New York’s building and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of roles keeping offices, hotels, shelters, and stores running smoothly. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance and management.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $66,300 – $67,000/year

Type: Full-time, overnight

Lead hospital environmental services on the night shift—supervise housekeeping staff, set standards, handle inspections, and coordinate vendors. Good fit if you have 4+ years in support services/housekeeping and at least 1 year supervising.

Employer: Summit Properties USA

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee supers and porters across NYC rent-stabilized buildings, inspect properties, and manage repairs, violations, and vendors. Best for someone with 5+ years NYC multifamily operations and strong boiler/elevator/plumbing knowledge.

Employer: Exos

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep locker rooms spotless—cleaning, laundry, restocking, and basic maintenance—while providing friendly member service. One year of maintenance experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: TF Cornerstone

Location: Midtown, New York, NY (on-site)

Midtown, New York, NY (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support daily operations of a high-rise office building: tenant requests, inspections, vendors, budgets, and emergency response. Great step up if you have 3–5 years in property management or tenant services.

Employer: Hilton

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Temporary

Hands-on hotel role helping keep the building safe and functional while supporting guest comfort. Good short-term option if you want big-brand hotel experience.

Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed (includes $4,150 downstate adjustment )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time, state position

Semi-skilled maintenance across plumbing, carpentry, masonry, electrical, and more, with strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off. Requires 2 years of maintenance/mechanical experience or a 2‑year technical program.

Employer: Aramark

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $29.38 – $54.69/hour

Type: Full-time

Do preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, and basic HVAC/electrical/plumbing across multiple sites (mileage reimbursed). Strong pay range; HVAC certification preferred.

Employer: Safe Horizon

Location: New York, NY (all boroughs)

New York, NY (all boroughs) Salary: $23.08 – $25.38/hour

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Travel between program sites and shelters doing light repairs, inspections, and emergency response (leaks, floods, etc.). Includes solid nonprofit benefits and requires a valid NYS driver’s license.

Employer: Thompson Hotels

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $33.22 – $44.29/hour

Type: Full-time

Skilled hotel maintenance role covering plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and more in guest rooms and public areas. Needs 3–5 years commercial building maintenance experience.

Employer: Cypress Building Solutions

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $21.00 – $32.00/hour

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

Heavy on floor care and industrial/commercial cleaning—buffers, stripping/waxing, and safe chemical handling. Good fit if you like physical work and detailed cleaning.

Employer: Wags West LLC

Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY

Upper West Side, New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (consistent weekdays, midday)

Structured dog-walking/pet care on set routes in UWS parks—very schedule-stable, ideal for gap-year grads or creatives wanting reliable daytime income.

Employer: Richman Property Services, Inc.

Location: New York, NY 10027

New York, NY 10027 Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, weekends only (Sat–Sun, 8am–5pm)

Keep grounds and common areas clean across several Harlem properties and interact with residents. Includes access to benefits, 401(k) match, and quarterly increase opportunities.

Employer: CBRE

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $25.43 – $36.06/hour

Type: Full-time

Office-based facilities support role: track work orders, coordinate vendors, handle reports, and monitor building services. Good entry-level path if you’re organized and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: Nexodus Clean

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Run your own commercial cleaning gigs—bring your own equipment, set your methods, and handle floor care and general janitorial work under service agreements.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $18.75 – $25.40/hour

Type: Part-time

Keep store floors, restrooms, seating, and back areas clean, plus help with minor repairs and emergencies. No experience required and includes access to store discount and Whole Benefits (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Travel to clients and fully detail vehicles—interior and exterior. You’ll need your own detailing equipment and reliable transportation, plus prior detailing or auto-cleaning experience.

Employer: NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH)

Location: NYC – all boroughs (primary: 260 East 161st Street)

NYC – all boroughs (primary: 260 East 161st Street) Salary: $44,545 – $63,371/year

Type: Full-time, city role

Coordinate facilities and security programs, supervise contracted guards, manage vendors, and support CCTV/access control. Requires HS diploma/equivalent plus 3 years community-related experience (or equivalent) and offers access to public service loan forgiveness.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

General cleaning of residential or commercial spaces, plus laundry and restocking. Includes flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training, and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will list similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.