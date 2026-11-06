🏥 New York City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and community orgs are all hiring. If you’re in care, counseling, or clinical support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES)

Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES) Location: Harlem, New York, NY (2090 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd)

(2090 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd) Salary: $66,950/year

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm, flexible/partially remote

Work on a small mobile team serving adults with serious mental illness who are also justice-involved. Mix of field work, counseling, care coordination, and advocacy, with strong benefits and 25+ days PTO to start.

Employer: Hudson Health

Location: Tribeca & West Village, New York, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in a modern, integrative practice supporting procedures, injections, IVs, and EMR work. Good fit if you like fast-paced specialty care and want broad benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, pet insurance).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: New York, NY (various retail locations)

Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Type: Full-time

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support immunizations. Includes structured training, clear SOPs, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: New York, NY

Salary: Range not specified, but disclosed as competitive and experience-based

Range not specified, but disclosed as competitive and experience-based Type: Full-time

Operate high-field MRI/MRA in a hospital setting, working closely with radiologists. Ideal if you have 2+ years MRI experience, NYS DOH license, and want exposure to complex cases and PACS/RIS systems.

Employer: Brave Health

Location: Remote, based in New York State

Compensation: $80K–$89K base , top earners up to ~$100K with bonuses

, top earners up to Type: W2, Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Provide telehealth therapy to Medicaid/Medicare and commercial members from home. Strong fit if you want steady hours, full benefits, CE stipend, and extra pay for Spanish.

Employer: Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $87,000–$105,000/year

Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week, occasional weekends

Lab-based role doing chromosome and FISH analysis on cancer specimens. Great for experienced cytogenetics techs with NYS Clinical Lab Technologist license looking for an academic medical center.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New York, NY

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead pharmacy services in a busy retail setting: counseling, immunizations, MTM, and team leadership. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition perks, and fertility/adoption support.

Employer: MetroPlusHealth

Location: New York, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Use your RN + CPC/CPMA/CCS background to review claims, audit high‑risk billing, and investigate fraud, waste, and abuse. Good match if you like analytical work, reports, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: MetroPlusHealth

Location: New York, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, leadership

Senior RN leader role overseeing care management for Medicare and dual-eligible members. You’ll manage teams, drive quality metrics (HEDIS, STAR, CAHPS), and work closely with NYC Health + Hospitals.

Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside / Mount Sinai Health System

Location: Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY

Pay: ~$84.59/hour (per posting)

(per posting) Type: Full-time, Nights

Independent NP role on a telemetry service: assess, diagnose, prescribe, and manage acute/chronic conditions. Strong fit if you want big‑system resources, union support (NYSNA), and night‑shift differentials.

Employer: Birch Family Services

Location: New York City (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide OT as a related service for students with autism and developmental disabilities. Mix of evaluations, IEP-driven treatment, staff/parent training, and team meetings across multiple school sites.

Employer: MetroPlusHealth

Location: New York, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

RN care management role focused on complex members: assessments, care plans, transitions of care, and closing gaps. Good if you like phone + field mix, problem-solving, and working across medical and social needs.

Employer: General Dental Office (posted via Maspeth Federal Savings)

(posted via Maspeth Federal Savings) Location: New York, NY

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time or Full-time

Chairside role in a general office; experience required. Current needs include Mon or Tue 10–8, Thu 10–8, Sun 10–2, with other days possible; apply by emailing or faxing your resume.

Employer: The Bridge

Location: New York, NY (supportive housing sites)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, mobile

Join a multidisciplinary team serving adults in supportive housing, many with serious mental illness or medical needs. You’ll assess function, recommend equipment and strategies, and coach staff on OT-informed approaches.

Employer: Apex Rehabilitation (APEX Rehab Group)

Location: Manhattan, NY (in-home)

Pay: Competitive, exact rate not listed

Competitive, exact rate not listed Type: Part-time or Full-time, fully flexible hours

Provide OT in clients’ homes with self-set schedule. Great if you want autonomy, one-on-one care, and the option to scale up or down your caseload.

Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Location: All NYC Boroughs (office at 195 Montague St, Brooklyn)

Salary: $78,250–$89,987/year

Type: Full-time, civil service

Supervise inspectors who monitor childcare programs for health and safety compliance. Strong city benefits, partial work-from-home, and a stable public health career path (must meet civil service/title requirements).

Employer: 123 Medical Group PC

Location: New York, NY

Pay: From $40/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem, in-person

Run overnight sleep studies, monitor patients, and manage CPAP/oxygen protocols. Requires NYS Polysomnographic Technologist license, RPSGT, and BLS.

Employer: Optum – Home & Community Care (Senior Community Care)

Location: Anywhere in NY State (20% travel statewide, 80% in Metro NY)

Compensation: ~$125,000–$175,000 total cash + $40,000 sign-on OR $40,000 student loan repayment

+ Type: Full-time, travel APC role

Care for high-risk seniors in nursing homes and senior housing across NY. Ideal if you’re an NP/PA who likes travel, autonomy, and complex geriatric care with strong incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.