New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to community clinics, there’s a lot hiring across all levels. If you’re in care, labs, or pharmacy, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center

Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center Location: New York, NY (Brooklyn)

Type: Part-time (3 days/week)

Salary: Starting $85,000+ (based on experience)

Work with diabetes patients in a Federally Qualified Health Center, leading nutrition counseling, group classes, and managing the diabetes program. Great fit if you love patient education and want strong benefits on a part-time schedule.

Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center

Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center Location: New York, NY (Brooklyn, multiple sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $35/hour (DOE)

Clinic-based LPN role with on-the-job training, rotating across locations, including some evenings and occasional Saturdays. Good option for newly licensed LPNs who want solid benefits and bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers.

Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center

Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $130,000 (commensurate with experience)

Provide full OB/GYN and family planning care across the childbearing cycle, with hospital and clinic collaboration. Includes loan repayment potential through NHSC (up to $40,000) and a strong benefits package.

Employer: CompHealth (Capital Region placement)

CompHealth (Capital Region placement) Location: New York, United States (Capital Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $700,000/year

50% cardiac, 50% general anesthesia, no trauma, home-based cardiac call with guaranteed post-call day off. Includes sign-on bonus, fellowship stipend, 8 weeks vacation, CME, and relocation support.

Employer: CompHealth (Manhattan academic center)

CompHealth (Manhattan academic center) Location: New York, NY (Manhattan)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $700,000–$725,000/year

Join a top academic medical center across from Central Park, focusing on congenital cardiac disease from neonates to older pediatrics. Heavy teaching, sign-on bonus, relocation, 6–8 weeks vacation; H-1B may be considered.

Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Location: New York, NY (Columbia University Irving Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: $31.48–$35.82/hour

Night flex role supporting anesthesiologists/CRNAs with regional blocks, invasive lines, and advanced equipment (cell saver, rapid infuser). Great for techs with at least 1 year of anesthesia tech experience and BCLS.

Employer: Inwood Animal Clinic

Inwood Animal Clinic Location: New York, NY (Inwood, Manhattan)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $25–$33/hour (DOE)

Surgery-heavy vet tech role focused on anesthesia induction and monitoring, plus lab work, imaging, and client communication. Offers sign-on bonus for qualified candidates and a deep benefits package.

Employer: AHRC New York City

AHRC New York City Location: Bronx, NY (2300 Westchester Ave)

Type: Full-time, 11-month calendar

Salary: $79,900–$80,000/year

School-based OT for preschoolers with developmental disabilities, Monday–Friday 8:30am–3:00pm. Strong benefits and PSLF-eligible 403(b) employer.

Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Location: New York, NY (Yorkville, UES, Washington Heights & more)

Type: Full-time, 4x10s

Pay: Starting at $58/hour (DOE)

Float between Manhattan sites giving chemo, immunotherapy, and trial meds. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8am–6pm with strong oncology-focused support and day-one health benefits.

Employer: Jobility Talent Solutions (for client in 10065)

Jobility Talent Solutions (for client in 10065) Location: New York, NY 10065

Type: Contract, up to 37.5 hrs/week

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Clinical hospital pharmacist role: order screening, compounding, monitoring therapy, and supervising techs. Open to various experience levels with a NY pharmacist license and ACPE-accredited degree.

Employer: Northwell Health

Northwell Health Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 24/7 responsibility

Salary: Range not fixed; depends on experience & unit

Lead an ED patient care unit, overseeing nursing practice, staffing, budget, and regulatory compliance. Ideal for RNs with BSN (MSN preferred), 6–8 years nursing and 2–5 years leadership, plus strong ED/inpatient background.

Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Location: New York, NY (Lower Manhattan Hospital)

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: $125,994–$137,994/year

Night RN role on a Med/Surg Tele unit, with preference for Mandarin or Cantonese speakers. Requires BSN, at least 1 year acute care RN experience, and NY license.

Employer: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 2-year residency (start Mar–Jul 2027)

Salary: $79,904–$82,925/year

CAMPEP-compliant therapeutic medical physics residency with exposure to MR-linac, proton therapy, AI planning, and more. Great for MS/PhD grads aiming for a high-end clinical physics career.

Employer: Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week

Salary: $95,756–$119,111/year

Histology-focused role (tissue processing, H&E, IHC, frozen sections) with QA/QC and troubleshooting responsibilities. Requires NY clinical lab or histology license and a related bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK Kids)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK Kids) Location: 1275 York Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts

Pay Range: $155,500–$197,400/year (plus $8,600 critical care allowance )

(plus ) Night APP role in the pediatric ICU caring for critically ill oncology patients. Open to experienced PAs or Pediatric Acute Care NPs with PICU background, BLS, and PALS.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Harlem Hospital Center

NYC Health + Hospitals – Harlem Hospital Center Location: New York, NY (Harlem)

Type: Volunteer

Compensation: Unpaid

Unpaid Hands-on dental assisting in a busy public hospital clinic: chairside support, digital imaging, sterilization, and scheduling. Good for building experience if you’re early in your dental career.

Employer: NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health Location: New York, NY (Manhattan, multisite)

Type: Full-time leadership

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior medical physicist role leading the MR-linac and MRgRT program across NYU’s radiation oncology network. Requires PhD, ABR (or equivalent) in therapeutic medical physics, 5+ years post-residency, and MRgRT experience.

Employer: NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital

NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, nights with alternating weekends

Salary: $154,189–$183,205/year

Overnight hospital pharmacist role reviewing, compounding, and dispensing meds, plus drug information and tech oversight. Requires NY pharmacist license; PharmD preferred.

Employer: Jobot (for Upper East Side clinic)

Jobot (for Upper East Side clinic) Location: New York, NY (Upper East Side)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000/year

Outpatient CT tech position with weekday shifts (5x8s or possible 4x10s), no call and no weekends. Ideal if you want work–life balance in a high-end imaging center.

Employer: Jobot (for NYC metro outpatient clinic)

Jobot (for NYC metro outpatient clinic) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$265,000/year

Mission-driven primary care role focused on adults with complex needs, housing insecurity, and access barriers. Team-based model with behavioral health integration and room to shape clinic workflows.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.