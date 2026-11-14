💰 New NYC bill aims to crack down faster on shady business practices

A new bill called the Unconscionable Consumer Abuse Prevention (UNCAP) Act – Int 1168-2026 has been introduced by Council Member Chi Ossé, with support from DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine and several other Council Members.

The bill would change NYC’s Consumer Protection Law so the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) can move quickly against “unconscionable” trade practices without waiting at least 90 days for a special rule to be written first.

“Unconscionable” practices mentioned include:

Unclear subscription cancellation policies

Hidden mandatory arbitration clauses buried in fine print

buried in fine print Price gouging on essential items during emergencies

during emergencies Coercing vulnerable people into harmful third‑party debt products

If passed, this would let DCWP take businesses to court and seek relief for New Yorkers more quickly when they’re being scammed or unfairly exploited.