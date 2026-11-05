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New York
Health officials warn drivers as days get darker
6 days ago
NYC Health + Hospitals urges extra care on the roads as evenings get darker and it becomes harder for drivers to see children walking home. Drivers are asked to watch for children, and adults are urged to teach kids to look both ways, put phones away, and stay alert in the dark to help keep children safe. More information: https://t.co/YolD0HXScD
This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Health + Hospitals
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