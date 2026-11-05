📊 New York social policy roles with multiple openings

New York is busy with policy and performance work right now, especially in government, education, and advocacy. Here are several roles where you can shape laws, programs, and outcomes while staying rooted in the city.

Employer: World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection Location: New York, NY (remote, U.S. based; West Coast preferred)

(remote, U.S. based; West Coast preferred) Type: Contract, full-time (grant-funded, 1 year with possible 2nd year)

Salary: $88,115 – $95,560/year

Deadline: November 19, 2026

This role leads policy campaigns to curb the wild animal pet trade, mixing research, direct lobbying, and grassroots organizing. Good fit if you’ve moved bills through city/state legislatures and want clear impact plus solid benefits (403(b) match, wellness days, flexible schedule, and generous leave).

Employer: City University of New York – CUNY School of Medicine

Location: New York, NY (Harlem)

Type: Full-time, Higher Education Officer

Salary: $95,094 – $150,770/year , based on experience

, based on experience Closing Date: December 4, 2026

Lead communications and government relations for CUNY’s public medical school, building ties with elected officials and community groups. Ideal if you have 5–8+ years in government/public affairs and want to work on health equity, funding, and policy strategy with strong public-sector benefits.

Employer: New York State Office of General Services – Office of Performance and Standards

Location: New York, NY (Downstate location pay +$4,150 )

(Downstate location pay ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a state agency define and track performance across programs—building metrics, analyzing data, and turning findings into clear reports for leadership. Great for someone with a bachelor’s + 3 years in policy, data, or public management who likes both numbers and real-world problem solving; some travel (about 20%) may be required.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.