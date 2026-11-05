🚚 New York Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings

New York’s logistics and sourcing scene is busy right now, from warehouse automation to fashion samples and auto parts. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products, data, and vendors moving smoothly.

Employer: THG Ingenuity

Location: New York County, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Design large-scale warehouse and fulfillment solutions using robotics (AutoStore, Libiao, Geek+) and THG’s own WMS/WCS/OMS. Great fit if you’ve done warehouse design, automation, or 3PL/intralogistics and want to own end-to-end solution modeling and proposals.

Employer: Korn Ferry (for a leading real estate firm)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run RFPs for construction and building services, from site visits to bid leveling and contract drafting. Ideal for someone with 5+ years procurement experience and strong knowledge of construction or building management costs.

Employer: L’Oréal Operations

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $98,400 – $140,200

Lead demand planning for major beauty brands, owning forecasts, S&OP alignment, and launch planning. Great for supply chain pros with 5+ years experience who like data, cross-functional work, and improving forecast accuracy.

Employer: The RealReal

Location: New York, NY (warehouse-based, NJ facility mentioned)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $23.82/hour

Coordinate inbound/outbound flow of fine jewelry and watches, manage queues, repairs, and vendor communication. Good for detail-oriented folks with 2+ years customer/service or project work and some watch/jewelry background.

Employer: Solugenix (supporting a financial services client)

Location: New York, NY (Onsite)

Type: 24-month Contract

Pay: $103/hour

Own global sourcing for design, construction, furniture, and workplace services across a big real estate portfolio. Best for senior pros with 10+ years strategic sourcing and 5+ years corporate real estate/construction experience.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 + incentives

Own women’s running and seasonal footwear assortments, vendor relationships, and line strategy. Great if you have 3+ years retail/ecom buying and footwear experience and want to sit close to planning, allocation, and logistics.

Employer: Exemplar Luxury Group (Neiman Marcus, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000 – $64,000

Run an editorial sample closet end-to-end: receiving, tracking, moving trunks/boxes, and supporting photo shoots. Good entry role if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like the mix of logistics and fashion.

Employer: L’Oréal

Location: Hudson Yards – New York, NY (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $140,200

Manage a large media/marketing spend portfolio, leading RFPs, negotiations, and agency relationships. Great for strategic sourcing pros who enjoy marketing categories and high-impact stakeholder work.

Employer: Fora Travel

Location: New York, NY (4 days in office, 1 remote)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $130,000 – $155,000 + bonus + equity

Own sourcing and vetting of global DMC partners for a fast-growing travel platform. Perfect if you have 6+ years in inbound sales/supply/supplier management and want to blend travel, supply strategy, and AI-enabled workflows.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,200 – $186,000

Lead category strategy for US and global marketing spend, especially online/offline media and digital agencies. Best for senior marketing procurement leaders with 7+ years experience and a track record of big, data-driven savings.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour

Handle fleet parts inventory, counter service, ordering, and cycle counts to keep vehicles on the road. Good for someone with auto parts or inventory experience who likes a mix of customer contact and back-of-house work.

Employer: TraxNYC Corp

Location: New York, NY (Diamond District)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: $18 – $22/hour

Quality-check, pack, and ship high-value jewelry orders, plus handle incoming returns and repairs. Great if you’re detail-focused, trustworthy, and comfortable working around luxury goods.

Employer: Arrow Systems Inc

Location: New York, NY (Remote)

Type: Full-time/Other (remote)

Pay: $23.22 – $25.58/hour

Enter and verify orders, coordinate shipping, and support warehouse fulfillment from home. Nice option if you have warehouse/logistics knowledge and want remote work with solid benefits.

Employer: THG – Dermstore

Location: New York, NY (Hybrid, 3 days office/2 home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,300 – $68,000

Support stock and PO management for professional skincare, running ship logs and in-stock reporting. Good early-career role if you’re Excel-savvy, organized, and curious about planning and e‑commerce operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.