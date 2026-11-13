New York’s planning and housing world is busy right now, with roles ranging from big‑picture portfolio strategy to hands‑on home repair programs. If you’re into real estate, affordable housing, or city building, these are worth a look.

Employer: Henderson Scott US

Henderson Scott US Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategy for 3,000+ affordable housing units across NYC, focusing on preservation, refinancing, recapitalization, and repositioning. Ideal if you’re a seasoned affordable housing dealmaker with strong underwriting skills and deep knowledge of NYC programs like HPD, HDC, HCR, LIHTC, and tax‑exempt bonds.

Employer: New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)

Location: NYC – all boroughs (office at 100 Gold Street)

Type: Full-time, Community Coordinator (Non-Competitive)

Salary range: $62,868 – $87,500

Department: Homeownership Programs / Division of Homeownership Opportunities and Preservation

Application deadline: Posted until 11/22/2026

Manage small homes repair and stabilization programs (like HomeFix, Project HELP, Plus One ADU) that help 1–4 family owner‑occupied homes stay safe and affordable. You’ll handle loan origination and underwriting, oversee construction phases, work closely with nonprofit partners and lenders, and help shape policy for long‑term affordable homeownership.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.