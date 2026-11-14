NYC’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level behavioral roles to six-figure clinical leadership and physician jobs. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

Location: Brooklyn, NY (onsite, community-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000–$75,000/year

Work 9–5 supporting Child Protective Services teams with assessments, direct clinical services, and warm handoffs to community providers. Great fit if you’re an NY-licensed LMSW/LMHC/LMFT/LCAT/LCSW or Psychologist who likes field work and interdisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Wildlife Conservation Society

Location: Bronx Zoo–based, NYC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$180,000/year

Lead pathology across the Bronx Zoo, city zoos, and New York Aquarium, overseeing staff, budgets, and animal diagnostics. Ideal for a DVM with 5–10 years in zoologic pathology who wants a senior leadership role in a world-class conservation setting.

Employer: New York Urology Specialists / Modern Urologist

Location: Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn

Type: Full-time

Salary: $550,000–$650,000/year base + bonuses

AI-enabled, office-based urology with optional hospital surgery and no required hospital or ER call. Strong mentorship, high-tech diagnostics, and big upside for new grads or early-career urologists wanting a lifestyle-forward private practice.

Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine

Location: Multiple NYC sites (Upper East Side, Midtown, Queens, Brooklyn, etc.)

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, exempt)

Salary: $138,600–$152,800/year

Design and deliver education for nursing and clinical staff, from orientation to ongoing competency and evidence-based practice. Great for an experienced NYS RN (Master’s preferred) who loves teaching and professional development.

Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (state position)

Salary: $151,025/year (includes differentials)

Provide forensic assessments, therapy, and expert testimony as part of an interdisciplinary team. Comes with robust NYS benefits, retirement, and strong job stability for a NY-licensed psychologist.

Employer: Animo Sano Psychiatry

Location: New York (remote telehealth)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $115,000–$130,000/year

100% remote behavioral health role doing telehealth intakes, med management, and collaborative care. Flexible schedule, strong benefits, 20% admin time, and 401(k) match for NY-licensed PAs (with willingness to license in NC).

Employer: Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy

Location: New York, NY (Nassau & Suffolk outpatient clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year + incentives

Outpatient PT with mentorship, leadership tracks, student loan repayment, CEU stipend, and AI-assisted documentation. New grads welcome; strong growth path in a multi-site practice.

Employer: Harmony Applied Behavioral Analysis, PLLC (ABA Harmony)

Location: NYC – Staten Island, Bronx, Brooklyn

Type: Part-time/Other

Pay: $18–$22/hour

1:1 ABA work with children on the spectrum in home, school, and community settings, with local cases and flexible after-school/evening hours. Good entry point if you’re new to ABA and want RBT training.

Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Location: New York, NY (Columbia campus)

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: $145,000–$168,000/year

First-line nurse leader role overseeing a medical unit’s operations, throughput, and quality. Perfect for a BSN RN with 2+ years acute care (leadership and MSN preferred) ready to step into management at a top-ranked system.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide OT to help patients regain daily living skills in a major Level I Trauma Center and academic hospital. Requires a valid NYS OT license and offers the scale and stability of the city health system.

Employer: Gersh Autism Academy

Location: Long Island City, NY

Type: Full-time (school schedule)

Salary: $95,000/year

School-based BCBA role (Mon–Fri, ~8:00–3:30) doing assessments, treatment plans, staff and parent training for students with autism. Strong benefits and a very autism-focused, collaborative environment.

Employer: RadNet

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$60/hour

Perform CT exams with modern tech and cross-training opportunities, plus a sign-on bonus or student loan payment plan. Great for ARRT-credentialed techs who want strong benefits and advancement.

Employer: DocCafe (recruiting platform)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$280,000/year

DocCafe is advertising an internal medicine opening in NYC; you’ll need to register to see full employer details and apply. Good option if you want to compare multiple IM roles in one place.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for NYC metro organization)

Location: Upper Manhattan, NY (field-based)

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, ~8:30–5)

Salary: $101,000–$116,800/year + $15,000 sign-on

Small, tight territory with only about four hospice patients per day, plus pension, 403(b), generous PTO, and free RN-to-BSN/MSN programs. Great for RNs with hospice, palliative, med-surg, or oncology experience.

Employer: Deloitte – AI & Engineering

Location: New York, NY (primarily remote, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year

Work denials and appeals in Epic Resolute Hospital Billing for provider clients—root cause analysis, appeals, and AR follow-up. Good fit if you have 2+ years hospital denials experience and want a consulting-style, mostly-remote role.

Employer: Mount Sinai Health System

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: ~$84.59/hour (range listed as $84.5895/hr)

Full-scope CNM role providing prenatal, intrapartum, and postpartum care, plus teaching and collaboration with residents and students. Ideal for experienced CNMs who want high-volume academic practice.

Employer: Stryker

Location: New York, NY (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,900–$100,000/year

Support surgeons in the OR with Stryker navigation and enabling technologies, including case coverage and staff training. Great for clinically savvy candidates (Bachelor’s or 6+ years clinical experience) who like tech and travel.

Employer: AbbVie (via BioSpace)

Location: NYC / Long Island territory

Type: Full-time, field-based (up to 75% travel)

Salary: Range not specified in posting (comp range referenced but not detailed)

Field medical role building relationships with psychiatry KOLs, supporting research, and delivering scientific education. Best for advanced-degree clinicians/scientists with psychiatry or neurology experience.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Long Island, NY

Type: Part-time (Weds & Thurs only)

Salary: Around $200,000/year (estimate from posting)

Board-certified psychiatrist role doing research-focused evaluations and diagnostic interviews with a 12-person research team. CompHealth handles salary negotiation and logistics.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a resident-centered nursing unit in long-term care, rehab, or memory support—overseeing staff, care plans, infection control, and quality. Good move for experienced RNs ready for unit-level leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always advertised clearly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.