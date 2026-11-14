New York’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of solid hourly roles plus a few big leadership spots. Here are some standout openings around the city this week.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.50–$34.50/hour + bonus opportunities

Lead a single Panda Express location, run the team, and grow toward General Manager with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, and full benefits.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50–$28.50/hour + bonus opportunities

Support store operations, learn leadership in 3+ weeks of paid training, and get free meals, benefits, and a clear path into management.

Employer: Magnolia Bakery

Location: New York, NY

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on baking at a famous NYC bakery brand, producing cakes, cookies, pies, and more—ideal if you have 1+ year pro baking experience and can work overnight.

Employer: OTG Management

Location: LaGuardia Airport, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25/hour

Keep dishware and kitchen gear clean for busy airport restaurants in a fast-paced, team-focused environment with growth potential.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hour + tips & benefits

Hotel bar role mixing cocktails, handling POS, and supporting events, with medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and hotel discounts.

Employer: BATHHOUSE

Location: Flatiron, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour + benefits

Cook in a spa-meets-social-club setting, handling line work plus some prep and dish tasks, with health insurance and free Bathhouse access.

Employer: Cain Partners (recruiting for luxury concept)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (senior leadership)

Lead a high-profile, French Mediterranean luxury restaurant, owning menu development, kitchen financials, and a large culinary team.

Employer: Hilton

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, union role

Pay: Not listed

Take and process in-room dining orders at a flagship luxury hotel, with strong Hilton travel perks and full benefits; schedule is based on union seniority.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$38/hour + benefits

Front desk at an intimate luxury boutique hotel, handling check-in/out, guest requests, and VIP service with strong pay, 401(k), and travel perks.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hour + benefits

Back-of-house role running dish machines, cleaning kitchen and service areas, and helping with basic prep, with solid hourly pay and full hotel benefits.

Employer: Elior / Constellation

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22/hour

Weekday daytime catering work (Mon, Wed, Thu 7am–3pm) setting up, serving, and breaking down events—good fit if you want steady hours and team service.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + tips & benefits

Bartend in an upscale department-store restaurant, with steady schedule, merchandise discount, and full benefits.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: New York, NY (Glendale area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive management pay (exact amount not listed)

Run cafe operations, lead a team, and travel between locations (requires valid driver’s license and personal vehicle) with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Aramark

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + benefits

Corporate food service role prepping food, stocking, and keeping pantry and kitchen areas clean in a Monday–Friday office setting.

Employer: Restaurant Associates

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$115,000/year + benefits

Lead executive-level corporate catering for a premier NYC account—own client relationships, events, and a team in a Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Convive Brands / Le Pain Quotidien

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour + tips (when eligible)

Dish and porter role in a daytime-friendly bakery café, with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and discounts across multiple restaurant brands.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: 2 Manhattan West, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$30/hour + benefits

Weekday corporate dining role supervising front-of-house, inventory, and standards for a high-end office client, Monday–Friday.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: 375 9th Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + free shift meal

Daytime dishwashing in a corporate café (Mon–Fri, two shift options), with benefits and a focus on scratch cooking and sustainable sourcing.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour + benefits

Be the first face guests see, managing reservations and seating while keeping the dining room flowing smoothly, with strong hotel benefits and discounts.

Employer: Cafe Chelsea / Sunday Hospitality

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support servers at a new upscale restaurant, running food and maintaining tables; requires 1+ year high-volume experience and at least 4 dinner shifts/week.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.