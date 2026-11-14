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👔 Multiple High-Paying Executive & Management Roles in New York City
New York’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially in finance, tech, transit, and ecommerce. If you’ve got management or strategy experience, there are several roles here with strong pay and real ownership.
Vice President, Strategy and Execution – Structured Debt Platform
- Employer: BNY
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; base shown in job info section of posting
This VP role sits at the heart of strategy, execution, and executive communications for BNY’s Structured Debt Platform. You’ll turn complex priorities into clear plans, lead high-impact initiatives, and create executive-ready materials for senior forums.
Project Manager – Aviation / Infrastructure Capital Projects
- Employer: TechTriad
- Location: New York / New Jersey (Hybrid)
- Type: Contract (4-year)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple airport and infrastructure capital projects end-to-end, from planning through commissioning. Great fit if you have an engineering/architecture degree, 5+ years in construction or infrastructure, and are fluent in tools like Primavera P6 or MS Project.
Vice President, Global Investment Banking, Business Manager
- Employer: RBC Capital Markets
- Location: New York, NY (Brookfield Place)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base + bonus & benefits
Own financial planning and operational initiatives for investment banking sector teams. You’ll partner with group heads, drive efficiency and cost management, and lead strategic reviews across Finance, Risk, HR, and more.
Managing Partner – Boutique Consulting Firm
- Employer: Synergy Management Group
- Location: New York, NY (primarily remote client work)
- Type: Contract / Success-based
- Compensation:
- Sales/BD: Success-based % of new client retainers ($10K–$200K+ per engagement)
- Engagement supervision: $125–$200/hour
Help grow a boutique firm providing fractional CFO, M&A, and growth strategy services. Ideal for senior BD leaders from top consulting, banking, PE/VC, or experienced founders who want flexible, high-upside work.
Practice Leader – Director, Global FCC FinTech Lead
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $169,680–$266,760 base
Lead Capgemini’s global Financial Crime Compliance FinTech practice, driving revenue, go-to-market, and thought leadership across AML, sanctions, fraud, and AI-enabled compliance. You’ll build a global team and oversee complex FCC transformation programs.
Managing Service Delivery Manager
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: Newark, NJ (listed under New York region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,400–$211,320 base
Own end-to-end IT service delivery for key accounts, managing SLAs, client relationships, financials, and risk/compliance. Best for leaders with 8+ years in IT services/managed services and strong ITIL and project management skills.
Strategy and Operations Lead – High-Growth Health Tech
- Employer: Method Recruiting (for a client)
- Location: New York City (4 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes equity and full benefits
Partner with the Head of Strategy & Ops at a fast-growing healthcare startup to drive pricing, monetization, new market research, and 0→1/1→10 product scaling. Great for ex-consulting/finance/tech folks with 4+ years of analytical experience.
Product Manager – Card Team
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC): $179,700–$205,100 base + incentives
Multiple manager-level product roles across Capital One’s Card business (e.g., Discover integration, CreditWise, data modernization). You’ll lead cross-functional teams to build data-driven, customer-focused card experiences.
Manager, Product Management – Digital Wallet Experiences Lead
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (NYC): $179,700–$205,100 base + incentives
Own the customer-facing experiences for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Paze, and more. You’ll lead strategy and execution for digital wallet enrollment and management across Capital One’s app and web, plus manage key external wallet partnerships.
EY-Parthenon – Strategy and Execution, Corporate & Growth Strategy (Manager)
- Employer: EY-Parthenon (Ernst & Young U.S. LLP)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,005/year base + benefits
Manager role advising clients on corporate and growth strategy, investment strategy, and M&A strategic diligence. You’ll lead workstreams, manage teams, and build detailed market and financial analyses across industries.
Senior Mechanical Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting (for a client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$210,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead large commercial construction projects ($50M+) from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll own project strategy, finances, client relationships, and mentor PMs/APMs across a regional portfolio.
Associate Engagement Manager, Partners
- Employer: BioCatch
- Location: Remote – United States (NYC-friendly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$99,000 base + benefits
Post-sales, client-facing role managing strategic accounts for BioCatch’s behavioral biometrics platform, mainly with financial institutions. You’ll coordinate projects, lead QBRs, and act as the main consulting and escalation point.
Senior Director, Strategic Planning – Operations Planning
- Employer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NYCT Subways)
- Location: 2 Broadway, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (Other)
- Salary: $144,291–$180,363
Senior leadership role overseeing strategy, finance, HR, and admin for Operations Planning (about 500 staff). You’ll manage operating/capital budgets, act as controller, lead internal controls, and serve as key liaison across major MTA departments.
Associate Director, Donor Relations (Contract)
- Employer: Berean Group International (for Columbia Law School)
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid after first 2 weeks)
- Type: Contract (Dec 2026–June 30, 2027, possibly mid-July)
- Salary: Not listed
Manage major gift acknowledgements, donor reporting on endowed funds, and stewardship processes for Columbia Law School leadership. Great for strong writers with 3–5 years in development or higher ed who enjoy donor-facing work.
Senior Program Manager, Events (Fora X)
- Employer: Fora Travel
- Location: New York, NY (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$160,000 base + equity
Own strategy and execution for high-impact events for top travel advisors—intensives, summits, AI enablement sessions, and recognition events. You’ll manage budgets, attendee experience, and performance metrics in a fast-growing travel startup.
Coordinating Manager – Level A
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervisory/administrative role supporting health programs at Bellevue. You’ll coordinate with clinical teams, oversee staff and office operations, manage compliance and training, and help improve departmental systems and procedures.
Ecommerce Project Manager
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,400–$111,700 base
Run digital projects for jcrew.com and factory.jcrew.com, leading scrum ceremonies, coordinating releases, and partnering with product, engineering, QA, and vendors. Perfect for 3–5 years of ecommerce/digital PM experience and comfort with Agile and tools like JIRA/Smartsheet.
Business Execution Senior Lead – SVP
- Employer: Citi
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (SVP)
- Salary: $176,720–$265,080 base + incentives & benefits
Senior business unit manager role overseeing financials, staffing, vendor management, real estate, and risk/controls for a major Citi business. Best for leaders with 10+ years in financial services and experience in complex, global environments.
General Manager, Data Operations
- Employer: David AI
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $205,000–$235,000 base + benefits
Lead a core function at a fast-growing audio AI startup, building and scaling data pipelines that power training datasets for top AI labs. Ideal for ex-founders/COOs/strategy-ops leaders (5–10 years) with SQL skills and experience scaling large operational systems.
Chief of Staff
- Employer: Meow
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000–$200,000 base + equity & benefits
First Chief of Staff working directly with the CEO of a fintech startup. You’ll own operating cadence, KPIs, board reporting, vendor management, and stand up new functions across product, GTM, finance, and ops—great for 1–4 years in IB/PE.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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