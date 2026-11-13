📅 Public Service Commission session in November 2026

The New York State Public Service Commission will hold its November 2026 session on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

You can join in person at: 90 Church St, 4th Floor Boardroom, New York, NY 10007

Or watch via webcast. The webcast link will become active 30 minutes before the session starts.

A preliminary agenda will be posted the Friday before the session, and a final agenda is usually released one day before the meeting.

This session is where the Commission conducts official business related to public service and utilities, and it is open to the public to observe.