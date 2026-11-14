New York’s community and social services scene is busy right now – lots of roles helping kids, families, and neighbors stay housed, healthy, and included. Here are several solid options if you like people-focused work.

Employer: VNS Health

VNS Health Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.85–$42.33/hour

Work on the Children’s Mobile Crisis team, going into homes and the community to de‑escalate crises and connect kids and families to services. Great fit for an LMSW with at least 1 year in a health care setting who wants strong clinical experience and field work.

Employer: Paranubhuti Foundation

Location: Remote – open to New York–based volunteers

Type: Volunteer (unpaid)

Help an India‑based NGO with fundraising, social media, research, and partnerships from anywhere. Flexible 2–3+ month commitment and a volunteer certificate when you’re done – nice if you want impact and experience without leaving home.

Employer: International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Location: New York, NY (HQ role, multi-state support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year

Lead HUD housing counseling curricula, toolkits, and SOPs that support refugee and low‑income clients nationwide. Ideal for someone with 2–3+ years in housing counseling/affordable housing, strong writing and training skills, and interest in refugee/immigrant communities.

Employer: Hartley House / Hudson Guild

Location: New York, NY (Chelsea / West Side)

Type: Full-time

Support older adults in a Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) with benefits, referrals, support groups, and home visits. Great for a bachelor’s in human services/social work plus 1–2 years’ experience, strong data skills, and comfort working some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Ability Beyond

Location: Programs across Westchester, Putnam & Dutchess Counties (NY)

Type: Per diem (flexible shifts)

Pay: $20.25–$20.75/hour

Support adults with intellectual, developmental, physical, and behavioral health needs in homes and the community. High‑impact role with paid training, PTO, and growth paths; you’ll need a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and weekend availability.

Employer: Nannies by Noa

Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY

Type: Full-time, live-out

Pay: $35–$38/hour, ~45 hrs/week

Join a down‑to‑earth family with a curious 1‑year‑old; focus on development, outdoor play, and a screen‑free routine. Includes child meal prep, laundry, and organizing; requires CPR/First Aid, full vaccinations, and comfort managing a peanut allergy.

Employer: HELP USA

Location: New York, NY (HELP Unity, W. 106th St.)

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of case managers in a temporary housing/shelter program, overseeing assessments, service plans, and housing placements. Good for someone with a bachelor’s in social work/related field, 2+ years case management, and some supervisory experience.

Employer: NYC Dept. of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)

Location: 100 Gold Street, NYC – all boroughs

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,545–$65,249/year

Supervise a team handling City Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) rental subsidies for low‑income households at risk of homelessness. Mix of case review, staff training, and landlord/tenant contact; requires HS diploma + 3 yrs community work or equivalent.

Employer: NYC Dept. of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)

Location: 100 Gold Street, NYC – all boroughs

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,545–$51,227/year

Manage a caseload of households receiving City HAP rental assistance: screenings, eligibility, rent calculations, recerts, and client briefings. Entry‑level friendly for folks with community work experience and strong customer service and computer skills.

Employer: Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours (Summer 2027)

Compensation: $5,800–$6,500 for the season

Support young campers (ages 3–8) with social, emotional, and behavioral needs at a joyful Jewish day camp. Best for grad‑level or working pros in education, special ed, psych, or social work with experience in early childhood and neurodivergent kids.

Employer: Iron Phytness LLC

Location: NYC – Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island, occasional Manhattan

Type: Part-time / Independent Contractor

Pay: $40–$50 per session (about $40–$50/hour) + travel

Travel to clients’ homes to provide 1:1 adaptive fitness for special needs and neurodivergent clients. You’ll need a personal training certification, reliable transportation, and 15+ hrs/week availability; experience with neurodivergent populations is a big plus.

Employer: Relationspot

Location: New York, NY & Westchester (in-person + Zoom)

Type: Part-time, very flexible

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Facilitate social events and virtual meetups for neurodivergent adults, helping members build friendships and social confidence. Great side role if you have experience with autistic/ADHD/socially anxious adults, can work some weekends and Friday nights, and enjoy group facilitation.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one strong application this week can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.