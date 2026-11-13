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🐶 Gentle Manhattan Pups Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a loyal friend in Manhattan? These adoptable dogs from Social Tees Animal Rescue are hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human to call their own.
Joey
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chi mix)
- Age: Senior – about 8 years old
- Weight: 11.4 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
Joey is a small senior Chi mix who loves to cuddle and be close to his person. His foster says he’s happiest snuggled under your chin, in your lap, or curled in your arms. He’s part of Social Tees’ foster-to-adopt program, so you can make sure it’s a good match before finalizing.
For foster-to-adopt, email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Joey” in the subject line, or apply to adopt at socialteesnyc.org.
👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nelly
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)
- Age: Adult – about 4 years old
- Weight: 19 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Fixed: Spayed
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
Nelly is a Chiweenie who came from a large hoarding situation in Puerto Rico with many other dogs. Because of this, she’s on the shy side and will do best with patient adopters who can give her time and gentle guidance to feel safe and come out of her shell.
She’s also eligible for the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Nelly” in the subject line, or apply directly at socialteesnyc.org.
👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowman
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)
- Age: Adult – about 5 years old
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
Bowman is another Chiweenie who was rescued from the same hoarding situation in Puerto Rico. He’s also on the shy side and will need a calm, understanding home that can move at his pace and help him build confidence.
He can join the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Bowman” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.
👉 Meet Bowman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cain
- Breed: Beagle / Hound mix
- Age: Puppy – about 5 months old
- Weight: 11 lbs (expected to be around 25 lbs full grown)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
Cain is a young beagle mix pup described by his foster as a very sweet, loving companion. He’s still growing and learning, and will need a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of play.
He’s part of the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Cain” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org. The listing also includes videos of Cain so you can see him in action.
👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
River
- Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young – about 1 year old
- Weight: 28 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
River’s foster says he has been very sweet, affectionate, and curious from day one. He is fully potty trained, well-mannered at home, and comfortable spending a couple of hours on his own. He sounds like a great match for someone wanting a young dog who already has some house skills.
He’s also eligible for foster-to-adopt. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “River” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chester
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)
- Age: Adult – about 4 years old
- Weight: 16 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Fixed: Neutered
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)
Chester is another Chiweenie rescued from the Puerto Rico hoarding case. Like his buddies, he’s shy and will do best with adopters who can offer patience, structure, and a quiet space while he adjusts to home life.
He can join the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Chester” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.
👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Manhattan, NY and one of these dogs sounds like your kind of companion, reach out to Social Tees Animal Rescue through the links above or visit socialteesnyc.org to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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