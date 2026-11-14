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New York
🎓 New York Education Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
New York’s education scene is buzzing right now—from cutting-edge AI-powered schools to classic institutions like FIT and NYPL. Here are several roles where you can teach, coach, or lead while earning solid pay.
Associate Director/Director of High School Science
- Employer: Zeta Charter Schools
- Location: New York, NY (Bronx-based network office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year + potential bonus
Lead high school science (including AP Chem, AP Bio, AP Physics C) across Zeta’s Bronx, Upper Manhattan, and Queens schools. Great fit if you have a Master’s + 5+ years school leadership and love building rigorous curriculum, coaching principals/teachers, and using data to drive Regents/AP results.
Associate Director/Director of High School English
- Employer: Zeta Charter Schools
- Location: New York, NY (Bronx-based network office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$130,000/year + potential bonus
Own the vision for high school ELA (Critical Perspectives, AP Lang, AP Lit) across Zeta’s network. Ideal for a Master’s-level ELA leader with 5+ years of school leadership who enjoys designing curriculum, leading PD, and pushing for top outcomes on NYS and Regents exams.
Youth Education Manager, Alpha – $200,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: New York City, NY (on-site at an Alpha campus; relocation support available)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Salary: $200,000/year
Build and lead a team of Guides in a no-lecture, tech-driven K–12 model. You’ll coach staff, run life-skills workshops, and use data to keep standards high. Best for leaders with 5+ years in education/coaching/L&D, team management experience, and comfort with bold, nontraditional schooling.
Coaching Manager, Alpha – $200,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: New York City, NY (on-site; relocation support available)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Salary: $200,000/year
Also called Lead Guide, this role is all about building high-performing coaching teams. You’ll mentor Guides, lead life-skills workshops, and help launch new campuses. Great if you’ve led teams of 5+ people, worked with kids ages 5–14, and want to shape a new K–12 model.
Senior School Psychologist, Alpha (Remote) – $150,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)
- Location: Remote (US-based, some travel)
- Type: Full-time, contractor (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $150,000/year ($75/hour)
Design and manage support plans for students with learning differences across Alpha’s national network. You’ll interpret evals, set accommodations for an app-based, mastery model, and use AI tools to streamline admin work. Requires US school counselor/psychologist license and 5+ years K–12 experience in related roles.
Student Learning Coach, Alpha – $120,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: New York City, NY (on-site; relocation support available)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Salary: $120,000/year
Perfect if you love coaching more than lecturing. You’ll run high-energy life-skills workshops for K–8, coach students 1:1 and in small groups, and let AI handle academics. Needs a Bachelor’s + 3+ years working directly with K–8 kids (teaching, coaching, camps, etc.).
Program Manager, Recruiting Enablement
- Employer: Datadog
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,000–$164,000/year + equity/benefits
Design and run training for Datadog’s global recruiting teams, including AI-focused workflows. You’ll own onboarding programs, build e-learning in Articulate, manage the LMS, and facilitate live sessions. Great for someone with 4+ years in instructional design/enablement/L&D and strong LMS + AI experience.
Learning and Development Program Operations Manager
- Employer: Referment (recruiting for a client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of L&D coordinators while redesigning learning operations and embedding generative AI into workflows. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in program/operations management, strong process-improvement chops, and hands-on experience using AI tools to boost productivity.
FIT Adjunct Faculty – Gerber AccuMark Patternmaking
- Employer: Fashion Institute of Technology (via BoF Careers)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time, adjunct
- Salary: From $89.98/hour
Teach computerized patternmaking, grading, and marking in women’s sportswear using Gerber AccuMark (course TC 322). Best for industry pros with a Bachelor’s + 5 years Gerber AccuMark experience and strong fitting skills on live models and forms.
Mandarin Language Specialist – AI Training
- Employer: Career Launch Recruitment Solutions (for a client)
- Location: Remote (listed as New York, NY)
- Type: Contract, flexible hours
- Pay: $30–$60/hour
Use your native/near-native Chinese to review audio, coach pronunciation, and give detailed feedback that trains AI models. Flexible, work-from-home role—great side gig for linguists, voice coaches, teachers, or anyone with strong Chinese and solid English writing.
STEAM Lab Instructor – Harlem
- Employer: Boys’ Club of New York (BCNY)
- Location: 321 East 111th St, New York, NY 10029
- Type: Part-time (10 hrs/week)
- Salary: $40/hour
Run small-group STEAM projects (3D printing, circuits, coding, art/design) for upper elementary through early high school boys. Good fit if you have some college in a STEAM field and experience teaching or leading STEM activities with youth.
Full-Time Kids Fitness Coach – Leadership Track
- Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem)
- Location: Harlem, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
Lead high-energy fitness and movement classes for kids 6 weeks–13 years, plus parties and camps. Built-in path to Assistant Director, with medical/dental and growth across 22 locations. Great for teachers, coaches, or parents who love being active with kids.
Kids Fitness Coach & Party Host – My Gym Harlem
- Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Harlem)
- Location: Harlem, New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
Run fun movement classes and birthday parties for kids, with steady year-round hours and training provided. Ideal for college students, early childhood workers, or stay-at-home parents wanting flexible, active work.
After-school Assistant Site Director (Middle School)
- Employer: Manhattan Youth
- Location: Manhattan, New York, NY (NYC public school)
- Type: Part-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, ~2–6pm)
- Pay: $27.50/hour
Help run a middle school after-school program, splitting time between admin and hands-on supervision of sports, arts, STEM, and enrichment. Great step if you have after-school/education experience and want leadership responsibilities without full-time hours.
Adult Librarian – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
- Employer: The New York Public Library
- Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week), union role
- Salary: Union scale (see posting; amount not listed here)
Design and deliver adult programs (book talks, tech classes, financial literacy, arts), build collections, and partner with community orgs. Requires an ALA-accredited MLIS and a NY State Public Librarian’s Certificate.
Part-Time Assistant Softball Coach
- Employer: Hunter Athletics (Hunter College)**
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (Jan–May approx.)
- Pay: $2,000–$7,000/season
Support the head coach with NCAA DIII softball practices, games, and player development. Best for someone with softball playing/coaching experience, strong communication skills, and interest in working with college athletes.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC education roles move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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