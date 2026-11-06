🛒 New York Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

New York’s customer world is busy right now—stores, gyms, banks, and tech companies are all hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: HD connector

HD connector Location: New York, NY (Remote/Hybrid, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage multiple client accounts, lead a client services team, and improve service processes. Good fit if you’ve done client success or account management and want leadership in a flexible setup.

Employer: Whizz

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + performance bonuses

Run a high-energy store serving delivery riders, lead CSRs and mechanics, and own P&L, sales, and operations. Includes PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and a $1/month company e‑bike after your intro period.

Employer: The Millennium Alliance

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Total comp $60,000–$66,000

Entry-level, client-facing events role working with senior executives and global brands. You’ll coordinate logistics, travel, and on-site schedules and travel to events 10–15 weeks per year.

Employer: Happier Grocery

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily online order operations, oversee pick/pack and shipping, and handle customer issues for a busy grocery e‑commerce team. Great if you’ve done retail or online order fulfillment and like fast-paced work.

Employer: Fasten Health

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$120,000 base + equity (0.1%–0.2%)

Be the first dedicated support hire at a health-tech startup, handling API/integration issues and working directly with the CEO and engineers. Ideal for someone technical who enjoys debugging and customer-facing work.

Employer: Walgreens (Duane Reade)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19/hour

Frontline role handling checkout, returns, rewards sign-ups, and basic stocking at NYC’s classic drugstore chain. Good for people who like steady customer interaction and fast, accurate register work.

(Duplicate cashier posting omitted; role listed once.)

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00–$26.50/hour + incentives

Help lead a busy Crocs store—team coaching, sales, stockroom, and opening/closing. Includes bonus eligibility and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: Soeur

Location: SoHo, New York, NY

Type: Full-time/Part-time

Salary: $22–$28/hour + bonus

Join the opening team for a Parisian fashion brand’s first US store. You’ll style clients, build relationships, and keep the floor sharp, with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), clothing allowance, and discount for eligible employees.

Employer: BillionToOne

Location: New York, NY (Remote, East Coast hours)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.34/hour + annual bonus

Remote role supporting oncology test customers—doctors, clinics, and patients—by phone, email, and web. Comes with strong medical benefits, 401(k) match, generous parental leave, and growth in a fast-scaling diagnostics company.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.40–$29.89/hour

Lead a FedEx Office center—print, shipping, and retail—while coaching the team and handling scheduling, payroll, and customer issues. Includes a full FedEx benefits package.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (overnights)

Salary: $18.75–$25.40/hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, handling deliveries, and keeping grocery areas clean. Good if you like quieter shifts, physical work, and store perks like discounts and PTO eligibility.

Employer: New York Sports Club

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time (closing shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at a neighborhood gym—member check-ins, service issues, and basic billing tasks—on evening/closing shifts. Great for people with fitness, hospitality, or retail leadership experience.

(Duplicate Front Desk Supervisor posting omitted; role listed once.)

Employer: UNOde50

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week: Mon, Wed, Thu)

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes retail operations role supporting multiple stores—shipments, repairs, vendors, and maintenance schedules. Bilingual English/Spanish and strong organization skills are key.

Employer: Healthfirst

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary (Greater NYC): $40,200–$54,570/year

Support care managers and members with calls, onboarding, and service questions for a major health plan. Perfect if you speak Mandarin/Cantonese, like helping people navigate healthcare, and want solid benefits.

Employer: Janie and Jack

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead by example on the sales floor at a luxury children’s brand—styling families, hitting goals, and helping with merchandising. Perks include 40% off, flexible schedule, and benefits for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: heytea

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy Heytea shop—team hiring and training, inventory, customer experience, and local marketing. Fluency in English and Mandarin is preferred; includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and discounts.

Employer: Citizens

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $28.75–$35.38/hour + incentives

Be the face of the branch—help customers with everyday banking plus bigger goals like homebuying and saving. Strong training, community volunteer time, and full bank benefits.

Employer: Citizens

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.15–$29.30/hour

Handle daily transactions, teach customers digital tools, and connect them to bankers for deeper needs. Good entry into banking with benefits, training, and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same company page. Save the links you like and send out a few applications while everything’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.