🚔 New York public safety jobs with multiple security roles

New York is busy and hiring. If you’ve got a security license, safety background, or strong people skills, there are plenty of ways to put them to work right now.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Unarmed patrol role at an apartment complex, Tuesday–Saturday, 4 PM–12 AM. Lots of walking, incident reporting, and customer service, with paid training and access to benefits.

Employer: Voltera

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, supports NYC sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,000–$125,000/year + bonus & equity

Lead nationwide physical security and EHS operations, manage 24/7 security desk teams, vendors, and safety programs. Great fit if you have multi-site security tech experience and want a high-impact, mostly-remote leadership role.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.30/hour

Daytime schedule at a prominent public library, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM on set days. Focus on patrols, access control, and helping patrons in a calm, professional way.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.00–$28.00/hour

Weekend driving patrol role at a financial institution, 6 AM–2 PM. Good for experienced guards with a valid driver’s license who want higher hourly pay and supervisory responsibilities.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week flex)

Pay: $20.55/hour

Branch Flex Officer covering many sites (healthcare, education, retail, etc.). Schedule changes weekly, ideal if you’re adaptable and want variety plus access to extra shifts.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals/Carter

Location: Harlem, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Patrol a major long-term care and rehab facility to prevent trespassing and property damage. Great if you have a NY State Security Guard registration and want hospital-system benefits.

Employer: Ethos Risk Services

Location: New York, NY (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Investigate insurance claims in the field—scene work, interviews, fraud detection, and detailed reports. Best for those with 2+ years SIU experience, PI license (or willing to get one), and their own vehicle/equipment.

Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $23.00/hour

Standing post role with patrols, reporting, and customer service. Requires NYS Security Guard License, weekend availability, and strong de‑escalation skills; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: American Express

Location: New York, NY (hybrid/onsite per role needs)

Type: Full-time

Conduct physical security assessments of executive residences and manage access control, video, and alarm systems. Great for tech‑savvy security pros with PSP/CPP‑type credentials and strong project skills.

Employer: Allied Risk Management

Location: Remote (U.S.) – supports NYC posts

Type: Full-time

Oversee guard schedules and performance mostly from home (about 85% remote) with some field visits. Requires OSHA construction cert, security guard license, S60 Fire Watch, and strong scheduling/Excel skills.

Employer: Propark Mobility

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $21.25/hour + cash tips

Lead valet teams, handle customer issues, and jump in on valet duties as needed. Union role with benefits, free parking, and growth potential if you have at least 2 years of driving and customer service experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.87–$18.87/hour

Overnight access-control post at a utilities site, monitoring entry points and doing patrols in a more rugged environment. Requires a TSA TWIC and comfort working with limited on-site facilities.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.87/hour

Overnight unarmed patrol at a government housing facility, Monday–Friday, 11 PM–7 AM. Needs a NY Security Guard License and 1+ year of experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Console room and patrol role at a professional services site with mixed overnight/weekend shifts. Requires 2+ years security experience and a NY Security Guard License.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Night shift at a major financial HQ, Monday–Friday, 10 PM–6 AM. Heavy on patrols, access control, and detailed reporting in a corporate environment.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chelsea, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Multiple shifts (morning, evening, overnight) at a Chelsea residential building. Strong customer service focus with regular patrols and daily interaction with residents and staff.

Employer: The Twenty Two

Location: Union Square, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hour

On-site role at a high-end hotel and private club, balancing firm security with five-star hospitality. Requires a NY Security Guard License and comfort with nightlife, events, and discreet guest service; offers health benefits, 401(k) + match, and PTO.

Employer: MTA Metro-North Railroad

Location: 420 Lexington Ave, New York, NY

Type: Full-time, executive

Pay: $164,578–$185,150/year

Senior safety leader role overseeing systemwide field safety and accident investigations, with 24/7 incident oversight and heavy regulatory interaction. Best for seasoned transportation safety pros with 12+ years’ experience and strong leadership background.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Weekend patrol role at a financial institution (Sat afternoon, Sun morning). Good side-gig for licensed guards who want steady, high-rate part-time work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time with option to add shifts

Pay: $23.00/hour

Anchor Friday overnight shift at a wealth management firm, with the option to pick up extra shifts via their app. Nice mix of income stability and flexibility for licensed guards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple posts and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.