New York’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, data, and cloud. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this week has some strong options from hands-on dev to exec leadership.

Employer: Capgemini

Capgemini Location: Jersey City, NJ (listed as New York, NY) , 5 days in office

, 5 days in office Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $96,655 base

Build high‑performance Java backend services with Spring Boot, REST APIs, Kafka, MongoDB, AWS, CI/CD. Good fit if you have 3–4 years of Java microservices experience and want strong benefits and global enterprise projects.

Employer: Trinity Life Sciences

Location: Hybrid, New York, NY or Waltham, MA

Hybrid, Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $148,000 – $203,500 base + bonus

Lead full‑stack product builds for AI‑driven life sciences tools using TypeScript/Node.js, React, Python, PostgreSQL. High‑ownership role where you set technical direction and mentor others while working closely with product and data science.

Employer: Conduct

Location: New York, NY & London (visa + relocation support)

(visa + relocation support) Type: Full-time

Own the platform and infrastructure for an AI operating system used by large enterprises. Work with Azure, Terraform, Kotlin/TypeScript, Temporal, Postgres, vector search, LLM infra. Ideal if you’ve scaled infra at a fast‑growing startup and want massive impact.

Employer: Jobility Talent Solutions (for a client)

Location: New York, NY , onsite 4 days/week

, onsite Type: 6‑month contract, possible extension/convert

Act as hands‑on Product Owner for a multi‑asset trade surveillance platform. Use your 7+ years in surveillance/compliance, market abuse typologies, SQL, and tools like KX, Bloomberg BTCA to own backlog, scenarios, and vendor coordination.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, executive

Full-time, executive Salary: $207,648 – $346,080 base

Executive role leading core data platforms (transactions, positions, tax lots, security master) and AI‑native data strategy on AWS. Requires 15+ years in enterprise data platforms in regulated finance and experience putting AI/ML/GenAI into production.

Employer: Grand Charter

Location: New York, NY , 5 days in office

, Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $220,000 base + equity

Early engineer at a Series A legal‑tech startup. Full‑stack work with TypeScript/React, Next.js, Python, Postgres, LLMs to build AI workflows for law firms. High ownership, direct user contact, and strong comp for startup stage.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: New York City metro (GeoZone 1)

Type: Full-time, senior IC

Full-time, senior IC Salary (GeoZone 1): $122,600 – $227,600

Senior role building ontologies, knowledge graphs, and AI agent workflows in Python with RDF/OWL/SPARQL. You’ll design semantic models, production AI systems, and integrations across complex enterprise data.

Employer: Pro Integrate

Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)

Remote (listed as New York, NY) Type: Contractor, ~15 hrs/week

Design real‑world coding tasks and environments for AI models using Python, Java, Rust, Go, C++, or TypeScript. Paid per approved task, fully remote, flexible side‑gig for strong backend engineers.

Employer: Pro Integrate / micro1

Location: Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY)

Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY) Type: Contractor

Use your finance/data/engineering background to review AI‑generated models, analyses, and code, and create realistic scenarios. Great if you’re already a freelancer/consultant and want flexible, expert‑level AI training work.

Employer: Pro Integrate / micro1

Location: Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY)

Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY) Type: Contractor

For independent pros (finance, marketing, ops, HR, legal, tech, etc.) to evaluate and improve AI‑generated content like proposals and reports. Fully remote, flexible hours, focused on your domain expertise.

Employer: Pro Integrate

Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)

Remote (listed as New York, NY) Type: Contractor, 15+ hrs/week

Create original competitive programming problems with advanced C++ solutions and strong test suites. Ideal for high‑level competitive programmers (Codeforces/AtCoder/ICPC/IOI) who want paid, flexible work.

Employer: ISITE TECHNOLOGIES

Location: New York, United States (multiple locations)

Type: Contract

Design and support AWS, Redshift, RDS, Terraform, GitLab CI/CD while also leading major incident calls (20–100 people). Strong fit if you blend cloud/DevOps skills with incident management and monitoring tools.

Employer: West Ashley High School

Location: Listed as New York, United States

Listed as Type: Full-time

Oversee IT infrastructure, networks, and support, plus mentor junior staff. Broad Windows/Linux, networking, security, and support role with room to grow and a focus on stability and reliability.

Employer: TALENDICA (for a client)

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: 6–12 month contract

Senior data security role focused on Microsoft Purview, Varonis, Wiz, CASB, DLP, Azure & GCP, and AI guardrails. You’ll lead projects to secure data and AI usage, write policies, and support incident response.

Employer: InfiCare Staffing (for a client)

Location: New York City, NY (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Lead large distributed engineering teams (50+), driving GenAI, Azure cloud, DevOps, and MLOps transformation. Hands‑on architecture background plus experience with LLM platforms, RAG, agentic AI, Kubernetes, Terraform, Azure DevOps is key.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NYC): $215,200 – $245,600 base

Senior data engineer role using Python, Spark, SQL, Databricks, Snowflake, distributed data, streaming. You’ll design and own cloud‑first data platforms and pipelines that power customer‑facing products.

Employer: Nscale

Location: Remote‑first (listed as New York, NY )

Remote‑first (listed as ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 base + equity

Principal‑level SRE/architect for a GPU cloud for AI. Own reference architecture for compute, network, storage, control plane, design failure domains, lead incident‑driven redesigns, and mentor senior engineers.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,963 – $164,938 base

Design and build AI agents using Python, LLMs, agentic frameworks, Azure OpenAI, Copilot Studio. You’ll integrate agents with enterprise APIs/data, add guardrails, and take use cases from idea to production.

Employer: EY

Location: Location open (includes New York, NY)

Type: Full-time, Manager

Full-time, Manager Salary (NYC/Boston/DC/Southern CA): $171,200 – $285,300

Lead SAP Variant Configuration workstreams on S/4HANA across sales, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Client‑facing consulting role with 40–60% travel and responsibility for design, integration, and team leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Support ERP transformations using Agile delivery—requirements, process design, testing, deployment, and training. Great next step if you have 3+ years experience and want client‑facing work across tools like SAP, Salesforce, Maximo, ESRI, IFS.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC tech roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.