECF filing, briefs, calendars, travel, and billing. Hybrid after 90 days, with domestic trial travel and strong benefits for candidates with 2–12+ years of litigation support experience.

Employer: Crowell & Moring

Location: New York, NY (also other offices)

New York, NY (also other offices) Salary: $225,000–$320,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time Mid‑level patent litigator role (2–5 years) in federal court practice. Requires CS/EE/CE or similar degree and coding experience, with hands‑on work across pleadings, discovery, and depositions.

Employer: NBCUniversal

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid: 4 days in office)

Salary: $110,000–$140,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time Tech‑transactions role supporting Peacock and NBCU streaming apps. You’ll draft and negotiate software/tech licenses and services agreements, and advise on AI, privacy, and digital media issues.

Employer: LHH (for Chambers‑ranked midsize firm)

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $200,000–$245,000 + bonus (starts at 1,800 hours)

Type: Full-time Handle complex commercial cases across industries with strong writing, discovery, and NY court practice. Good fit if you want a long‑term home with high‑level work and more reasonable billables.

Employer: Jobot (for premier municipal defense firm)

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid/Remote, in‑person for court)

New York, NY (Hybrid/Remote, in‑person for court) Salary: $150,000–$250,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time Defend municipalities and public entities in negligence, civil rights, and employment matters. NY‑barred litigators with 2+ years in municipal or insurance defense and strong motion/depo experience will stand out.

Employer: Raphael & Associates

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Investigate and manage large, complex property and casualty claims across commercial, residential, and CAT losses. Best for adjusters with 5+ years handling high‑exposure files who like field work and detailed coverage analysis.

Employer: Atlas Search (for global real estate investment firm)

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $400,000–$550,000 total comp

Type: Full-time Pure advisory tax counsel role (no compliance) on REITs, real estate partnerships, JV structuring, FIRPTA, and cross‑border planning. A rare seat for 8–12 year Big Law/REIT tax lawyers who want direct deal‑team interaction.

Employer: GSA (U.S. General Services Administration)

Location: New York, NY (Ethics Law Division)

New York, NY (Ethics Law Division) Salary: GS‑13 starting at $108,173 + federal benefits

Type: Full-time, Federal Serve as an ethics attorney advising on federal ethics rules, conflicts, and financial disclosures. Great for lawyers with 2+ years post‑bar who want mission‑driven federal work and strong government benefits.

Employer: Manhattan law firm (name not listed)

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid 3/2)

New York, NY (Hybrid 3/2) Salary: $200,000–$350,000

Type: Full-time Senior associate/counsel role for public and private M&A with large‑company and basic securities experience. You’ll oversee junior due diligence and draft complex deal documents in a top Manhattan corporate group.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Location: Queens, NY

Pay: $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time Non‑attorney compliance role auditing residential and vocational programs for individuals with disabilities. Good fit if you have a BA + 3 years’ experience and want hands‑on QA, site visits, and policy work in the nonprofit space.

Employer: Referment (for global investment firm)

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Blend securities/regulatory advice with legal tech projects. You’ll advise investment teams on multi‑jurisdiction rules and help build internal Legal & Compliance tools, including Code of Ethics applications.

Employer: Meta

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $202,000–$274,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time Senior product‑counsel role on AI‑driven advertising and user controls. You’ll sit at the intersection of privacy, consumer protection, competition, and AI regulation, shaping legal frameworks for Meta’s monetization products.

Employer: HappyRobot

Location: New York, NY (US‑based, high‑growth startup)

New York, NY (US‑based, high‑growth startup) Salary: Not listed (salary + equity)

Not listed (salary + equity) Type: Full-time First‑principles, startup‑style role focused on SaaS/commercial contracts, IP, and data privacy for an AI workforce platform. Great for 6+ year lawyers with both firm and in‑house experience who like building templates, playbooks, and scalable processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers are growing fast and may flex for the right background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.