The I-90 eastbound exit 45 (Rochester–Victor–I-490) ramp will be closed overnight tonight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday so crews can safely fix the guiderail. The I-90 mainline and all other ramps will stay open and will not be affected.

Drivers on I-90 eastbound who want to use exit 45 should instead use exit 44 (Canandaigua–Victor–NY Route 332) and then drive west to get back to exit 45. All work depends on the weather and may change.

This content is adapted from materials provided by State of New York