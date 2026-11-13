NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) has released Episode 22 of its DYCD Next Gen podcast, featuring host Ryan Cooks with guests Colette Grant and Horace Harris discussing the new Community Resources for Employment and Development (CRED) program. The episode highlights organizations that help New Yorkers up to age 40 build skills, find opportunities, and work toward a fresh start across New York City.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Department of Youth and Community Development