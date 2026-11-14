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🍽️ Multiple NYC Hospitality Jobs From $17–$55/Hour+
New York’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of solid hourly roles plus a few big leadership spots. Here are some standout openings around the city this week.
Store Manager – Panda Express
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $31.50–$34.50/hour + bonus opportunities
Lead a single Panda Express location, run the team, and grow toward General Manager with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, and full benefits.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.50–$28.50/hour + bonus opportunities
Support store operations, learn leadership in 3+ weeks of paid training, and get free meals, benefits, and a clear path into management.
Bakers
Employer: Magnolia Bakery
Location: New York, NY
Type: Internship
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on baking at a famous NYC bakery brand, producing cakes, cookies, pies, and more—ideal if you have 1+ year pro baking experience and can work overnight.
Dishwasher – LGA Airport
Employer: OTG Management
Location: LaGuardia Airport, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.25/hour
Keep dishware and kitchen gear clean for busy airport restaurants in a fast-paced, team-focused environment with growth potential.
Bartender-1
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$21/hour + tips & benefits
Hotel bar role mixing cocktails, handling POS, and supporting events, with medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and hotel discounts.
Line Cook – Flatiron
Employer: BATHHOUSE
Location: Flatiron, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23/hour + benefits
Cook in a spa-meets-social-club setting, handling line work plus some prep and dish tasks, with health insurance and free Bathhouse access.
Executive Chef – French Mediterranean
Employer: Cain Partners (recruiting for luxury concept)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (senior leadership)
Lead a high-profile, French Mediterranean luxury restaurant, owning menu development, kitchen financials, and a large culinary team.
In-Room Dining Server – Waldorf Astoria New York
Employer: Hilton
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, union role
Pay: Not listed
Take and process in-room dining orders at a flagship luxury hotel, with strong Hilton travel perks and full benefits; schedule is based on union seniority.
Hotel Front Desk Agent – Elysée New York
Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35–$38/hour + benefits
Front desk at an intimate luxury boutique hotel, handling check-in/out, guest requests, and VIP service with strong pay, 401(k), and travel perks.
Utility-1 (Kitchen Steward)
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28–$32/hour + benefits
Back-of-house role running dish machines, cleaning kitchen and service areas, and helping with basic prep, with solid hourly pay and full hotel benefits.
Catering Attendant
Employer: Elior / Constellation
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Pay: $22/hour
Weekday daytime catering work (Mon, Wed, Thu 7am–3pm) setting up, serving, and breaking down events—good fit if you want steady hours and team service.
Bartender – Wolf, NYC Flagship
Employer: Nordstrom
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour + tips & benefits
Bartend in an upscale department-store restaurant, with steady schedule, merchandise discount, and full benefits.
Panera Bread Manager – Glendale
Employer: Panera Bread
Location: New York, NY (Glendale area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive management pay (exact amount not listed)
Run cafe operations, lead a team, and travel between locations (requires valid driver’s license and personal vehicle) with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Pantry Attendant – Warburg Pincus
Employer: Aramark
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25/hour + benefits
Corporate food service role prepping food, stocking, and keeping pantry and kitchen areas clean in a Monday–Friday office setting.
Catering Director
Employer: Restaurant Associates
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000–$115,000/year + benefits
Lead executive-level corporate catering for a premier NYC account—own client relationships, events, and a team in a Monday–Friday schedule.
Porter
Employer: Convive Brands / Le Pain Quotidien
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17–$20/hour + tips (when eligible)
Dish and porter role in a daytime-friendly bakery café, with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and discounts across multiple restaurant brands.
Front of House Lead Supervisor
Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
Location: 2 Manhattan West, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $27–$30/hour + benefits
Weekday corporate dining role supervising front-of-house, inventory, and standards for a high-end office client, Monday–Friday.
Dishwasher – D.E. Shaw Café
Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company
Location: 375 9th Ave, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22/hour + free shift meal
Daytime dishwashing in a corporate café (Mon–Fri, two shift options), with benefits and a focus on scratch cooking and sustainable sourcing.
Host
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$23/hour + benefits
Be the first face guests see, managing reservations and seating while keeping the dining room flowing smoothly, with strong hotel benefits and discounts.
Server Assistant – Breakfast
Employer: Cafe Chelsea / Sunday Hospitality
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Support servers at a new upscale restaurant, running food and maintaining tables; requires 1+ year high-volume experience and at least 4 dinner shifts/week.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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