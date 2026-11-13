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New York
🚔 New York public safety jobs with multiple security roles
9 days ago
New York is busy and hiring—especially in security and public safety. Lots of options here, from entry-level guard work to six-figure intel and management roles.
Security Officer – Specialty Retail HQ (Mon–Fri Days)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Day shifts, Monday–Friday, patrolling a retail headquarters, greeting shoppers and staff, and writing incident reports. Good fit if you like steady daytime hours and customer interaction.
Security Officer – Corporate Building (Weekend Days)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Saturday–Sunday day shifts at a financial institution, handling access control, patrols, and visitor support. Great side job if you already have a NY Security Guard License and want weekend work.
Security Guard Patrol – Emergency Response (Education)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.40–$21.40/hour
- Evening shifts on an educational campus, doing patrols, responding to incidents, and keeping students and staff safe. Includes benefits and paid training.
Security Officer – Government Agency (Housing)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.87/hour
- Weekday daytime schedule at a government housing site, focused on badge control, patrols, and resident support. Requires NY Security Guard License and 1+ year of experience.
Security Officer – Financial Headquarters (Overnights)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.95–$21.95/hour
- Overnight weekday shifts at a financial institution, with patrols, access control, and detailed reporting. Good for night owls wanting steady hours plus benefits.
Security Officer – Historical Monument Screening
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $31.65/hour
- High-visibility screening role at a government monument, using screening equipment and checking visitors and bags. Great pay for 3 set daytime shifts per week.
Security Officer – Part-Time Patrol (Financial Company)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (enhanced)
- Pay: $19.86–$20.86/hour
- Anchor Monday overnight shift with the option to pick up extra shifts via their app. Patrols, access control, and incident response at a tech-focused corporate site.
Security Officer – Corporate HQ (Media/Tech, Weekdays)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.30/hour
- Monday–Friday day shift at a media/tech headquarters, with patrols, access control, and report writing. Nice option if you want a regular office-hours security role.
Security Guard – Corporate HQ (Media/Tech, Weekends)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.30/hour
- Saturday–Sunday 3pm–11pm shifts, patrolling studios and offices and helping with access control. Good weekend gig with room to claim extra shifts.
Security Guard – Weekend 12-Hour Shifts (40062)
- Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.30/hour
- Saturday and Sunday 12pm–12am, guarding a building, greeting visitors, and doing patrols. Includes access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) options.
Security Guard – All Shifts Available (40064)
- Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Openings across mornings, evenings, and overnights. Standard guard duties with patrols, access control, and report writing, plus benefits eligibility.
Security Operations Manager – Multi-Site Portfolio (40036)
- Employer: Harvard Protection Services, LLC.
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000/year
- 24/7 operations leadership role overseeing multiple accounts, staff scheduling, incident response, and client relationships. Ideal for candidates with prior law enforcement, military, or security management experience.
Security Guards with SWAC, S60, OSHA
- Employer: Allied Risk Management
- Location: New York, NY (multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour (up to $28.00 mentioned)
- Construction and high-security posts around NYC for guards with NYS license, SWAC, S-60, and OSHA 10/30. Offers flexible schedules, health insurance, and PTO.
Campus Security Officer – Overnight
- Employer: The Rockefeller University
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,000–$50,000/year
- Overnight campus role (9:45pm–6:00am) handling access control, patrols, emergency response, and incident reports. Requires NY Security Guard registration, NY driver’s license, and F1/F3 Fire Guard (or within 3 months).
Parking Valet Attendant – Union Role
- Employer: Propark Mobility
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour + cash tips
- Weekday 9–5 valet position (Local 272 union) parking and retrieving cars, with benefits, paid holidays, and growth opportunities. Must have a valid license for 2+ years and be able to drive manual.
Asset Protection Supervisor – Retail Store
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: New York, NY 10027
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)
- Lead the store’s asset protection team, supervise patrols and CCTV, investigate theft, and work with local law enforcement. Great next step if you’ve done retail security before.
Protective Security Manager – Bank Network
- Employer: HSBC
- Location: New York, NY (travel across US)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)
- Senior role advising branches and offices on physical security, risk assessments, incident response, and training. Requires strong retail banking security experience and willingness to travel.
Senior Regional Program Manager – Security
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: Onsite, Manhattan, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $150,000–$156,000/year + bonus
- High-level account leader for a global client, owning security strategy, P&L, risk reviews, staffing, and global coordination. Best for candidates with 10+ years management and strong security/business background.
Intelligence Research Specialist (NYC AOR) – DHS ERO ONE
- Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (supporting DHS ICE ERO ONE)
- Location: New York City AOR
- Type: Contract (contingent on award)
- Estimated Pay: $125,000–$210,000/year
- Senior all-source intel role supporting ICE ERO, producing finished intelligence and briefings. Requires 8+ years intel/analytical experience, bachelor’s (or equivalent experience), and active TS/SCI.
Intelligence Research Specialist – CBP
- Employer: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (Federal)
- Pay: $72,737–$114,413/year (GS-9 to GS-11, promotion potential to GS-13)
- Federal intel role analyzing all-source data to support border security operations. Mix of experience and/or graduate education accepted; U.S. citizenship, background check, and possible TS/SCI required.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—NYC security roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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