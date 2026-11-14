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New York
💻 New York IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
New York’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, data, and cloud. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this week has some strong options from hands-on dev to exec leadership.
Java Developer (Backend, APIs, Spring Boot)
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (listed as New York, NY), 5 days in office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $96,655 base
Build high‑performance Java backend services with Spring Boot, REST APIs, Kafka, MongoDB, AWS, CI/CD. Good fit if you have 3–4 years of Java microservices experience and want strong benefits and global enterprise projects.
Fullstack Lead Application Engineer
- Employer: Trinity Life Sciences
- Location: Hybrid, New York, NY or Waltham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,000 – $203,500 base + bonus
Lead full‑stack product builds for AI‑driven life sciences tools using TypeScript/Node.js, React, Python, PostgreSQL. High‑ownership role where you set technical direction and mentor others while working closely with product and data science.
Platform Engineer (Founding)
- Employer: Conduct
- Location: New York, NY & London (visa + relocation support)
- Type: Full-time
Own the platform and infrastructure for an AI operating system used by large enterprises. Work with Azure, Terraform, Kotlin/TypeScript, Temporal, Postgres, vector search, LLM infra. Ideal if you’ve scaled infra at a fast‑growing startup and want massive impact.
Subject Matter Expert / Product Owner – Trade Surveillance
- Employer: Jobility Talent Solutions (for a client)
- Location: New York, NY, onsite 4 days/week
- Type: 6‑month contract, possible extension/convert
Act as hands‑on Product Owner for a multi‑asset trade surveillance platform. Use your 7+ years in surveillance/compliance, market abuse typologies, SQL, and tools like KX, Bloomberg BTCA to own backlog, scenarios, and vendor coordination.
Senior Vice President, Head of Core Data Technology
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Salary: $207,648 – $346,080 base
Executive role leading core data platforms (transactions, positions, tax lots, security master) and AI‑native data strategy on AWS. Requires 15+ years in enterprise data platforms in regulated finance and experience putting AI/ML/GenAI into production.
Software Engineer
- Employer: Grand Charter
- Location: New York, NY, 5 days in office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $220,000 base + equity
Early engineer at a Series A legal‑tech startup. Full‑stack work with TypeScript/React, Next.js, Python, Postgres, LLMs to build AI workflows for law firms. High ownership, direct user contact, and strong comp for startup stage.
Agentic Ontology Software Engineer (Senior AI Engineer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: New York City metro (GeoZone 1)
- Type: Full-time, senior IC
- Salary (GeoZone 1): $122,600 – $227,600
Senior role building ontologies, knowledge graphs, and AI agent workflows in Python with RDF/OWL/SPARQL. You’ll design semantic models, production AI systems, and integrations across complex enterprise data.
Software Engineer – Backend (AI Coding Tasks)
- Employer: Pro Integrate
- Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Contractor, ~15 hrs/week
Design real‑world coding tasks and environments for AI models using Python, Java, Rust, Go, C++, or TypeScript. Paid per approved task, fully remote, flexible side‑gig for strong backend engineers.
Independent Consultant, Finance, Data & Engineering (Domain Expert)
- Employer: Pro Integrate / micro1
- Location: Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Contractor
Use your finance/data/engineering background to review AI‑generated models, analyses, and code, and create realistic scenarios. Great if you’re already a freelancer/consultant and want flexible, expert‑level AI training work.
Independent Professional & Solopreneur (Domain Expert)
- Employer: Pro Integrate / micro1
- Location: Remote (US & Canada; listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Contractor
For independent pros (finance, marketing, ops, HR, legal, tech, etc.) to evaluate and improve AI‑generated content like proposals and reports. Fully remote, flexible hours, focused on your domain expertise.
Codeforces Problem Setter – Remote
- Employer: Pro Integrate
- Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Contractor, 15+ hrs/week
Create original competitive programming problems with advanced C++ solutions and strong test suites. Ideal for high‑level competitive programmers (Codeforces/AtCoder/ICPC/IOI) who want paid, flexible work.
AWS Infrastructure with Incident Management Engineer
- Employer: ISITE TECHNOLOGIES
- Location: New York, United States (multiple locations)
- Type: Contract
Design and support AWS, Redshift, RDS, Terraform, GitLab CI/CD while also leading major incident calls (20–100 people). Strong fit if you blend cloud/DevOps skills with incident management and monitoring tools.
Senior IT Specialist
- Employer: West Ashley High School
- Location: Listed as New York, United States
- Type: Full-time
Oversee IT infrastructure, networks, and support, plus mentor junior staff. Broad Windows/Linux, networking, security, and support role with room to grow and a focus on stability and reliability.
Data & AI Security Engineer / Architect
- Employer: TALENDICA (for a client)
- Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: 6–12 month contract
Senior data security role focused on Microsoft Purview, Varonis, Wiz, CASB, DLP, Azure & GCP, and AI guardrails. You’ll lead projects to secure data and AI usage, write policies, and support incident response.
Senior Engineering Manager – GenAI, Cloud & DevOps Transformation
- Employer: InfiCare Staffing (for a client)
- Location: New York City, NY (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Lead large distributed engineering teams (50+), driving GenAI, Azure cloud, DevOps, and MLOps transformation. Hands‑on architecture background plus experience with LLM platforms, RAG, agentic AI, Kubernetes, Terraform, Azure DevOps is key.
Data Engineer 4 – Nexus Products
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC): $215,200 – $245,600 base
Senior data engineer role using Python, Spark, SQL, Databricks, Snowflake, distributed data, streaming. You’ll design and own cloud‑first data platforms and pipelines that power customer‑facing products.
Principal Site Reliability Engineer, Infrastructure Architecture – AI Infrastructure Ops
- Employer: Nscale
- Location: Remote‑first (listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 base + equity
Principal‑level SRE/architect for a GPU cloud for AI. Own reference architecture for compute, network, storage, control plane, design failure domains, lead incident‑driven redesigns, and mentor senior engineers.
Lead AI Agent Engineer
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: New York, NY (Hybrid onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,963 – $164,938 base
Design and build AI agents using Python, LLMs, agentic frameworks, Azure OpenAI, Copilot Studio. You’ll integrate agents with enterprise APIs/data, add guardrails, and take use cases from idea to production.
SAP – Variant Configuration Manager, Technology Consulting
- Employer: EY
- Location: Location open (includes New York, NY)
- Type: Full-time, Manager
- Salary (NYC/Boston/DC/Southern CA): $171,200 – $285,300
Lead SAP Variant Configuration workstreams on S/4HANA across sales, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Client‑facing consulting role with 40–60% travel and responsibility for design, integration, and team leadership.
ERP Agile Transformation Delivery Consultant, Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Support ERP transformations using Agile delivery—requirements, process design, testing, deployment, and training. Great next step if you have 3+ years experience and want client‑facing work across tools like SAP, Salesforce, Maximo, ESRI, IFS.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC tech roles move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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