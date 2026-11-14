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🏗️ New York engineering jobs with multiple six-figure roles
New York’s engineering scene is buzzing right now – from AI data centers to rail tunnels and city agencies, there’s a lot hiring across public and private sectors.
Below are several solid Architecture & Engineering openings in New York, NY (or NYC-based roles) you can scan and click through fast.
Civil/Highway Designer/EIT
Employer: HDR
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on NY/NJ highway and site/civil projects (NYSDOT, NYCDOT, NJDOT, etc.), doing roadway design, drainage, grading, utilities, and permitting as part of a collaborative transportation team.
Systems Solutions Manager – HVAC
Employer: Daikin Applied Americas
Location: Remote, USA (open to NY-based candidates)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,800 – $193,900 + up to 20% bonus (range shown for MN)
Lead integrated HVAC system strategy and energy modeling, shaping Daikin’s roadmap for electrification, hybrid plants, and smart connected systems while creating thought‑leadership content and supporting sales.
Controls and Firmware Engineer, Power Electronics
Employer: Fluidstack
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $210,000 – $270,000
Own control firmware for solid‑state transformers powering gigawatt‑scale AI data centers, from modulation and protection logic to hardware‑in‑the‑loop testing, in a fast‑moving, first‑principles engineering culture.
Magnetics Engineer, Medium-Frequency Transformers
Employer: Fluidstack
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $210,000 – $270,000
Design hundreds‑kW, medium‑frequency transformers for solid‑state transformers, selecting cores, insulation, and cooling, and taking designs from bench testing through volume production with external suppliers.
Lead Energy Storage Engineer
Employer: Nexamp
Location: Hybrid – New York, NY (plus other hubs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + potential incentives & stock options
Serve as Nexamp’s battery storage SME, leading design reviews, safety and code compliance (NFPA 855, NEC, UL standards), vendor evaluations, and long‑term performance strategy for utility‑scale and distributed BESS.
Sr Operations Engineer – Rapid & Rural Logistics
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY (and other cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $131,500 – $177,900 base + stock & bonus eligible
Drive automation and material‑handling projects for Amazon’s sub‑same‑day network, managing cross‑functional engineering programs and performance of MHE across high‑visibility operations.
Structural Engineer – Buildings (2027 Start)
Employer: Thornton Tomasetti
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $90,000
Early‑career role doing structural analysis and design for high‑rises, stadiums, cultural and healthcare projects, producing BIM construction documents and learning from senior engineers.
Experienced Substation Structural Engineer
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: New York, NY (plus other offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $82,800 – $151,100
Support power delivery substation projects, designing steel structures and foundations, doing analysis, reports, and mentoring juniors within a large power/energy practice.
Senior Civil Engineer – Utilities (Hudson Tunnel Project)
Employer: Mace
Location: New York, United States (NYC metro, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Estimated starting at $150,000
Act as utility and civil SME on a major Amtrak design‑build rail tunnel project, resolving complex field issues across water, sewer, gas, power, and telecom systems during construction.
Design Staff – Energy Analysis Specialty
Employer: Atelier Ten
Location: New York, NY (in‑office, flexible/hybrid schedule)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $80,000
Join an environmental design team doing whole‑building energy modeling and decarbonization strategy, using tools like IES‑VE/EnergyPlus to support high‑performance, low‑carbon building projects.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (open to NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,200 – $232,600
Senior PE‑level role leading I&C strategy for hyperscale data centers, overseeing BAS/SCADA/EPMS architectures, advanced control sequences, and mentoring controls leads across a global portfolio.
Lead Technology Engineer (Low-Voltage/IT Systems)
Employer: PAE
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time (overtime eligible)
Salary: $96,700 – $109,700 + time-and-a-half overtime
Lead design of converged building technology (telecom, AV, security, healthcare systems), oversee drawings/specs, coordinate with other disciplines, and mentor teams on complex integrated systems.
Assistant Project Manager (Assistant Environmental Engineer)
Employer: NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)
Location: Valhalla, NY (NYC DEP – Upstate Capital Construction)
Type: Full-time (civil service)
Salary: $66,330 – $99,528
Support water and wastewater capital projects (dams, aqueducts, WWTPs, roads) in the NYC watershed, handling design/construction coordination, field surveys, and environmental compliance.
Application Engineer – HVAC
Employer: INNOVA
Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $150,000
Provide technical HVAC equipment selection and application support, reviewing drawings and specs, preparing submittals, and working closely with sales, engineering, and customers.
Field Technician – Reality Capture
Employer: BIMstream
Location: New York, NY (field-based, hybrid)
Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime eligible)
Salary: $60,000 – $70,000
Hands‑on role operating lidar scanners and drones to capture existing conditions for complex facilities, with paid training, travel, and strong benefits; no degree required.
MEP Reviewer (Electrical Engineer) – BLDS
Employer: NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)
Location: 100 Gold Street, New York, NY
Type: Full-time (35‑hour week)
Salary: $90,551
Review electrical and fire alarm designs for HPD‑assisted multifamily projects, check code compliance and costs, and inspect installations during construction.
Program Manager for Stormwater Permitting
Employer: NYC Department of Parks & Recreation
Location: Olmsted Center, Queens (NYC – all boroughs)
Type: Full-time (civil service, PE required)
Salary: $125,000 – $130,000
Lead the Stormwater Permitting Unit, manage SWPPP reviews under NYC’s Unified Stormwater Rule, sign and stamp in‑house designs, and guide stormwater design standards for Parks capital projects.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.