New York’s finance scene is buzzing right now—banks, fintechs, and pro sports are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, audit, tax, or pricing, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Page Executive (Global Investment Bank)

Page Executive (Global Investment Bank) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive package (not listed)

Lead AP, corporate cards, and T&E for a global bank while driving automation and process improvements. Great fit if you’ve led global teams and love building data-driven controls.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (Midtown bank client)

(Midtown bank client) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day trade finance operations, from letters of credit to SBLCs, as 1st line of defense on compliance. Ideal for someone with 5+ years trade finance and strong UCP/ISP/URDG knowledge.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (Top-tier bank client)

(Top-tier bank client) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Analyze and manage commercial real estate credit risk, defend deals to Credit Committee, and handle covenants and post-disbursement monitoring.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (Large family office client)

(Large family office client) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role handling multi-entity bookkeeping, wires, real estate tracking, and investment activity for high-net-worth clients.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (Family office client)

(Family office client) Location: Midtown, Manhattan

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Similar to the senior role but titled Accountant; heavy on bookkeeping, wires, PE capital calls, and multi-entity work. Prior family office and Archway/QuickBooks a plus.

Employer: Social Capital Resources (Bank client)

(Bank client) Location: Midtown, Manhattan

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great starter role in corporate banking: deposits, check clearing, FX, and remittances. 0–1 year experience; Mandarin or Cantonese is a plus.

Employer: Carta

Location: New York City, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,800–$178,000 (NYC range)

Review US federal partnership returns for VC funds using Carta’s tax engine and work closely with top-tier fund managers. Perfect for a CPA with 4+ years public accounting and strong partnership tax.

Employer: Madison Tax Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Prepare individual and business returns, handle notices, and support tax resolution. Requires EA or CPA plus at least two busy seasons at a CPA firm.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: New York, United States (up to 50% travel)

(up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,356–$180,559

Coach and support bank/credit union–based advisors on planning, managed money, and insurance growth. Great for someone with 5+ years in wealth/wholesaling and leadership experience.

Employer: Major League Soccer

Location: New York, NY

Type: Temporary (Dec 2026–Jan 2027, possible extension)

Temporary (Dec 2026–Jan 2027, possible extension) Pay: $21–$26/hour, ~40 hrs/week

Short-term role focused on invoices and expense reports—nice seasonal option if you want sports on your resume and solid Excel use.

Employer: Teli Labs (for Clear Street)

(for Clear Street) Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $100,000–$150,000 (base range)

Support equity research on AI, cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and more. Requires 3+ years fundamental equity research and FINRA SIE, 63, 86, 87.

Employer: MW Partners

Location: New York, NY

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Own vendor onboarding and high-volume digital marketing invoices (50+ per month, $20M+ spend) for major streaming brands. Media/entertainment background and strong Excel/Google Sheets are musts.

Employer: Turn2Partners (global law firm client)

(global law firm client) Location: New York, NY or Washington, DC

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Salary: Not listed

Lead a small pricing team, build fee models, and advise partners on AFAs and profitability. Great for 5–7+ years in pricing/commercial finance in professional services.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base

Senior P&C insurance pricing role focused on modernizing rating with tools like Earnix, Radar, and Guidewire. Ideal for 5+ years in insurance pricing and strong modeling skills.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,300–$120,100 (NYC)

Audit retail banking, digital, branches, and operations, using data analytics and working closely with business leaders. Good step if you have 2+ years in audit/accounting and want big-bank exposure.

Employer: Capital One

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,800–$150,500 (NYC)

Lead audits of enterprise and operational risk, third-party risk, and more. Best for someone with 4+ years in audit/risk and some ERM/operational risk experience.

Employer: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,400–$320,600

Run a quant team building AI/ML valuation models for global fixed income and derivatives pricing. Suited for a senior quant leader (10+ years) with deep FI experience and strong Python.

Employer: Kalshi

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$200,000 + equity

Own AP, T&E, and procurement at a fast-growing prediction markets startup. Great if you’ve run P2P, implemented controls, and like building processes from scratch.

Employer: Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$100,000

Support payroll processing, reconciliations, and reporting while growing your skills with Excel and new tech tools. Good fit for 2–5 years of payroll experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.