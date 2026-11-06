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New York
🍽️ Several NYC Hospitality Jobs From $17/hr to $115K+
9 days ago
New York’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now – from luxury hotels to fast‑casual spots, there’s something for every experience level. Here are some standout roles hiring across the city.
Seasonal Prep Cook – Eataly Flatiron
- Employer: Eataly
- Location: New York, NY (Flatiron)
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17–$19/hour
Prep cold items and ingredients for Eataly’s restaurants, following recipes and DOH standards. Comes with solid benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match), daily family meal, and store discounts.
Housekeeping Manager – Mandarin Oriental
- Employer: Mandarin Oriental, New York
- Location: Columbus Circle, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $78,000–$80,000/year
Oversee luxury guestroom and public area standards at a five‑star hotel, lead room attendants, and handle inspections, training, and guest requests. Includes strong benefits, wellness programs, and global hotel stay perks.
Host – Eataly Downtown
- Employer: Eataly
- Location: New York, NY (Downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
Be the first and last face guests see, managing reservations, waitlists, and seating in a busy Italian marketplace restaurant. Includes free daily family meal, discounts, and classes on Italian products.
Crew Member – Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Pay: $17–$18/hour + digital tips
Work multiple stations (grill, prep, cashier) with real growth potential—most managers start as crew. Offers tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, and health benefits.
Guest Services Specialist, Hospitality – Kirkland & Ellis
- Employer: Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Location: 900 Third Ave, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $67,000–$115,000/year
Coordinate meetings, events, and catering in a high-end corporate conference center. Great fit if you like polished guest service, scheduling, and cross‑team coordination.
Restaurant Crew Member – Wonder (Park Slope)
- Employer: Wonder
- Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: $18/hour (+ $2/hour overnight premium; extra pay for certifications/trainers)
Rotate between cooking, guest service, and cleaning in a fast‑growing concept featuring menus from top chefs. Includes free shift meal, benefits (for eligible hours), 401(k), and stock.
Restaurant Crew Member (Evening & Overnight) – Wonder (Midtown East)
- Employer: Wonder
- Location: Midtown East, New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: $18/hour (+ $2/hour overnight premium)
Evening/overnight role focused on food prep, guest support, and keeping the restaurant spotless. Good for night owls who want premium pay and growth into trainer/supervisor roles.
Guest Service Attendant – Mount Sinai Hospital (Nights)
- Employer: Mount Sinai Health System
- Location: New York, NY (Mount Sinai Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, nights 11:00pm–7:00am, every other weekend
- Pay: $26.67–$28.34/hour
Support patients with meal delivery, escorting, light cleaning, and comfort items on an amenity unit. Entry-level (0–1 year experience) with union benefits through SEIU 1199.
Bench Assistant General Manager – Wonder
- Employer: Wonder
- Location: Within 40 miles of New York, NY (multiple locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$96,000/year
Lead day‑to‑day operations across kitchen, service, and fulfillment while floating between locations until assigned a home store. Strong fit for operators with 2+ years managing shifts and owning KPIs.
Shift Lead – Bareburger
- Employer: Bareburger
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour + tips
Supervise shifts, support staff, handle guest issues, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Comes with PTO, transit discounts, and digital training for future growth.
Housekeeping Manager – Nine Orchard
- Employer: Nine Orchard
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
Luxury boutique hotel role overseeing room attendants, inspections, inventory, and daily housekeeping operations. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of housekeeping leadership in high-end hotels.
Line Cook – Four Twenty Five (Jean‑Georges)
- Employer: Four Twenty Five / Restaurants by Jean‑Georges
- Location: 425 Park Ave, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Fine‑dining line cook role in a high‑profile new restaurant with an open kitchen and cocktail lounge. Requires 2+ years’ fine‑dining, high‑volume experience and strong knife and station skills.
Waiter/Waitress (Part Time) – Restaurant Associates
- Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)
- Location: Nomura – 309 W 49th St, New York, NY
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, hours vary
- Pay: $20/hour
Serve in a corporate fine‑dining setting with weekday hours only. Includes access to a wide benefits menu (retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs; more for full-time roles).
Assistant General Manager – SpringHill Suites & TownePlace Suites
- Employer: Not listed (Marriott‑branded hotels)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not stated
Help run daily hotel operations across front office, housekeeping, and F&B, coaching teams and managing guest satisfaction and budgets. Includes bonus potential, travel discounts, and full benefits.
Sous Chef
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)
- Pay: $69,900–$84,300/year
Lead kitchen shifts, supervise cooks, and support menu planning, inventory, and food safety. Good next step for experienced cooks ready to manage people and costs.
Floor Ambassador – Flik Independent School Dining
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10am–7pm
- Pay: $28–$29/hour
Be the hospitality point person on designated floors—greeting guests, checking rooms, handling requests, and coordinating with facilities. Comes with a strong benefits package and school‑hour style schedule.
Line Cook – Pura Vida Miami
- Employer: Pura Vida Miami
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not stated
Cook wholesome, fast‑casual dishes, keep stations stocked and clean, and help with deliveries and cross‑training. Includes health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with match, and growth paths.
Waitstaff – Per Diem (Varied Schedule) – The Bristal
- Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem, varied schedule
- Pay: Not stated
Serve residents in a luxury assisted living dining room, taking orders, assisting with plating, and bussing tables. Great if you enjoy a slower, more personal style of service.
General Manager – Le Pain Quotidien
- Employer: Le Pain Quotidien (Convive Brands)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$82,000/year + bonus
Lead a bakery‑café with a focus on daytime hours, guest experience, team development, and P&L results. Includes 3 weeks PTO to start, 401(k) match, and discounts across sister brands.
Bartender
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not stated
Mix classic and creative cocktails, handle payments, and keep the bar clean and stocked. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k), and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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