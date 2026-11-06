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New York
🏥 New York City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
9 days ago
New York’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and community orgs are all hiring. If you’re in care, counseling, or clinical support, this is a good moment to make a move.
Behavioral Health Specialist II (Justice-Involved Adults)
- Employer: Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES)
- Location: Harlem, New York, NY (2090 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd)
- Salary: $66,950/year
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm, flexible/partially remote
Work on a small mobile team serving adults with serious mental illness who are also justice-involved. Mix of field work, counseling, care coordination, and advocacy, with strong benefits and 25+ days PTO to start.
Medical Assistant – Pain Management & Wellness
- Employer: Hudson Health
- Location: Tribeca & West Village, New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role in a modern, integrative practice supporting procedures, injections, IVs, and EMR work. Good fit if you like fast-paced specialty care and want broad benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, pet insurance).
Pharmacy Technician – Retail
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: New York, NY (various retail locations)
- Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour, ~40 hrs/week
- Type: Full-time
Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support immunizations. Includes structured training, clear SOPs, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
MRI Technologist – Hospital-Based
- Employer: Northwell Health
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Range not specified, but disclosed as competitive and experience-based
- Type: Full-time
Operate high-field MRI/MRA in a hospital setting, working closely with radiologists. Ideal if you have 2+ years MRI experience, NYS DOH license, and want exposure to complex cases and PACS/RIS systems.
Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC-DP) – 100% Remote
- Employer: Brave Health
- Location: Remote, based in New York State
- Compensation: $80K–$89K base, top earners up to ~$100K with bonuses
- Type: W2, Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends
Provide telehealth therapy to Medicaid/Medicare and commercial members from home. Strong fit if you want steady hours, full benefits, CE stipend, and extra pay for Spanish.
Cytogenetic Technologist – Cancer Cytogenetics Lab
- Employer: Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: $87,000–$105,000/year
- Type: Full-time, 35 hrs/week, occasional weekends
Lab-based role doing chromosome and FISH analysis on cancer specimens. Great for experienced cytogenetics techs with NYS Clinical Lab Technologist license looking for an academic medical center.
Pharmacist – Community Pharmacy
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: New York, NY
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour
- Type: Full-time
Lead pharmacy services in a busy retail setting: counseling, immunizations, MTM, and team leadership. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition perks, and fertility/adoption support.
Special Investigations Unit Clinical Certified Coder
- Employer: MetroPlusHealth
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Use your RN + CPC/CPMA/CCS background to review claims, audit high‑risk billing, and investigate fraud, waste, and abuse. Good match if you like analytical work, reports, and cross-team collaboration.
Director of Integrated Care Management (Medicare)
- Employer: MetroPlusHealth
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, leadership
Senior RN leader role overseeing care management for Medicare and dual-eligible members. You’ll manage teams, drive quality metrics (HEDIS, STAR, CAHPS), and work closely with NYC Health + Hospitals.
Nurse Practitioner – Telemetry ADS, Nights
- Employer: Mount Sinai Morningside / Mount Sinai Health System
- Location: Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- Pay: ~$84.59/hour (per posting)
- Type: Full-time, Nights
Independent NP role on a telemetry service: assess, diagnose, prescribe, and manage acute/chronic conditions. Strong fit if you want big‑system resources, union support (NYSNA), and night‑shift differentials.
Occupational Therapist – School-Based
- Employer: Birch Family Services
- Location: New York City (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Provide OT as a related service for students with autism and developmental disabilities. Mix of evaluations, IEP-driven treatment, staff/parent training, and team meetings across multiple school sites.
Care Manager – Registered Nurse
- Employer: MetroPlusHealth
- Location: New York, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
RN care management role focused on complex members: assessments, care plans, transitions of care, and closing gaps. Good if you like phone + field mix, problem-solving, and working across medical and social needs.
Dental Assistant – General Practice
- Employer: General Dental Office (posted via Maspeth Federal Savings)
- Location: New York, NY
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
Chairside role in a general office; experience required. Current needs include Mon or Tue 10–8, Thu 10–8, Sun 10–2, with other days possible; apply by emailing or faxing your resume.
Occupational Therapist – Residential Services
- Employer: The Bridge
- Location: New York, NY (supportive housing sites)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, mobile
Join a multidisciplinary team serving adults in supportive housing, many with serious mental illness or medical needs. You’ll assess function, recommend equipment and strategies, and coach staff on OT-informed approaches.
Home Care Occupational Therapist – Manhattan
- Employer: Apex Rehabilitation (APEX Rehab Group)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (in-home)
- Pay: Competitive, exact rate not listed
- Type: Part-time or Full-time, fully flexible hours
Provide OT in clients’ homes with self-set schedule. Great if you want autonomy, one-on-one care, and the option to scale up or down your caseload.
Childcare Inspection Supervisor (Associate Public Health Sanitarian II)
- Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Location: All NYC Boroughs (office at 195 Montague St, Brooklyn)
- Salary: $78,250–$89,987/year
- Type: Full-time, civil service
Supervise inspectors who monitor childcare programs for health and safety compliance. Strong city benefits, partial work-from-home, and a stable public health career path (must meet civil service/title requirements).
Sleep Technician / Polysomnographer
- Employer: 123 Medical Group PC
- Location: New York, NY
- Pay: From $40/hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem, in-person
Run overnight sleep studies, monitor patients, and manage CPAP/oxygen protocols. Requires NYS Polysomnographic Technologist license, RPSGT, and BLS.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – NY State Traveler
- Employer: Optum – Home & Community Care (Senior Community Care)
- Location: Anywhere in NY State (20% travel statewide, 80% in Metro NY)
- Compensation: ~$125,000–$175,000 total cash + $40,000 sign-on OR $40,000 student loan repayment
- Type: Full-time, travel APC role
Care for high-risk seniors in nursing homes and senior housing across NY. Ideal if you’re an NP/PA who likes travel, autonomy, and complex geriatric care with strong incentives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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