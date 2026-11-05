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New York

SNAP benefits reapplication now open

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0LtH_1GnknYGA00

People who lost SNAP benefits because of new federal work rules can now apply again. The reapply window opened on Oct. 1 and includes older adults and others who were affected.

You can watch the video linked in the post to learn more about who can reapply and how to do it. Check the details carefully so you know what steps to take to get your SNAP benefits back.

This content is adapted from materials provided by State of New York

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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