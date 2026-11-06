🏭 New York Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple On-Site Roles

New York’s making things again—from fashion to chemicals to event decor—and a lot of it still happens right here in the city. If you like hands-on work or running the show on a production floor, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SL Green

SL Green Location: New York, NY (in person)

New York, NY (in person) Type: Part-time , 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

, Pay: From $18.50/hour

This is a hands-on night shift role inflating large mylar balloons with helium and compressed air, using hand tools and a mixing valve. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with tools, and want late-night hours in a unique production setting.

Employer: Sweet Apparel Inc

Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY (on-site, 5 days/week )

Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY (on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (range noted as a good-faith estimate on posting)

Work in a fast-paced apparel manufacturing office, tracking orders from factories, managing production data, and keeping goods moving on time. Best for someone with 3+ years wholesale production experience, strong Excel skills, and comfort working with overseas vendors.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a chemical/process manufacturer)

(recruiting for a chemical/process manufacturer) Location: New York, NY (on-site)

New York, NY (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in a chemical/process manufacturing plant—owning schedules, safety, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 5+ years in production management, know Lean/Six Sigma, and want to manage supervisors and cross-functional teams.

Employer: Almar Sales Company

Location: New York, NY (in person)

New York, NY (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $41,600/year

Benefits: Health insurance

Coordinate production with factories in Asia, issue POs, track samples, and keep manufacturing running smoothly in a fast-paced import environment. This role requires bilingual English & Mandarin Chinese, plus prior factory/warehouse or assembly-line experience is preferred.

Employer: Tory Burch

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Help source and develop leathers and other raw materials for footwear, working closely with design, suppliers, and overseas teams. Great for someone with 3+ years in materials/sourcing/product development, strong organization skills, and comfort using PLM systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.