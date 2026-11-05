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New York
📊 New York social policy roles with multiple openings
7 days ago
New York is busy with policy and performance work right now, especially in government, education, and advocacy. Here are several roles where you can shape laws, programs, and outcomes while staying rooted in the city.
Policy Manager – Wild Animal Protection
- Employer: World Animal Protection
- Location: New York, NY (remote, U.S. based; West Coast preferred)
- Type: Contract, full-time (grant-funded, 1 year with possible 2nd year)
- Salary: $88,115 – $95,560/year
- Deadline: November 19, 2026
This role leads policy campaigns to curb the wild animal pet trade, mixing research, direct lobbying, and grassroots organizing. Good fit if you’ve moved bills through city/state legislatures and want clear impact plus solid benefits (403(b) match, wellness days, flexible schedule, and generous leave).
Communications Government Relations Director (Office of the Dean)
- Employer: City University of New York – CUNY School of Medicine
- Location: New York, NY (Harlem)
- Type: Full-time, Higher Education Officer
- Salary: $95,094 – $150,770/year, based on experience
- Closing Date: December 4, 2026
Lead communications and government relations for CUNY’s public medical school, building ties with elected officials and community groups. Ideal if you have 5–8+ years in government/public affairs and want to work on health equity, funding, and policy strategy with strong public-sector benefits.
Program Associate (Program Analyst) – VID 228370
- Employer: New York State Office of General Services – Office of Performance and Standards
- Location: New York, NY (Downstate location pay +$4,150)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help a state agency define and track performance across programs—building metrics, analyzing data, and turning findings into clear reports for leadership. Great for someone with a bachelor’s + 3 years in policy, data, or public management who likes both numbers and real-world problem solving; some travel (about 20%) may be required.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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