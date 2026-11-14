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🤝 New York City Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
New York’s community and social services scene is busy right now – lots of roles helping kids, families, and neighbors stay housed, healthy, and included. Here are several solid options if you like people-focused work.
Psychiatric Social Worker, LMSW – Children Mobile Crisis Team
- Employer: VNS Health
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $33.85–$42.33/hour
Work on the Children’s Mobile Crisis team, going into homes and the community to de‑escalate crises and connect kids and families to services. Great fit for an LMSW with at least 1 year in a health care setting who wants strong clinical experience and field work.
Social Impact Volunteer (Remote)
- Employer: Paranubhuti Foundation
- Location: Remote – open to New York–based volunteers
- Type: Volunteer (unpaid)
Help an India‑based NGO with fundraising, social media, research, and partnerships from anywhere. Flexible 2–3+ month commitment and a volunteer certificate when you’re done – nice if you want impact and experience without leaving home.
Housing Counseling Program Manager
- Employer: International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Location: New York, NY (HQ role, multi-state support)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year
Lead HUD housing counseling curricula, toolkits, and SOPs that support refugee and low‑income clients nationwide. Ideal for someone with 2–3+ years in housing counseling/affordable housing, strong writing and training skills, and interest in refugee/immigrant communities.
Bilingual Case Manager – NORC Program
- Employer: Hartley House / Hudson Guild
- Location: New York, NY (Chelsea / West Side)
- Type: Full-time
Support older adults in a Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) with benefits, referrals, support groups, and home visits. Great for a bachelor’s in human services/social work plus 1–2 years’ experience, strong data skills, and comfort working some evenings/weekends.
Per Diem Direct Support – Westchester County ($20.25/hr)
- Employer: Ability Beyond
- Location: Programs across Westchester, Putnam & Dutchess Counties (NY)
- Type: Per diem (flexible shifts)
- Pay: $20.25–$20.75/hour
Support adults with intellectual, developmental, physical, and behavioral health needs in homes and the community. High‑impact role with paid training, PTO, and growth paths; you’ll need a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and weekend availability.
Nanny – UWS Toddler, Long-Term
- Employer: Nannies by Noa
- Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, live-out
- Pay: $35–$38/hour, ~45 hrs/week
Join a down‑to‑earth family with a curious 1‑year‑old; focus on development, outdoor play, and a screen‑free routine. Includes child meal prep, laundry, and organizing; requires CPR/First Aid, full vaccinations, and comfort managing a peanut allergy.
Case Manager Supervisor – Family Shelter
- Employer: HELP USA
- Location: New York, NY (HELP Unity, W. 106th St.)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team of case managers in a temporary housing/shelter program, overseeing assessments, service plans, and housing placements. Good for someone with a bachelor’s in social work/related field, 2+ years case management, and some supervisory experience.
Team Leader – City HAP Program (Rental Subsidy)
- Employer: NYC Dept. of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)
- Location: 100 Gold Street, NYC – all boroughs
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $44,545–$65,249/year
Supervise a team handling City Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) rental subsidies for low‑income households at risk of homelessness. Mix of case review, staff training, and landlord/tenant contact; requires HS diploma + 3 yrs community work or equivalent.
Case Manager – City HAP Program (Rental Subsidy)
- Employer: NYC Dept. of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)
- Location: 100 Gold Street, NYC – all boroughs
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $44,545–$51,227/year
Manage a caseload of households receiving City HAP rental assistance: screenings, eligibility, rent calculations, recerts, and client briefings. Entry‑level friendly for folks with community work experience and strong customer service and computer skills.
Care + Inclusion Team Member – Day Camp @ The JCC (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan
- Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY
- Type: Seasonal, full-time hours (Summer 2027)
- Compensation: $5,800–$6,500 for the season
Support young campers (ages 3–8) with social, emotional, and behavioral needs at a joyful Jewish day camp. Best for grad‑level or working pros in education, special ed, psych, or social work with experience in early childhood and neurodivergent kids.
Part-Time Personal Trainer – Special Needs & Neurodivergent Fitness
- Employer: Iron Phytness LLC
- Location: NYC – Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island, occasional Manhattan
- Type: Part-time / Independent Contractor
- Pay: $40–$50 per session (about $40–$50/hour) + travel
Travel to clients’ homes to provide 1:1 adaptive fitness for special needs and neurodivergent clients. You’ll need a personal training certification, reliable transportation, and 15+ hrs/week availability; experience with neurodivergent populations is a big plus.
Coach & Event Facilitator – Special Needs Community
- Employer: Relationspot
- Location: New York, NY & Westchester (in-person + Zoom)
- Type: Part-time, very flexible
- Pay: $25–$30/hour
Facilitate social events and virtual meetups for neurodivergent adults, helping members build friendships and social confidence. Great side role if you have experience with autistic/ADHD/socially anxious adults, can work some weekends and Friday nights, and enjoy group facilitation.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one strong application this week can move your job search forward.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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