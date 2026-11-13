Long Island City has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each pup below is waiting at NYC Second Chance Rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue

Location: Long Island City, NY

Long Island City, NY Health: All dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and given age-appropriate vaccines before going home.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering Yahtzee, the first step is to fill out an application on the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Yahtzee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black

Black Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue

Location: Long Island City, NY

Long Island City, NY Health: Will go home altered, microchipped, and vaccinated as appropriate for his age.

You can adopt or foster Teddy Swims by starting an application online through the rescue.

👉 Meet Teddy Swims and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Notable feature: Striking blue eyes

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: NYC Second Chance Rescue

Location: Long Island City, NY

Long Island City, NY Background: Came in as a stray , so his past is unknown.

Came in as a , so his past is unknown. Behavior: Described as friendly and strong , but can get overly excited and may jump up and use his mouth when aroused. He will do best with an experienced owner who understands dog behavior and can provide structure, clear boundaries, and positive guidance .

Described as , but can get and may jump up and use his mouth when aroused. He will do best with an who understands dog behavior and can provide . Health: Will be altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.

If you have experience with energetic dogs and are ready to work with Ghost, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to Apply or Learn More

All of these dogs are with NYC Second Chance Rescue.

Adoption application: nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-adoption-application

nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-adoption-application Foster application: nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-foster-application

nycsecondchancerescue.org/dog-foster-application Adoption process info: nycsecondchancerescue.org/adopt

If one of these pups caught your eye, please reach out to the rescue, submit an application, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Your share might help them find their forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.