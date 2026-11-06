🍽️ Several NYC Hospitality Jobs From $17/hr to $115K+

New York’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now – from luxury hotels to fast‑casual spots, there’s something for every experience level. Here are some standout roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Eataly

Eataly Location: New York, NY (Flatiron)

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Pay: $17–$19/hour

Prep cold items and ingredients for Eataly’s restaurants, following recipes and DOH standards. Comes with solid benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match), daily family meal, and store discounts.

Employer: Mandarin Oriental, New York

Location: Columbus Circle, New York, NY

Columbus Circle, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $78,000–$80,000/year

Oversee luxury guestroom and public area standards at a five‑star hotel, lead room attendants, and handle inspections, training, and guest requests. Includes strong benefits, wellness programs, and global hotel stay perks.

Employer: Eataly

Eataly Location: New York, NY (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour

Be the first and last face guests see, managing reservations, waitlists, and seating in a busy Italian marketplace restaurant. Includes free daily family meal, discounts, and classes on Italian products.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Full-time (part-time also mentioned) Pay: $17–$18/hour + digital tips

Work multiple stations (grill, prep, cashier) with real growth potential—most managers start as crew. Offers tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Location: 900 Third Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $67,000–$115,000/year

Coordinate meetings, events, and catering in a high-end corporate conference center. Great fit if you like polished guest service, scheduling, and cross‑team coordination.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Part-time (full-time also available) Pay: $18/hour (+ $2/hour overnight premium; extra pay for certifications/trainers)

Rotate between cooking, guest service, and cleaning in a fast‑growing concept featuring menus from top chefs. Includes free shift meal, benefits (for eligible hours), 401(k), and stock.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Midtown East, New York, NY

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Part-time (full-time also available) Pay: $18/hour (+ $2/hour overnight premium)

Evening/overnight role focused on food prep, guest support, and keeping the restaurant spotless. Good for night owls who want premium pay and growth into trainer/supervisor roles.

Employer: Mount Sinai Health System

Location: New York, NY (Mount Sinai Hospital)

Type: Full-time, nights 11:00pm–7:00am , every other weekend

Full-time, nights , every other weekend Pay: $26.67–$28.34/hour

Support patients with meal delivery, escorting, light cleaning, and comfort items on an amenity unit. Entry-level (0–1 year experience) with union benefits through SEIU 1199.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Within 40 miles of New York, NY (multiple locations)

Within 40 miles of (multiple locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $80,000–$96,000/year

Lead day‑to‑day operations across kitchen, service, and fulfillment while floating between locations until assigned a home store. Strong fit for operators with 2+ years managing shifts and owning KPIs.

Employer: Bareburger

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18/hour + tips

Supervise shifts, support staff, handle guest issues, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Comes with PTO, transit discounts, and digital training for future growth.

Employer: Nine Orchard

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Luxury boutique hotel role overseeing room attendants, inspections, inventory, and daily housekeeping operations. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of housekeeping leadership in high-end hotels.

Employer: Four Twenty Five / Restaurants by Jean‑Georges

Location: 425 Park Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$22/hour

Fine‑dining line cook role in a high‑profile new restaurant with an open kitchen and cocktail lounge. Requires 2+ years’ fine‑dining, high‑volume experience and strong knife and station skills.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Location: Nomura – 309 W 49th St, New York, NY

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, hours vary

Part-time, Mon–Fri, hours vary Pay: $20/hour

Serve in a corporate fine‑dining setting with weekday hours only. Includes access to a wide benefits menu (retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs; more for full-time roles).

Employer: Not listed (Marriott‑branded hotels)

Not listed (Marriott‑branded hotels) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not stated

Help run daily hotel operations across front office, housekeeping, and F&B, coaching teams and managing guest satisfaction and budgets. Includes bonus potential, travel discounts, and full benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)

Full-time (listed as “Other”) Pay: $69,900–$84,300/year

Lead kitchen shifts, supervise cooks, and support menu planning, inventory, and food safety. Good next step for experienced cooks ready to manage people and costs.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10am–7pm

Full-time, Mon–Fri Pay: $28–$29/hour

Be the hospitality point person on designated floors—greeting guests, checking rooms, handling requests, and coordinating with facilities. Comes with a strong benefits package and school‑hour style schedule.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not stated

Cook wholesome, fast‑casual dishes, keep stations stocked and clean, and help with deliveries and cross‑training. Includes health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with match, and growth paths.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time / Per Diem, varied schedule

Part-time / Per Diem, varied schedule Pay: Not stated

Serve residents in a luxury assisted living dining room, taking orders, assisting with plating, and bussing tables. Great if you enjoy a slower, more personal style of service.

Employer: Le Pain Quotidien (Convive Brands)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $70,000–$82,000/year + bonus

Lead a bakery‑café with a focus on daytime hours, guest experience, team development, and P&L results. Includes 3 weeks PTO to start, 401(k) match, and discounts across sister brands.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not stated

Mix classic and creative cocktails, handle payments, and keep the bar clean and stocked. Offers flexible scheduling, 401(k), and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.