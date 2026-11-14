New York’s HR scene is busy right now—especially in tech, finance, and public service. If you work in HR, recruiting, or total rewards, there are some strong roles open across levels.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a private equity firm)

Vaco by Highspring (for a private equity firm) Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY (Hybrid, 3 days/week, Tuesdays required)

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 base + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

This role owns benefits, HRIS/payroll (ADP Workforce Now), comp support, policies, and onboarding in a boutique private equity environment. Great fit if you have 3–4 years HR in financial services and want broad ownership.

Employer: GQR

Location: Chelsea, New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 base

Type: Full-time

Delivery-focused recruiting role for someone from agency, exec search, or talent solutions. You’ll run full-cycle searches, build pipelines, and work heavily with LinkedIn Recruiter and ATS/CRM tools.

Employer: Sotheby’s Institute of Art

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Temporary (full-time hours)

Support day-to-day benefits administration, invoicing, leaves, and payroll coordination. Good match if you have 1–3 years in benefits and like detailed, process-heavy work in a global, arts-focused brand.

Employer: The Phoenix Group

Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Salary: Competitive salary + uncapped commission (no range listed)

Competitive salary (no range listed) Type: Full-time

Boutique agency role recruiting Cloud, AI, Data, and IT talent for hedge funds, law firms, and startups. Includes Summer Fridays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, 21 days PTO, and heavy use of Bullhorn + AI tools.

Employer: Ropes & Gray LLP

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary (NY): $111,100 – $169,450 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior role owning benefits strategy, analysis, compliance (ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, ACA), LOA/ADA support, vendor management, and AI-enabled workflows. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years benefits experience and want a global law firm platform.

Employer: Solomon Page (for a hospitality/entertainment client)

(for a hospitality/entertainment client) Location: New York, NY (100% On-site)

Salary: $103,000 – $125,000 DOE

Type: Full-time, permanent

Union-heavy role handling grievances, investigations, CBAs, arbitration, and training managers. Requires 5+ years labor/employee relations in union environments and the ability to obtain a Gaming License.

Employer: FactSet

Location: New York, NY or Norwalk, CT (Hybrid)

Salary (NY/CT): $200,000 – $265,000

Type: Full-time, executive

C-suite–level leader over global employee relations, people partners, workforce risk, compliance, and M&A people strategy across Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Designed for someone with 15+ years global HR/ER leadership.

Employer: Justworks

Location: New York, NY HQ (On-site/Hybrid per policy)

Salary: $188,000 – $242,000

Type: Full-time

Senior-most Total Rewards leader for a fast-growing HR tech company, owning comp, equity, benefits, wellbeing, and recognition globally. Heavy focus on AI, analytics, and modern rewards design.

Employer: Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Location: New York, NY (4 days in office, 1 remote)

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000

Type: Full-time

Bank-wide Head of Total Rewards, accountable for compensation, incentives, benefits, retirement, leave, and ESPP governance. Great if you have 10+ years comp/benefits in financial services and want direct Board-facing impact.

Employer: Northbound Executive Search (for a global investment firm)

(for a global investment firm) Location: New York, NY

Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 base (target $300K–$500K total comp)

Type: Full-time

High-impact HRBP role supporting a global Technology org—covering org design, talent, performance, ER, and comp cycles. Best for 7–15+ years HRBP experience in tech/engineering within finance or high-performance environments.

Employer: Rippling

Location: New York, NY (In-office at least 3 days/week)

Salary (Tier 1): $96,000 – $125,000

Type: Full-time

Hands-on, AI-first HR Generalist role owning performance cases, terminations, HR help desk, internal moves, and exit interviews. Great if you have 3–5 years HRG experience and are comfortable using AI tools daily.

Employer: Nominal

Location: New York, NY (In-office 5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 base + equity

Type: Full-time

Own full-cycle technical recruiting for high-bar software, AI, and infrastructure roles at a deep-tech startup serving aerospace, defense, robotics, and more. Strong fit if you have 4+ years tech recruiting and like building process from scratch.

Employer: Datadog

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $101,000 – $135,000 + equity

Type: Full-time

Own Datadog’s sourcing tech stack (Gem, LinkedIn Recruiter, Greenhouse integrations) and AI sourcing strategy. Ideal for someone from recruiting ops/HR tech who likes platform ownership, vendor management, and responsible AI.

Employer: Sesame Workshop

Location: Manhattan, NY (Hybrid, 2–5 days/week depending on role)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, VP

Lead compensation, benefits, and people operations infrastructure for the nonprofit behind Sesame Street. You’ll advise the CPO and Board HR & Comp Committee and manage a small Total Rewards team.

Employer: J.Crew Group

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid with Summer Fridays)

Salary: $120,800 – $155,400

Type: Full-time

Mid-senior comp role leading salary structures, short-term incentives, market pricing, and Workday comp processes. Good for 6+ years in compensation and those who like fashion/retail plus strong perks.

Employer: Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $115,000 – $175,000

Type: Full-time

Senior ER role leading investigations, manager coaching, complex leaves/accommodations, and ER analytics at a top-ranked hospital. Best for 8+ years ER-heavy HR and strong employment law knowledge.

Employer: Treeswift

Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY (In-office regularly)

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time

Early-career role (about 1–3+ years) blending recruiting coordination, ATS work (Ashby), onboarding, and people ops projects at a physical-AI startup serving the energy sector.

Employer: NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)

Location: 100 Gold Street, NYC (All boroughs)

Salary: $62,868 – $72,298

Type: Full-time, Community Coordinator (no exam required)

City role supporting staffing paperwork, SmartRecruiters review, onboarding coordination, and HR data tracking for a rental assistance program. Includes potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: RLink Solutions LLC

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid; other cities also listed)

Salary: Not listed (6-month contract with possible extension)

Not listed (6-month contract with possible extension) Type: Full-time, contract

High-volume interview scheduling, candidate communication, and recruiting reporting. Good for 1–2 years scheduling/coordination and folks comfortable answering basic HR questions on comp and benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Lead human capital due diligence on M&A deals—assessing talent, culture, org design, and workforce risks, then turning findings into clear recommendations for clients. Designed for 7+ years experience in human capital consulting or deal-related work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.