New York’s engineering scene is buzzing right now – from AI data centers to rail tunnels and city agencies, there’s a lot hiring across public and private sectors.

Below are several solid Architecture & Engineering openings in New York, NY (or NYC-based roles) you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: HDR

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on NY/NJ highway and site/civil projects (NYSDOT, NYCDOT, NJDOT, etc.), doing roadway design, drainage, grading, utilities, and permitting as part of a collaborative transportation team.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Location: Remote, USA (open to NY-based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,800 – $193,900 + up to 20% bonus (range shown for MN)

Lead integrated HVAC system strategy and energy modeling, shaping Daikin’s roadmap for electrification, hybrid plants, and smart connected systems while creating thought‑leadership content and supporting sales.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000 – $270,000

Own control firmware for solid‑state transformers powering gigawatt‑scale AI data centers, from modulation and protection logic to hardware‑in‑the‑loop testing, in a fast‑moving, first‑principles engineering culture.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000 – $270,000

Design hundreds‑kW, medium‑frequency transformers for solid‑state transformers, selecting cores, insulation, and cooling, and taking designs from bench testing through volume production with external suppliers.

Employer: Nexamp

Location: Hybrid – New York, NY (plus other hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + potential incentives & stock options

Serve as Nexamp’s battery storage SME, leading design reviews, safety and code compliance (NFPA 855, NEC, UL standards), vendor evaluations, and long‑term performance strategy for utility‑scale and distributed BESS.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY (and other cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $131,500 – $177,900 base + stock & bonus eligible

Drive automation and material‑handling projects for Amazon’s sub‑same‑day network, managing cross‑functional engineering programs and performance of MHE across high‑visibility operations.

Employer: Thornton Tomasetti

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $90,000

Early‑career role doing structural analysis and design for high‑rises, stadiums, cultural and healthcare projects, producing BIM construction documents and learning from senior engineers.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: New York, NY (plus other offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800 – $151,100

Support power delivery substation projects, designing steel structures and foundations, doing analysis, reports, and mentoring juniors within a large power/energy practice.

Employer: Mace

Location: New York, United States (NYC metro, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated starting at $150,000

Act as utility and civil SME on a major Amtrak design‑build rail tunnel project, resolving complex field issues across water, sewer, gas, power, and telecom systems during construction.

Employer: Atelier Ten

Location: New York, NY (in‑office, flexible/hybrid schedule)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Join an environmental design team doing whole‑building energy modeling and decarbonization strategy, using tools like IES‑VE/EnergyPlus to support high‑performance, low‑carbon building projects.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (open to NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Senior PE‑level role leading I&C strategy for hyperscale data centers, overseeing BAS/SCADA/EPMS architectures, advanced control sequences, and mentoring controls leads across a global portfolio.

Employer: PAE

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (overtime eligible)

Salary: $96,700 – $109,700 + time-and-a-half overtime

Lead design of converged building technology (telecom, AV, security, healthcare systems), oversee drawings/specs, coordinate with other disciplines, and mentor teams on complex integrated systems.

Employer: NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

Location: Valhalla, NY (NYC DEP – Upstate Capital Construction)

Type: Full-time (civil service)

Salary: $66,330 – $99,528

Support water and wastewater capital projects (dams, aqueducts, WWTPs, roads) in the NYC watershed, handling design/construction coordination, field surveys, and environmental compliance.

Employer: INNOVA

Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000

Provide technical HVAC equipment selection and application support, reviewing drawings and specs, preparing submittals, and working closely with sales, engineering, and customers.

Employer: BIMstream

Location: New York, NY (field-based, hybrid)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime eligible)

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Hands‑on role operating lidar scanners and drones to capture existing conditions for complex facilities, with paid training, travel, and strong benefits; no degree required.

Employer: NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)

Location: 100 Gold Street, New York, NY

Type: Full-time (35‑hour week)

Salary: $90,551

Review electrical and fire alarm designs for HPD‑assisted multifamily projects, check code compliance and costs, and inspect installations during construction.

Employer: NYC Department of Parks & Recreation

Location: Olmsted Center, Queens (NYC – all boroughs)

Type: Full-time (civil service, PE required)

Salary: $125,000 – $130,000

Lead the Stormwater Permitting Unit, manage SWPPP reviews under NYC’s Unified Stormwater Rule, sign and stamp in‑house designs, and guide stormwater design standards for Parks capital projects.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.