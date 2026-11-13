New York is busy and hiring—especially in security and public safety. Lots of options here, from entry-level guard work to six-figure intel and management roles.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Day shifts, Monday–Friday, patrolling a retail headquarters, greeting shoppers and staff, and writing incident reports. Good fit if you like steady daytime hours and customer interaction.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Saturday–Sunday day shifts at a financial institution, handling access control, patrols, and visitor support. Great side job if you already have a NY Security Guard License and want weekend work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40–$21.40/hour

Evening shifts on an educational campus, doing patrols, responding to incidents, and keeping students and staff safe. Includes benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.87/hour

Weekday daytime schedule at a government housing site, focused on badge control, patrols, and resident support. Requires NY Security Guard License and 1+ year of experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.95–$21.95/hour

Overnight weekday shifts at a financial institution, with patrols, access control, and detailed reporting. Good for night owls wanting steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $31.65/hour

High-visibility screening role at a government monument, using screening equipment and checking visitors and bags. Great pay for 3 set daytime shifts per week.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (enhanced)

Pay: $19.86–$20.86/hour

Anchor Monday overnight shift with the option to pick up extra shifts via their app. Patrols, access control, and incident response at a tech-focused corporate site.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.30/hour

Monday–Friday day shift at a media/tech headquarters, with patrols, access control, and report writing. Nice option if you want a regular office-hours security role.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.30/hour

Saturday–Sunday 3pm–11pm shifts, patrolling studios and offices and helping with access control. Good weekend gig with room to claim extra shifts.

Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.

Harvard Protection Services, LLC. Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.30/hour

Saturday and Sunday 12pm–12am, guarding a building, greeting visitors, and doing patrols. Includes access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.

Harvard Protection Services, LLC. Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Openings across mornings, evenings, and overnights. Standard guard duties with patrols, access control, and report writing, plus benefits eligibility.

Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.

Harvard Protection Services, LLC. Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000/year

24/7 operations leadership role overseeing multiple accounts, staff scheduling, incident response, and client relationships. Ideal for candidates with prior law enforcement, military, or security management experience.

Employer: Allied Risk Management

Allied Risk Management Location: New York, NY (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour (up to $28.00 mentioned)

Construction and high-security posts around NYC for guards with NYS license, SWAC, S-60, and OSHA 10/30. Offers flexible schedules, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: The Rockefeller University

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000–$50,000/year

Overnight campus role (9:45pm–6:00am) handling access control, patrols, emergency response, and incident reports. Requires NY Security Guard registration, NY driver’s license, and F1/F3 Fire Guard (or within 3 months).

Employer: Propark Mobility

Propark Mobility Location: Huntington Station, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour + cash tips

Weekday 9–5 valet position (Local 272 union) parking and retrieving cars, with benefits, paid holidays, and growth opportunities. Must have a valid license for 2+ years and be able to drive manual.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: New York, NY 10027

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Hourly (rate not listed) Lead the store’s asset protection team, supervise patrols and CCTV, investigate theft, and work with local law enforcement. Great next step if you’ve done retail security before.

Employer: HSBC

Location: New York, NY (travel across US)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Competitive (exact range not listed) Senior role advising branches and offices on physical security, risk assessments, incident response, and training. Requires strong retail banking security experience and willingness to travel.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Onsite, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$156,000/year + bonus

High-level account leader for a global client, owning security strategy, P&L, risk reviews, staffing, and global coordination. Best for candidates with 10+ years management and strong security/business background.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (supporting DHS ICE ERO ONE)

Bart & Associates, Inc. (supporting DHS ICE ERO ONE) Location: New York City AOR

Type: Contract (contingent on award)

Estimated Pay: $125,000–$210,000/year

Senior all-source intel role supporting ICE ERO, producing finished intelligence and briefings. Requires 8+ years intel/analytical experience, bachelor’s (or equivalent experience), and active TS/SCI.

Employer: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (Federal)

Pay: $72,737–$114,413/year (GS-9 to GS-11, promotion potential to GS-13)

Federal intel role analyzing all-source data to support border security operations. Mix of experience and/or graduate education accepted; U.S. citizenship, background check, and possible TS/SCI required.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC security roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.