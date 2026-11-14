New York’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially in finance, tech, transit, and ecommerce. If you’ve got management or strategy experience, there are several roles here with strong pay and real ownership.

Employer: BNY

BNY Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; base shown in job info section of posting

This VP role sits at the heart of strategy, execution, and executive communications for BNY’s Structured Debt Platform. You’ll turn complex priorities into clear plans, lead high-impact initiatives, and create executive-ready materials for senior forums.

Employer: TechTriad

TechTriad Location: New York / New Jersey (Hybrid)

Type: Contract (4-year)

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple airport and infrastructure capital projects end-to-end, from planning through commissioning. Great fit if you have an engineering/architecture degree, 5+ years in construction or infrastructure, and are fluent in tools like Primavera P6 or MS Project.

Employer: RBC Capital Markets

Location: New York, NY (Brookfield Place)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base + bonus & benefits

Own financial planning and operational initiatives for investment banking sector teams. You’ll partner with group heads, drive efficiency and cost management, and lead strategic reviews across Finance, Risk, HR, and more.

Employer: Synergy Management Group

Synergy Management Group Location: New York, NY (primarily remote client work)

Type: Contract / Success-based

Compensation: Sales/BD: Success-based % of new client retainers ( $10K–$200K+ per engagement) Engagement supervision: $125–$200/hour

Help grow a boutique firm providing fractional CFO, M&A, and growth strategy services. Ideal for senior BD leaders from top consulting, banking, PE/VC, or experienced founders who want flexible, high-upside work.



Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,680–$266,760 base

Lead Capgemini’s global Financial Crime Compliance FinTech practice, driving revenue, go-to-market, and thought leadership across AML, sanctions, fraud, and AI-enabled compliance. You’ll build a global team and oversee complex FCC transformation programs.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: Newark, NJ (listed under New York region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,400–$211,320 base

Own end-to-end IT service delivery for key accounts, managing SLAs, client relationships, financials, and risk/compliance. Best for leaders with 8+ years in IT services/managed services and strong ITIL and project management skills.

Employer: Method Recruiting (for a client)

Method Recruiting (for a client) Location: New York City (4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes equity and full benefits

Partner with the Head of Strategy & Ops at a fast-growing healthcare startup to drive pricing, monetization, new market research, and 0→1/1→10 product scaling. Great for ex-consulting/finance/tech folks with 4+ years of analytical experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $179,700–$205,100 base + incentives

Multiple manager-level product roles across Capital One’s Card business (e.g., Discover integration, CreditWise, data modernization). You’ll lead cross-functional teams to build data-driven, customer-focused card experiences.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $179,700–$205,100 base + incentives

Own the customer-facing experiences for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Paze, and more. You’ll lead strategy and execution for digital wallet enrollment and management across Capital One’s app and web, plus manage key external wallet partnerships.

Employer: EY-Parthenon (Ernst & Young U.S. LLP)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,005/year base + benefits

Manager role advising clients on corporate and growth strategy, investment strategy, and M&A strategic diligence. You’ll lead workstreams, manage teams, and build detailed market and financial analyses across industries.

Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting (for a client)

Diamond Peak Recruiting (for a client) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$210,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead large commercial construction projects ($50M+) from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll own project strategy, finances, client relationships, and mentor PMs/APMs across a regional portfolio.

Employer: BioCatch

Location: Remote – United States (NYC-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$99,000 base + benefits

Post-sales, client-facing role managing strategic accounts for BioCatch’s behavioral biometrics platform, mainly with financial institutions. You’ll coordinate projects, lead QBRs, and act as the main consulting and escalation point.

Employer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NYCT Subways)

Location: 2 Broadway, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (Other)

Salary: $144,291–$180,363

Senior leadership role overseeing strategy, finance, HR, and admin for Operations Planning (about 500 staff). You’ll manage operating/capital budgets, act as controller, lead internal controls, and serve as key liaison across major MTA departments.

Employer: Berean Group International (for Columbia Law School)

Berean Group International (for Columbia Law School) Location: New York, NY (hybrid after first 2 weeks)

Type: Contract (Dec 2026–June 30, 2027, possibly mid-July)

Salary: Not listed

Manage major gift acknowledgements, donor reporting on endowed funds, and stewardship processes for Columbia Law School leadership. Great for strong writers with 3–5 years in development or higher ed who enjoy donor-facing work.

Employer: Fora Travel

Location: New York, NY (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$160,000 base + equity

Own strategy and execution for high-impact events for top travel advisors—intensives, summits, AI enablement sessions, and recognition events. You’ll manage budgets, attendee experience, and performance metrics in a fast-growing travel startup.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervisory/administrative role supporting health programs at Bellevue. You’ll coordinate with clinical teams, oversee staff and office operations, manage compliance and training, and help improve departmental systems and procedures.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,400–$111,700 base

Run digital projects for jcrew.com and factory.jcrew.com, leading scrum ceremonies, coordinating releases, and partnering with product, engineering, QA, and vendors. Perfect for 3–5 years of ecommerce/digital PM experience and comfort with Agile and tools like JIRA/Smartsheet.

Employer: Citi

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (SVP)

Salary: $176,720–$265,080 base + incentives & benefits

Senior business unit manager role overseeing financials, staffing, vendor management, real estate, and risk/controls for a major Citi business. Best for leaders with 10+ years in financial services and experience in complex, global environments.

Employer: David AI

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000–$235,000 base + benefits

Lead a core function at a fast-growing audio AI startup, building and scaling data pipelines that power training datasets for top AI labs. Ideal for ex-founders/COOs/strategy-ops leaders (5–10 years) with SQL skills and experience scaling large operational systems.

Employer: Meow

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$200,000 base + equity & benefits

First Chief of Staff working directly with the CEO of a fintech startup. You’ll own operating cadence, KPIs, board reporting, vendor management, and stand up new functions across product, GTM, finance, and ops—great for 1–4 years in IB/PE.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.