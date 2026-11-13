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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Long Island City
Long Island City has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each pup below is waiting at NYC Second Chance Rescue for a safe, loving home.
Yahtzee
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue
- Location: Long Island City, NY
- Health: All dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and given age-appropriate vaccines before going home.
If you’re interested in adopting or fostering Yahtzee, the first step is to fill out an application on the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Yahtzee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teddy Swims
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue
- Location: Long Island City, NY
- Health: Will go home altered, microchipped, and vaccinated as appropriate for his age.
You can adopt or foster Teddy Swims by starting an application online through the rescue.
👉 Meet Teddy Swims and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghost
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Notable feature: Striking blue eyes
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue
- Location: Long Island City, NY
- Background: Came in as a stray, so his past is unknown.
- Behavior: Described as friendly and strong, but can get overly excited and may jump up and use his mouth when aroused. He will do best with an experienced owner who understands dog behavior and can provide structure, clear boundaries, and positive guidance.
- Health: Will be altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.
If you have experience with energetic dogs and are ready to work with Ghost, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to Apply or Learn More
All of these dogs are with NYC Second Chance Rescue.
- Adoption application: nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-adoption-application
- Foster application: nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-foster-application
- Adoption process info: nycsecondchancerescue.org/adopt
If one of these pups caught your eye, please reach out to the rescue, submit an application, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Your share might help them find their forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.