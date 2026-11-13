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New York
Youth jobs fair at Jobs NYC Center Nov. 16
8 days ago
A youth development and education jobs event will take place on November 16 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Jobs NYC Center, 2 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10007. Job seekers can explore career opportunities, meet employers, and learn about roles that support NYC youth.
This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Department of Youth and Community Development
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