🔬 High-Paying Science & Research Roles in New York City (Multiple Openings)

New York’s science and research scene is buzzing right now—especially at the crossroads of finance, AI, and energy. If you like hard problems, big data, and real-world impact, these NYC roles are worth a look.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$210,000 base (plus potential bonuses and incentives)

Work on validation of complex pricing models across Rates, FX, and Commodities, including AI/ML and Generative AI models. Great fit if you have a Master’s or PhD in a quantitative field, deep derivatives knowledge, and want a leadership role in global model risk.

Employer: Trexquant Investment LP

Location: New York, NY (office planned for 2026; also hiring in Stamford)

(office planned for 2026; also hiring in Stamford) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$200,000 base (plus performance-based bonus)

Join a quant trading firm’s Execution team to optimize multi‑billion‑dollar trades across equities and futures. You’ll build and maintain execution and market impact models in Python, ideal if you have 3+ years in electronic execution and love turning data into lower transaction costs.

Employer: Kalshi (via CHEManager International)

(via CHEManager International) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$250,000 base (plus equity and benefits)

Help build the quant backbone of a CFTC‑regulated prediction market exchange. You’ll design indices and models that go straight into production, working closely with engineering, product, and trading—perfect if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong math/stats, Python, and ML.

Employer: Leading global multi‑strategy hedge fund (via Point One – Hedge Fund Talent)

(via Point One – Hedge Fund Talent) Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑office role designing custom Transformer architectures for financial time‑series, with huge compute and a mandate to push deep learning research into live trading. Best for a PhD in ML or related field, expert‑level PyTorch, and experience training 100M+ parameter models.

Employer: Marsh – NERA Economic Consulting

Location: New York, NY (and other locations)

(and other locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $235,000–$270,000 base (plus potential incentives)

Use your PhD in economics or related field to tackle high‑stakes economic and regulatory questions for top law firms, corporations, and governments. You’ll build models, write expert reports, and help shape litigation and policy with a strong training and mentorship culture.

Employer: Marsh – NERA Economic Consulting

Location: New York, NY (and other locations)

(and other locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000–$235,000 base (plus potential incentives)

Designed for 2027 PhD job‑market candidates in economics or related fields (applied micro, labor, IO, econometrics, finance). You’ll apply econometrics and quantitative methods to real‑world cases; applications go via JOE with cover letter, CV, job market paper, and 3 recommendation letters.

Employer: Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

Location: New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA

and Philadelphia, PA Type: Internship (10 weeks)

Compensation: $8,600 weekly base, plus signing bonus, housing, meals, and perks

A high‑intensity PhD‑level quant research internship where you build and test trading strategies end‑to‑end using SIG’s large datasets and GPU cluster. Ideal if you’ll be in your penultimate or final PhD year by summer 2027 and enjoy probability, statistics, and Python.

Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside / Mount Sinai Health System

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,661–$78,000 annually

Entry‑level wet lab research role running routine experiments, assays, and data analysis in an immunology and immunotherapy lab. Great fit for a Bachelor’s or Master’s in a science field looking to break into academic medical research within a large, top‑ranked health system.

Employer: Energy Aspects

Location: New York, NY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze US power markets using Excel, Python, and in‑house models, then turn that into written research and client presentations. Ideal if you have experience with North American electricity systems, forecasting, and want a client‑facing role in a growing energy research consultancy.

Employer: Profound

Location: New York, NY (Union Square, on‑site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$265,000 base (plus equity and benefits)

Lead economics and measurement research on how people use AI for search and shopping, using rare large‑scale prompt and model‑behavior data. Best for a PhD economist with 5+ years’ experience, strong SQL + R/Python, and a track record of public‑facing research.

If one of these roles sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.