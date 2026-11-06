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🛒 New York Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
New York’s customer world is busy right now—stores, gyms, banks, and tech companies are all hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, there’s a lot to pick from.
Client Services Manager (Remote/Hybrid)
- Employer: HD connector
- Location: New York, NY (Remote/Hybrid, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage multiple client accounts, lead a client services team, and improve service processes. Good fit if you’ve done client success or account management and want leadership in a flexible setup.
Store Manager (NY / NJ)
- Employer: Whizz
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + performance bonuses
Run a high-energy store serving delivery riders, lead CSRs and mechanics, and own P&L, sales, and operations. Includes PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and a $1/month company e‑bike after your intro period.
Client Services Coordinator
- Employer: The Millennium Alliance
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Total comp $60,000–$66,000
Entry-level, client-facing events role working with senior executives and global brands. You’ll coordinate logistics, travel, and on-site schedules and travel to events 10–15 weeks per year.
E-Commerce Coordinator
- Employer: Happier Grocery
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily online order operations, oversee pick/pack and shipping, and handle customer issues for a busy grocery e‑commerce team. Great if you’ve done retail or online order fulfillment and like fast-paced work.
Founding Customer Success Engineer
- Employer: Fasten Health
- Location: New York, United States
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$120,000 base + equity (0.1%–0.2%)
Be the first dedicated support hire at a health-tech startup, handling API/integration issues and working directly with the CEO and engineers. Ideal for someone technical who enjoys debugging and customer-facing work.
Duane Reade Cashier
- Employer: Walgreens (Duane Reade)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$19/hour
Frontline role handling checkout, returns, rewards sign-ups, and basic stocking at NYC’s classic drugstore chain. Good for people who like steady customer interaction and fast, accurate register work.
(Duplicate cashier posting omitted; role listed once.)
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Crocs, Inc.
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.00–$26.50/hour + incentives
Help lead a busy Crocs store—team coaching, sales, stockroom, and opening/closing. Includes bonus eligibility and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO).
Sales Associate — New York (Opening January 2027)
- Employer: Soeur
- Location: SoHo, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time/Part-time
- Salary: $22–$28/hour + bonus
Join the opening team for a Parisian fashion brand’s first US store. You’ll style clients, build relationships, and keep the floor sharp, with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), clothing allowance, and discount for eligible employees.
Client Services Associate I, Oncology (East Coast)
- Employer: BillionToOne
- Location: New York, NY (Remote, East Coast hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $29.34/hour + annual bonus
Remote role supporting oncology test customers—doctors, clinics, and patients—by phone, email, and web. Comes with strong medical benefits, 401(k) match, generous parental leave, and growth in a fast-scaling diagnostics company.
Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.40–$29.89/hour
Lead a FedEx Office center—print, shipping, and retail—while coaching the team and handling scheduling, payroll, and customer issues. Includes a full FedEx benefits package.
Overnight Grocery Team Member (Stocker, Inventory, Receiving) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (overnights)
- Salary: $18.75–$25.40/hour
Overnight role stocking shelves, handling deliveries, and keeping grocery areas clean. Good if you like quieter shifts, physical work, and store perks like discounts and PTO eligibility.
Front Desk Supervisor (Closing)
- Employer: New York Sports Club
- Location: New York, United States
- Type: Full-time (closing shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front desk team at a neighborhood gym—member check-ins, service issues, and basic billing tasks—on evening/closing shifts. Great for people with fitness, hospitality, or retail leadership experience.
(Duplicate Front Desk Supervisor posting omitted; role listed once.)
Operations Specialist
- Employer: UNOde50
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week: Mon, Wed, Thu)
- Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes retail operations role supporting multiple stores—shipments, repairs, vendors, and maintenance schedules. Bilingual English/Spanish and strong organization skills are key.
Support Specialist Bilingual Mandarin Cantonese
- Employer: Healthfirst
- Location: New York, United States
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Greater NYC): $40,200–$54,570/year
Support care managers and members with calls, onboarding, and service questions for a major health plan. Perfect if you speak Mandarin/Cantonese, like helping people navigate healthcare, and want solid benefits.
Sales Lead
- Employer: Janie and Jack
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead by example on the sales floor at a luxury children’s brand—styling families, hitting goals, and helping with merchandising. Perks include 40% off, flexible schedule, and benefits for eligible full-time staff.
Store Manager – NYC
- Employer: heytea
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a busy Heytea shop—team hiring and training, inventory, customer experience, and local marketing. Fluency in English and Mandarin is preferred; includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and discounts.
Citizens Banker
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $28.75–$35.38/hour + incentives
Be the face of the branch—help customers with everyday banking plus bigger goals like homebuying and saving. Strong training, community volunteer time, and full bank benefits.
Citizens Teller – Part Time
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)
- Salary: $24.15–$29.30/hour
Handle daily transactions, teach customers digital tools, and connect them to bankers for deeper needs. Good entry into banking with benefits, training, and growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same company page. Save the links you like and send out a few applications while everything’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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