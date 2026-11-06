🏗️ New York Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles

New York’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around energy, infrastructure, and smart buildings. If you’re in A/E and ready for a move, these roles span everything from tunnels and data centers to historic facades.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: New York, NY (hybrid with flexible model)

(hybrid with flexible model) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,200 – $182,200

Design and lead complex power systems for electrification, EV charging, and renewable projects, while mentoring junior engineers. Great fit if you have 10–12 years in behind-the-meter power design and want to work on decarbonization at scale.

Employer: Thornton Tomasetti

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $220,000

Lead electrical work on restoration and renewal projects, often on historic and existing buildings. You’ll own technical direction, manage teams, and be the primary client partner—ideal for a PE with 10+ years in building systems.

Employer: AECOM

Location: New York, United States (project in Westchester County, NY)

(project in Westchester County, NY) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $155,000 – $205,000

Support construction inspection and documentation for a major NYCDEP water tunnel project. You’ll manage project records, support resident engineers, and handle change orders—great for civil/environmental engineers with 6+ years and NYC infrastructure interest.

Employer: gpac (for an established electrical contractor)

(for an established electrical contractor) Location: Listed as New York, NY but 100% remote

Listed as but Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $115,000

Own electrical BIM models for commercial and industrial projects from home. Perfect if you’re strong in Revit/Navisworks, clash detection, and coordination with field teams and GCs.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc. (Member of WSP)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (competitive with bonus eligibility)

Lead and review remedial design projects, from soil and groundwater cleanup to system optimization. Best for engineers with 10+ years in environmental/remediation design and strong knowledge of New York regulatory programs.

Employer: Verdantas

Location: New York, NY (New York City)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starting at $75,000 (final pay based on qualifications)

Work on energy audits and retro-commissioning for multifamily and commercial buildings, including Local Law 87 projects. Great step if you have 2+ years in energy efficiency and want hands-on work with HVAC, DHW, and building performance.

Employer: Google

Location: New York, NY among several US options

among several US options Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Join Google’s global controls team to support BMS and EPMS across mission-critical data centers. Ideal if you have 5+ years with critical infrastructure controls and want to work on high-impact, 24/7 systems.

Employer: Hearst

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive with benefits)

Lead workplace strategy and interior design across Hearst’s domestic offices, aligning space planning with brand and employee experience. Good fit for senior designers with strong corporate interiors and project management backgrounds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.