Looking for a loyal friend in Manhattan? These adoptable dogs from Social Tees Animal Rescue are hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human to call their own.

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chi mix)

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chi mix) Age: Senior – about 8 years old

– about Weight: 11.4 lbs

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

Joey is a small senior Chi mix who loves to cuddle and be close to his person. His foster says he’s happiest snuggled under your chin, in your lap, or curled in your arms. He’s part of Social Tees’ foster-to-adopt program, so you can make sure it’s a good match before finalizing.

For foster-to-adopt, email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Joey” in the subject line, or apply to adopt at socialteesnyc.org.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie) Age: Adult – about 4 years old

– about Weight: 19 lbs

Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Fixed: Spayed

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

Nelly is a Chiweenie who came from a large hoarding situation in Puerto Rico with many other dogs. Because of this, she’s on the shy side and will do best with patient adopters who can give her time and gentle guidance to feel safe and come out of her shell.

She’s also eligible for the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Nelly” in the subject line, or apply directly at socialteesnyc.org.

👉 Meet Nelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie) Age: Adult – about 5 years old

– about Weight: 12 lbs

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

Bowman is another Chiweenie who was rescued from the same hoarding situation in Puerto Rico. He’s also on the shy side and will need a calm, understanding home that can move at his pace and help him build confidence.

He can join the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Bowman” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.

👉 Meet Bowman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Hound mix

Beagle / Hound mix Age: Puppy – about 5 months old

– about Weight: 11 lbs (expected to be around 25 lbs full grown)

(expected to be around full grown) Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

Cain is a young beagle mix pup described by his foster as a very sweet, loving companion. He’s still growing and learning, and will need a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of play.

He’s part of the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Cain” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org. The listing also includes videos of Cain so you can see him in action.

👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young – about 1 year old

– about Weight: 28 lbs

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

River’s foster says he has been very sweet, affectionate, and curious from day one. He is fully potty trained, well-mannered at home, and comfortable spending a couple of hours on his own. He sounds like a great match for someone wanting a young dog who already has some house skills.

He’s also eligible for foster-to-adopt. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “River” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie)

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix (Chiweenie) Age: Adult – about 4 years old

– about Weight: 16 lbs

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Social Tees Animal Rescue (Manhattan, NY)

Chester is another Chiweenie rescued from the Puerto Rico hoarding case. Like his buddies, he’s shy and will do best with adopters who can offer patience, structure, and a quiet space while he adjusts to home life.

He can join the foster-to-adopt program. Email fostertoadopt@socialteesnyc.org with “Chester” in the subject line, or apply at socialteesnyc.org.

👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Manhattan, NY and one of these dogs sounds like your kind of companion, reach out to Social Tees Animal Rescue through the links above or visit socialteesnyc.org to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.