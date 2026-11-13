📅 OA music students shine in NYC, Christmas concert Dec. 9

The OA Senior High Band and Chorus just returned from a big trip to New York City filled with music and learning.

Highlights included:

A performance by the Senior High Band at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem , with a jazz history lesson and live jazz performance.

at the , with a jazz history lesson and live jazz performance. A Broadway vocal workshop learning “Roaring On” from The Great Gatsby with a professional vocal coach.

from with a professional vocal coach. Visits to Times Square , Lincoln Center , the Metropolitan Opera , recital halls, and Juilliard .

, , the , recital halls, and . Exploring Rockefeller Center , the Rockefeller Christmas tree , and Radio City Music Hall .

, the , and . A powerful performance on Liberty Island, where the Swing Choir sang the national anthem and the Chorus performed patriotic music at the base of the Statue of Liberty.

Staff, the ballroom, and the bus company all praised how well OA students represented the community.

You’re invited to hear them next at the Christmas Concert on December 9 at 7pm.