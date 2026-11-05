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🚚 New York Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings
New York’s logistics and sourcing scene is busy right now, from warehouse automation to fashion samples and auto parts. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products, data, and vendors moving smoothly.
Senior Solutions Engineer - Warehouse Automation
Employer: THG Ingenuity
Location: New York County, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $140,000
Design large-scale warehouse and fulfillment solutions using robotics (AutoStore, Libiao, Geek+) and THG’s own WMS/WCS/OMS. Great fit if you’ve done warehouse design, automation, or 3PL/intralogistics and want to own end-to-end solution modeling and proposals.
Procurement Project Manager
Employer: Korn Ferry (for a leading real estate firm)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run RFPs for construction and building services, from site visits to bid leveling and contract drafting. Ideal for someone with 5+ years procurement experience and strong knowledge of construction or building management costs.
Manager, Demand Planning – Consumer Products Division
Employer: L’Oréal Operations
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, Hybrid
Salary: $98,400 – $140,200
Lead demand planning for major beauty brands, owning forecasts, S&OP alignment, and launch planning. Great for supply chain pros with 5+ years experience who like data, cross-functional work, and improving forecast accuracy.
Fine Jewelry & Watch Coordinator
Employer: The RealReal
Location: New York, NY (warehouse-based, NJ facility mentioned)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19 – $23.82/hour
Coordinate inbound/outbound flow of fine jewelry and watches, manage queues, repairs, and vendor communication. Good for detail-oriented folks with 2+ years customer/service or project work and some watch/jewelry background.
Category Manager (Global Real Estate & Construction Procurement)
Employer: Solugenix (supporting a financial services client)
Location: New York, NY (Onsite)
Type: 24-month Contract
Pay: $103/hour
Own global sourcing for design, construction, furniture, and workplace services across a big real estate portfolio. Best for senior pros with 10+ years strategic sourcing and 5+ years corporate real estate/construction experience.
Buyer, Women’s FTW Running & Seasonal (Hybrid)
Employer: Foot Locker
Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 + incentives
Own women’s running and seasonal footwear assortments, vendor relationships, and line strategy. Great if you have 3+ years retail/ecom buying and footwear experience and want to sit close to planning, allocation, and logistics.
Sample Assistant
Employer: Exemplar Luxury Group (Neiman Marcus, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $51,000 – $64,000
Run an editorial sample closet end-to-end: receiving, tracking, moving trunks/boxes, and supporting photo shoots. Good entry role if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like the mix of logistics and fashion.
Manager, Indirect Sourcing – Media and Marketing
Employer: L’Oréal
Location: Hudson Yards – New York, NY (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $98,400 – $140,200
Manage a large media/marketing spend portfolio, leading RFPs, negotiations, and agency relationships. Great for strategic sourcing pros who enjoy marketing categories and high-impact stakeholder work.
DMC & Multiday Tour Supply Lead
Employer: Fora Travel
Location: New York, NY (4 days in office, 1 remote)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $130,000 – $155,000 + bonus + equity
Own sourcing and vetting of global DMC partners for a fast-growing travel platform. Perfect if you have 6+ years in inbound sales/supply/supplier management and want to blend travel, supply strategy, and AI-enabled workflows.
Senior Manager, Marketing & Growth – Procurement
Employer: HelloFresh
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,200 – $186,000
Lead category strategy for US and global marketing spend, especially online/offline media and digital agencies. Best for senior marketing procurement leaders with 7+ years experience and a track record of big, data-driven savings.
Inventory Specialist
Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $18/hour
Handle fleet parts inventory, counter service, ordering, and cycle counts to keep vehicles on the road. Good for someone with auto parts or inventory experience who likes a mix of customer contact and back-of-house work.
Shipping Room Assistant & Packer
Employer: TraxNYC Corp
Location: New York, NY (Diamond District)
Type: Full-time, On-site
Pay: $18 – $22/hour
Quality-check, pack, and ship high-value jewelry orders, plus handle incoming returns and repairs. Great if you’re detail-focused, trustworthy, and comfortable working around luxury goods.
Order Processing Specialist
Employer: Arrow Systems Inc
Location: New York, NY (Remote)
Type: Full-time/Other (remote)
Pay: $23.22 – $25.58/hour
Enter and verify orders, coordinate shipping, and support warehouse fulfillment from home. Nice option if you have warehouse/logistics knowledge and want remote work with solid benefits.
Assistant Planner – Dermstore
Employer: THG – Dermstore
Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days office/2 home)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,300 – $68,000
Support stock and PO management for professional skincare, running ship logs and in-stock reporting. Good early-career role if you’re Excel-savvy, organized, and curious about planning and e‑commerce operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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