New York’s education scene is buzzing right now—from cutting-edge AI-powered schools to classic institutions like FIT and NYPL. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or lead while earning solid pay.

Employer: Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Charter Schools Location: New York, NY (Bronx-based network office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year + potential bonus

Lead high school science (including AP Chem, AP Bio, AP Physics C) across Zeta’s Bronx, Upper Manhattan, and Queens schools. Great fit if you have a Master’s + 5+ years school leadership and love building rigorous curriculum, coaching principals/teachers, and using data to drive Regents/AP results.

Employer: Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Charter Schools Location: New York, NY (Bronx-based network office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year + potential bonus

Own the vision for high school ELA (Critical Perspectives, AP Lang, AP Lit) across Zeta’s network. Ideal for a Master’s-level ELA leader with 5+ years of school leadership who enjoys designing curriculum, leading PD, and pushing for top outcomes on NYS and Regents exams.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: New York City, NY (on-site at an Alpha campus; relocation support available)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $200,000/year

Build and lead a team of Guides in a no-lecture, tech-driven K–12 model. You’ll coach staff, run life-skills workshops, and use data to keep standards high. Best for leaders with 5+ years in education/coaching/L&D, team management experience, and comfort with bold, nontraditional schooling.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: New York City, NY (on-site; relocation support available)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $200,000/year

Also called Lead Guide, this role is all about building high-performing coaching teams. You’ll mentor Guides, lead life-skills workshops, and help launch new campuses. Great if you’ve led teams of 5+ people, worked with kids ages 5–14, and want to shape a new K–12 model.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Alpha School (via Crossover) Location: Remote (US-based, some travel)

Type: Full-time, contractor (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $150,000/year ($75/hour)

Design and manage support plans for students with learning differences across Alpha’s national network. You’ll interpret evals, set accommodations for an app-based, mastery model, and use AI tools to streamline admin work. Requires US school counselor/psychologist license and 5+ years K–12 experience in related roles.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: New York City, NY (on-site; relocation support available)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $120,000/year

Perfect if you love coaching more than lecturing. You’ll run high-energy life-skills workshops for K–8, coach students 1:1 and in small groups, and let AI handle academics. Needs a Bachelor’s + 3+ years working directly with K–8 kids (teaching, coaching, camps, etc.).

Employer: Datadog

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,000–$164,000/year + equity/benefits

Design and run training for Datadog’s global recruiting teams, including AI-focused workflows. You’ll own onboarding programs, build e-learning in Articulate, manage the LMS, and facilitate live sessions. Great for someone with 4+ years in instructional design/enablement/L&D and strong LMS + AI experience.

Employer: Referment (recruiting for a client)

Referment (recruiting for a client) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of L&D coordinators while redesigning learning operations and embedding generative AI into workflows. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in program/operations management, strong process-improvement chops, and hands-on experience using AI tools to boost productivity.

Employer: Fashion Institute of Technology (via BoF Careers)

Fashion Institute of Technology (via BoF Careers) Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time, adjunct

Salary: From $89.98/hour

Teach computerized patternmaking, grading, and marking in women’s sportswear using Gerber AccuMark (course TC 322). Best for industry pros with a Bachelor’s + 5 years Gerber AccuMark experience and strong fitting skills on live models and forms.

Employer: Career Launch Recruitment Solutions (for a client)

Career Launch Recruitment Solutions (for a client) Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)

Type: Contract, flexible hours

Pay: $30–$60/hour

Use your native/near-native Chinese to review audio, coach pronunciation, and give detailed feedback that trains AI models. Flexible, work-from-home role—great side gig for linguists, voice coaches, teachers, or anyone with strong Chinese and solid English writing.

Employer: Boys’ Club of New York (BCNY)

Location: 321 East 111th St, New York, NY 10029

Type: Part-time (10 hrs/week)

Salary: $40/hour

Run small-group STEAM projects (3D printing, circuits, coding, art/design) for upper elementary through early high school boys. Good fit if you have some college in a STEAM field and experience teaching or leading STEM activities with youth.

Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem)

Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem) Location: Harlem, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$21/hour

Lead high-energy fitness and movement classes for kids 6 weeks–13 years, plus parties and camps. Built-in path to Assistant Director, with medical/dental and growth across 22 locations. Great for teachers, coaches, or parents who love being active with kids.

Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem)

Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem) Location: Harlem, New York, NY

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$21/hour

Run fun movement classes and birthday parties for kids, with steady year-round hours and training provided. Ideal for college students, early childhood workers, or stay-at-home parents wanting flexible, active work.

Employer: Manhattan Youth

Manhattan Youth Location: Manhattan, New York, NY (NYC public school)

Type: Part-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, ~2–6pm)

Pay: $27.50/hour

Help run a middle school after-school program, splitting time between admin and hands-on supervision of sports, arts, STEM, and enrichment. Great step if you have after-school/education experience and want leadership responsibilities without full-time hours.

Employer: The New York Public Library

Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week), union role

Salary: Union scale (see posting; amount not listed here)

Design and deliver adult programs (book talks, tech classes, financial literacy, arts), build collections, and partner with community orgs. Requires an ALA-accredited MLIS and a NY State Public Librarian’s Certificate.

Employer: Hunter Athletics (Hunter College)**

Hunter Athletics (Hunter College)** Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Jan–May approx.)

Pay: $2,000–$7,000/season

Support the head coach with NCAA DIII softball practices, games, and player development. Best for someone with softball playing/coaching experience, strong communication skills, and interest in working with college athletes.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC education roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.