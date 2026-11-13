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New York
🏥 New York City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
7 days ago
New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to community clinics, there’s a lot hiring across all levels. If you’re in care, labs, or pharmacy, this is a good moment to make a move.
Registered Dietician/CDCES
- Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center
- Location: New York, NY (Brooklyn)
- Type: Part-time (3 days/week)
- Salary: Starting $85,000+ (based on experience)
- Work with diabetes patients in a Federally Qualified Health Center, leading nutrition counseling, group classes, and managing the diabetes program. Great fit if you love patient education and want strong benefits on a part-time schedule.
Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center
- Location: New York, NY (Brooklyn, multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $35/hour (DOE)
- Clinic-based LPN role with on-the-job training, rotating across locations, including some evenings and occasional Saturdays. Good option for newly licensed LPNs who want solid benefits and bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers.
Nurse Practitioner – Women’s Health
- Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $130,000 (commensurate with experience)
- Provide full OB/GYN and family planning care across the childbearing cycle, with hospital and clinic collaboration. Includes loan repayment potential through NHSC (up to $40,000) and a strong benefits package.
Physician – Cardiac & General Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth (Capital Region placement)
- Location: New York, United States (Capital Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $700,000/year
- 50% cardiac, 50% general anesthesia, no trauma, home-based cardiac call with guaranteed post-call day off. Includes sign-on bonus, fellowship stipend, 8 weeks vacation, CME, and relocation support.
Physician – Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth (Manhattan academic center)
- Location: New York, NY (Manhattan)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $700,000–$725,000/year
- Join a top academic medical center across from Central Park, focusing on congenital cardiac disease from neonates to older pediatrics. Heavy teaching, sign-on bonus, relocation, 6–8 weeks vacation; H-1B may be considered.
Anesthesia Technician II – Nights
- Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Location: New York, NY (Columbia University Irving Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: $31.48–$35.82/hour
- Night flex role supporting anesthesiologists/CRNAs with regional blocks, invasive lines, and advanced equipment (cell saver, rapid infuser). Great for techs with at least 1 year of anesthesia tech experience and BCLS.
Licensed Veterinary Technician – Surgery/Anesthesia
- Employer: Inwood Animal Clinic
- Location: New York, NY (Inwood, Manhattan)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting $25–$33/hour (DOE)
- Surgery-heavy vet tech role focused on anesthesia induction and monitoring, plus lab work, imaging, and client communication. Offers sign-on bonus for qualified candidates and a deep benefits package.
Preschool Occupational Therapist
- Employer: AHRC New York City
- Location: Bronx, NY (2300 Westchester Ave)
- Type: Full-time, 11-month calendar
- Salary: $79,900–$80,000/year
- School-based OT for preschoolers with developmental disabilities, Monday–Friday 8:30am–3:00pm. Strong benefits and PSLF-eligible 403(b) employer.
Registered Nurse – Float (Oncology/Hematology)
- Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
- Location: New York, NY (Yorkville, UES, Washington Heights & more)
- Type: Full-time, 4x10s
- Pay: Starting at $58/hour (DOE)
- Float between Manhattan sites giving chemo, immunotherapy, and trial meds. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8am–6pm with strong oncology-focused support and day-one health benefits.
Pharmacist (Hospital, Adult & Pediatric)
- Employer: Jobility Talent Solutions (for client in 10065)
- Location: New York, NY 10065
- Type: Contract, up to 37.5 hrs/week
- Pay: Not listed
- Clinical hospital pharmacist role: order screening, compounding, monitoring therapy, and supervising techs. Open to various experience levels with a NY pharmacist license and ACPE-accredited degree.
Nurse Manager, Patient Care – Emergency Department
- Employer: Northwell Health
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 responsibility
- Salary: Range not fixed; depends on experience & unit
- Lead an ED patient care unit, overseeing nursing practice, staffing, budget, and regulatory compliance. Ideal for RNs with BSN (MSN preferred), 6–8 years nursing and 2–5 years leadership, plus strong ED/inpatient background.
Registered Nurse – Med/Surg Tele (Nights)
- Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Location: New York, NY (Lower Manhattan Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: $125,994–$137,994/year
- Night RN role on a Med/Surg Tele unit, with preference for Mandarin or Cantonese speakers. Requires BSN, at least 1 year acute care RN experience, and NY license.
Clinical Residency – Radiotherapy Physics
- Employer: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, 2-year residency (start Mar–Jul 2027)
- Salary: $79,904–$82,925/year
- CAMPEP-compliant therapeutic medical physics residency with exposure to MR-linac, proton therapy, AI planning, and more. Great for MS/PhD grads aiming for a high-end clinical physics career.
Clinical Lab Technologist – Surgical Pathology
- Employer: Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week
- Salary: $95,756–$119,111/year
- Histology-focused role (tissue processing, H&E, IHC, frozen sections) with QA/QC and troubleshooting responsibilities. Requires NY clinical lab or histology license and a related bachelor’s degree.
Advanced Practice Provider – PICU (Nights)
- Employer: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK Kids)
- Location: 1275 York Ave, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay Range: $155,500–$197,400/year (plus $8,600 critical care allowance)
- Night APP role in the pediatric ICU caring for critically ill oncology patients. Open to experienced PAs or Pediatric Acute Care NPs with PICU background, BLS, and PALS.
Dental Assistant (Volunteer Role)
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Harlem Hospital Center
- Location: New York, NY (Harlem)
- Type: Volunteer
- Compensation: Unpaid
- Hands-on dental assisting in a busy public hospital clinic: chairside support, digital imaging, sterilization, and scheduling. Good for building experience if you’re early in your dental career.
MR-Guided Radiotherapy Physics Director
- Employer: NYU Langone Health
- Location: New York, NY (Manhattan, multisite)
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior medical physicist role leading the MR-linac and MRgRT program across NYU’s radiation oncology network. Requires PhD, ABR (or equivalent) in therapeutic medical physics, 5+ years post-residency, and MRgRT experience.
Pharmacist – Orthopedic Hospital (Nights)
- Employer: NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, nights with alternating weekends
- Salary: $154,189–$183,205/year
- Overnight hospital pharmacist role reviewing, compounding, and dispensing meds, plus drug information and tech oversight. Requires NY pharmacist license; PharmD preferred.
CT Technologist – Outpatient
- Employer: Jobot (for Upper East Side clinic)
- Location: New York, NY (Upper East Side)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year
- Outpatient CT tech position with weekday shifts (5x8s or possible 4x10s), no call and no weekends. Ideal if you want work–life balance in a high-end imaging center.
Primary Care Physician – High-Need Community Clinic
- Employer: Jobot (for NYC metro outpatient clinic)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $220,000–$265,000/year
- Mission-driven primary care role focused on adults with complex needs, housing insecurity, and access barriers. Team-based model with behavioral health integration and room to shape clinic workflows.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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