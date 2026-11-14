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New York
🔧 New York City building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
12 days ago
New York’s building and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of roles keeping offices, hotels, shelters, and stores running smoothly. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance and management.
EVS/Housekeeping Manager – Overnight
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $66,300 – $67,000/year
- Type: Full-time, overnight
Lead hospital environmental services on the night shift—supervise housekeeping staff, set standards, handle inspections, and coordinate vendors. Good fit if you have 4+ years in support services/housekeeping and at least 1 year supervising.
Field Manager – Residential Operations
- Employer: Summit Properties USA
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee supers and porters across NYC rent-stabilized buildings, inspect properties, and manage repairs, violations, and vendors. Best for someone with 5+ years NYC multifamily operations and strong boiler/elevator/plumbing knowledge.
Male Facility Attendant
- Employer: Exos
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep locker rooms spotless—cleaning, laundry, restocking, and basic maintenance—while providing friendly member service. One year of maintenance experience is preferred but not required.
Assistant Property Manager – Midtown Office Tower
- Employer: TF Cornerstone
- Location: Midtown, New York, NY (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support daily operations of a high-rise office building: tenant requests, inspections, vendors, budgets, and emergency response. Great step up if you have 3–5 years in property management or tenant services.
Helper, Property Operations (Temporary) – New York Hilton Midtown
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Temporary
Hands-on hotel role helping keep the building safe and functional while supporting guest comfort. Good short-term option if you want big-brand hotel experience.
Maintenance Assistant – NYS Psychiatric Institute (P28410)
- Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed (includes $4,150 downstate adjustment)
- Type: Full-time, state position
Semi-skilled maintenance across plumbing, carpentry, masonry, electrical, and more, with strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off. Requires 2 years of maintenance/mechanical experience or a 2‑year technical program.
General Maintenance I – St. Thomas Church NYC
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $29.38 – $54.69/hour
- Type: Full-time
Do preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, and basic HVAC/electrical/plumbing across multiple sites (mileage reimbursed). Strong pay range; HVAC certification preferred.
Maintenance Worker – Mobile Team
- Employer: Safe Horizon
- Location: New York, NY (all boroughs)
- Salary: $23.08 – $25.38/hour
- Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)
Travel between program sites and shelters doing light repairs, inspections, and emergency response (leaks, floods, etc.). Includes solid nonprofit benefits and requires a valid NYS driver’s license.
Maintenance Mechanic – Thompson Central Park New York
- Employer: Thompson Hotels
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $33.22 – $44.29/hour
- Type: Full-time
Skilled hotel maintenance role covering plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and more in guest rooms and public areas. Needs 3–5 years commercial building maintenance experience.
Facilities Maintenance Cleaning Tech
- Employer: Cypress Building Solutions
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $21.00 – $32.00/hour
- Type: In-person (employment type not specified)
Heavy on floor care and industrial/commercial cleaning—buffers, stripping/waxing, and safe chemical handling. Good fit if you like physical work and detailed cleaning.
Upper West Side Pet Care Specialist (Outdoor Route Job)
- Employer: Wags West LLC
- Location: Upper West Side, New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (consistent weekdays, midday)
Structured dog-walking/pet care on set routes in UWS parks—very schedule-stable, ideal for gap-year grads or creatives wanting reliable daytime income.
Porter (PT) – Multiple Residential Communities
- Employer: Richman Property Services, Inc.
- Location: New York, NY 10027
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, weekends only (Sat–Sun, 8am–5pm)
Keep grounds and common areas clean across several Harlem properties and interact with residents. Includes access to benefits, 401(k) match, and quarterly increase opportunities.
Facilities Coordinator
- Employer: CBRE
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $25.43 – $36.06/hour
- Type: Full-time
Office-based facilities support role: track work orders, coordinate vendors, handle reports, and monitor building services. Good entry-level path if you’re organized and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
Commercial Cleaning Contractor (1099)
- Employer: Nexodus Clean
- Location: New York, NY
- Pay: $25 – $30/hour
- Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Run your own commercial cleaning gigs—bring your own equipment, set your methods, and handle floor care and general janitorial work under service agreements.
Sanitation Team Member (Cleaner/Housekeeping) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $18.75 – $25.40/hour
- Type: Part-time
Keep store floors, restrooms, seating, and back areas clean, plus help with minor repairs and emergencies. No experience required and includes access to store discount and Whole Benefits (eligibility rules apply).
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Travel to clients and fully detail vehicles—interior and exterior. You’ll need your own detailing equipment and reliable transportation, plus prior detailing or auto-cleaning experience.
Facilities & Security Coordinator – NYC Government
- Employer: NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH)
- Location: NYC – all boroughs (primary: 260 East 161st Street)
- Salary: $44,545 – $63,371/year
- Type: Full-time, city role
Coordinate facilities and security programs, supervise contracted guards, manage vendors, and support CCTV/access control. Requires HS diploma/equivalent plus 3 years community-related experience (or equivalent) and offers access to public service loan forgiveness.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
General cleaning of residential or commercial spaces, plus laundry and restocking. Includes flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training, and employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will list similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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