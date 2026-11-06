🚔 New York Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

New York is busy and always changing, so safety and security roles stay in demand. Here are several solid public safety and protection jobs hiring now across the city.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

This role protects senior executives and executive spaces, manages access control, and supports secure transportation and major events. Best fit if you have 10+ years in executive protection, law enforcement, or military security and know the NYC area very well.

Employer: Citarella – The Ultimate Gourmet Market

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $23/hour

You’ll help prevent theft, monitor CCTV, do safety sweeps, and support shoplifter apprehensions in a busy gourmet market. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, commuter benefits, and employee discount.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25–$29/hour, 35–40 hours/week

Lead fire prevention and life safety operations, inspect fire alarms and sprinklers, and keep emergency procedures up to date. Good for someone with experience in fire codes, NFPA/IFC compliance, Hazmat, and building safety systems.

Employer: Prosegur

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide unarmed security in a retail setting, do foot patrols, watch for hazards, and interact with customers and staff. You’ll need to stand for long hours, work during store hours, and be comfortable working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Gavin de Becker & Associates

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (security/protection)

Full-time (security/protection) Earnings: At least $85,000 in first-year base earnings (NY)

Protect high-profile clients at home and while traveling, manage access control, and respond to emergencies. Includes a 12-day training academy, physical fitness and swim requirements, and a strong 401(k) plan with up to $15,000 first-year employer contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.