New York is busy and moving, and so is the local job market. Here are a few solid transportation-related roles hiring now in New York, NY.

Employer: Cedar Courier Inc

Cedar Courier Inc Location: New York, NY (regional routes in NY, NJ, PA )

New York, NY (regional routes in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,800+ per week (paid $50 per car transported, plus possible rate increases and performance bonuses)

Drive a Volvo day-cab with 7- or 9-car stinger trailer hauling vehicles around the Tri-State area. Company covers all truck expenses (fuel, tolls, insurance, maintenance), so your pay goes in your pocket. Must have a Class A CDL and 2+ years of verifiable car carrier experience.

Employer: Manhattan Youth

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Type: Part-time (school year, Sept–June)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 2:00pm–6:00pm

Pay: $25/hour

Help keep kids safe traveling from school to the Downtown Community Center by leading bus group leaders and tracking attendance. Great fit if you enjoy working with children, have patience, and want steady afternoon hours that follow the NYC DOE calendar.

Employer: Glenwood Management

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.50/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, FSA, life insurance, paid time off

Work inside luxury residential buildings, escorting and delivering packages (food, groceries, pharmacy, parcels) and helping organize the package room. You’ll also escort vendors, assist with lock-outs, and support management. Must be able to work morning, evening, and weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more options tend to show up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.