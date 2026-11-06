🔧 New York Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

New York is busy and so is the building and facilities job market. If you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Work in a hotel setting handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs across guest rooms and public areas. Comes with Daily Pay, health insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, parental leave, and other perks in a large hospitality group.

Employer: Mandarin Oriental Residences

Location: New York, NY (Fifth Avenue)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$93,000/year + 10% bonus

Lead the engineering and facilities team for a high-end Fifth Avenue residence, overseeing building systems, safety, energy use, and capital projects. Good fit if you have 5–10 years in engineering management and want a role with budget, staff, and vendor oversight plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: West Harlem Group Assistance, Inc. – Community for Healthy Food Program

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$30/hour

Supervise building maintenance, repairs, grounds, and staff for a nonprofit housing setting, Tuesday–Saturday 9am–5pm. Great if you have 5+ years supervisory experience, boiler knowledge, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, life, 401(k)) with a community-focused organization.

Employer: Bathhouse

Location: Flatiron, New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour

Keep a high-end spa locker room spotless and stocked while helping guests feel welcome in a men-only space. Includes free Bathhouse admission, guest passes, and 50% off services, retail, and restaurant, with health benefits available if you move into full-time.

Employer: Bathhouse

Location: Flatiron, New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour

Similar to the men’s role but in a women-only locker room, focusing on cleaning, laundry, and guest support. Comes with spa access, guest passes, and discounts, plus potential health benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA)

Location: NYC – All Boroughs

Department: Pest Management

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38,998–$63,706/year

City job doing pest inspections, treatment, and prevention in public housing developments. Requires a NY State Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator (7A) license and offers city benefits, pension (NYCERS), and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Bernstein Real Estate

Location: Chelsea, New York, NY (10010)

Type: Full-time, 32BJ union

Pay: From $34/hour

Run day‑to‑day operations, maintenance, and fire/life safety for a 12‑story commercial co‑op, plus some office/admin work. Requires FDNY S‑12, S‑13, and Fire & Life Safety Director certifications and comes with 32BJ union benefits (health, pension, PTO).

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, live‑out

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00am–7:00pm

Pay: $30–$45/hour (W‑2)

Full‑time housekeeping in a private residence, handling deep cleaning, laundry, organizing, and light meal prep. Strong hourly rate for someone who likes steady weekday hours and detailed home care.

Employer: West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, on‑site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm (35 hours/week)

Help keep resident rooms and common areas clean and safe in supportive senior housing. Offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b), FSAs, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, and is a good fit if you enjoy working around older adults and residents with special needs.

Employer: Donohoe Commercial Real Estate (DCRE)

Location: Manhattan, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year

Oversee multiple commercial office properties in Manhattan, including building operations, budgets, tenant relations, and capital projects. Ideal for someone with 5+ years as a senior property manager, strong financial skills, and experience with NYC codes and union building staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.