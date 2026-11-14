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New York
💰 New York Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
New York’s finance scene is buzzing right now—banks, fintechs, and pro sports are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, audit, tax, or pricing, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Head of Spend Operations
- Employer: Page Executive (Global Investment Bank)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive package (not listed)
Lead AP, corporate cards, and T&E for a global bank while driving automation and process improvements. Great fit if you’ve led global teams and love building data-driven controls.
Trade Finance Vice President
- Employer: Social Capital Resources (Midtown bank client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day trade finance operations, from letters of credit to SBLCs, as 1st line of defense on compliance. Ideal for someone with 5+ years trade finance and strong UCP/ISP/URDG knowledge.
Credit AVP (CRE)
- Employer: Social Capital Resources (Top-tier bank client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Analyze and manage commercial real estate credit risk, defend deals to Credit Committee, and handle covenants and post-disbursement monitoring.
Senior Accountant – Family Office
- Employer: Social Capital Resources (Large family office client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role handling multi-entity bookkeeping, wires, real estate tracking, and investment activity for high-net-worth clients.
Accountant – Family Office
- Employer: Social Capital Resources (Family office client)
- Location: Midtown, Manhattan
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the senior role but titled Accountant; heavy on bookkeeping, wires, PE capital calls, and multi-entity work. Prior family office and Archway/QuickBooks a plus.
Entry Level Banking Analyst
- Employer: Social Capital Resources (Bank client)
- Location: Midtown, Manhattan
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great starter role in corporate banking: deposits, check clearing, FX, and remittances. 0–1 year experience; Mandarin or Cantonese is a plus.
Tax Manager – Venture Capital Funds
- Employer: Carta
- Location: New York City, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,800–$178,000 (NYC range)
Review US federal partnership returns for VC funds using Carta’s tax engine and work closely with top-tier fund managers. Perfect for a CPA with 4+ years public accounting and strong partnership tax.
Tax Preparer
- Employer: Madison Tax Group
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare individual and business returns, handle notices, and support tax resolution. Requires EA or CPA plus at least two busy seasons at a CPA firm.
Associate Regional Investment Director (AVP)
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: New York, United States (up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,356–$180,559
Coach and support bank/credit union–based advisors on planning, managed money, and insurance growth. Great for someone with 5+ years in wealth/wholesaling and leadership experience.
Accounting Coordinator (Temp)
- Employer: Major League Soccer
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Temporary (Dec 2026–Jan 2027, possible extension)
- Pay: $21–$26/hour, ~40 hrs/week
Short-term role focused on invoices and expense reports—nice seasonal option if you want sports on your resume and solid Excel use.
Associate – Equity Research (Disruptive Tech)
- Employer: Teli Labs (for Clear Street)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000 (base range)
Support equity research on AI, cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and more. Requires 3+ years fundamental equity research and FINRA SIE, 63, 86, 87.
Billing Coordinator – Media/Entertainment
- Employer: MW Partners
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Own vendor onboarding and high-volume digital marketing invoices (50+ per month, $20M+ spend) for major streaming brands. Media/entertainment background and strong Excel/Google Sheets are musts.
Pricing Manager – International Law Firm
- Employer: Turn2Partners (global law firm client)
- Location: New York, NY or Washington, DC
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small pricing team, build fee models, and advise partners on AFAs and profitability. Great for 5–7+ years in pricing/commercial finance in professional services.
Principal Pricing Specialist – Earnix
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base
Senior P&C insurance pricing role focused on modernizing rating with tools like Earnix, Radar, and Guidewire. Ideal for 5+ years in insurance pricing and strong modeling skills.
Senior Auditor – Bank & Support Functions
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,300–$120,100 (NYC)
Audit retail banking, digital, branches, and operations, using data analytics and working closely with business leaders. Good step if you have 2+ years in audit/accounting and want big-bank exposure.
Principal Auditor – Risk Management
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,800–$150,500 (NYC)
Lead audits of enterprise and operational risk, third-party risk, and more. Best for someone with 4+ years in audit/risk and some ERM/operational risk experience.
Quantitative Valuations Lead – Fixed Income & Derivatives
- Employer: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $192,400–$320,600
Run a quant team building AI/ML valuation models for global fixed income and derivatives pricing. Suited for a senior quant leader (10+ years) with deep FI experience and strong Python.
Accounting Operations
- Employer: Kalshi
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$200,000 + equity
Own AP, T&E, and procurement at a fast-growing prediction markets startup. Great if you’ve run P2P, implemented controls, and like building processes from scratch.
Payroll Coordinator
- Employer: Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000
Support payroll processing, reconciliations, and reporting while growing your skills with Excel and new tech tools. Good fit for 2–5 years of payroll experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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