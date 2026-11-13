New York’s manufacturing scene is getting more high-tech and more luxe, from fashion fabrics to fine jewelry to pharma systems. Here are several standout roles if you like building and improving real products.

Employer: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $161,444 annually

Lead the fabric strategy for Polo Women’s—from trend research and innovation to working with global mills and suppliers. Great fit if you know textiles inside out and want a seat at the table with Design, Product Development, Sourcing, and Production.

Employer: PwC

Location: New York, NY (and other US locations)

Type: Not stated (consulting manager role)

Not stated (consulting manager role) Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 annually + bonus eligible

Manage quality and validation workstreams for pharma and life sciences clients, with a focus on Veeva QMS and regulated manufacturing. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, enjoy client-facing work, and like improving complex production systems.

Employer: David Yurman Enterprises, LLC

Location: Lyndhurst, NJ / New York, NY (TriBeCa)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Estimated Salary Range: $250,000 – $275,000 annually

Own the global quality strategy for a leading luxury jewelry brand, overseeing QA/QC across suppliers, diamonds and gemstones, and distribution. Best for someone with deep jewelry or luxury manufacturing experience and a track record leading global quality teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.