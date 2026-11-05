undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New York
🚔 New York public safety jobs with multiple security roles
3 days ago
New York is busy and hiring. If you’ve got a security license, safety background, or strong people skills, there are plenty of ways to put them to work right now.
Security Officer - Apartment Complex
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Unarmed patrol role at an apartment complex, Tuesday–Saturday, 4 PM–12 AM. Lots of walking, incident reporting, and customer service, with paid training and access to benefits.
Security & EHS Operations Manager
- Employer: Voltera
- Location: Remote (U.S.-based, supports NYC sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $105,000–$125,000/year + bonus & equity
Lead nationwide physical security and EHS operations, manage 24/7 security desk teams, vendors, and safety programs. Great fit if you have multi-site security tech experience and want a high-impact, mostly-remote leadership role.
Security Officer - Educational Facility (Public Library)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.30/hour
Daytime schedule at a prominent public library, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM on set days. Focus on patrols, access control, and helping patrons in a calm, professional way.
Security Officer Part Time Patrol Driver - Financial Company
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $27.00–$28.00/hour
Weekend driving patrol role at a financial institution, 6 AM–2 PM. Good for experienced guards with a valid driver’s license who want higher hourly pay and supervisory responsibilities.
Security Officer Flex Schedule - Special Events
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week flex)
- Pay: $20.55/hour
Branch Flex Officer covering many sites (healthcare, education, retail, etc.). Schedule changes weekly, ideal if you’re adaptable and want variety plus access to extra shifts.
Watch Person
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals/Carter
- Location: Harlem, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
Patrol a major long-term care and rehab facility to prevent trespassing and property damage. Great if you have a NY State Security Guard registration and want hospital-system benefits.
Special Investigations Unit (SIU) - Field Investigator
- Employer: Ethos Risk Services
- Location: New York, NY (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
Investigate insurance claims in the field—scene work, interviews, fraud detection, and detailed reports. Best for those with 2+ years SIU experience, PI license (or willing to get one), and their own vehicle/equipment.
Security Officer (Part-time) – Doyle Security Services
- Employer: Doyle Security Services, Inc. (DSS)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $23.00/hour
Standing post role with patrols, reporting, and customer service. Requires NYS Security Guard License, weekend availability, and strong de‑escalation skills; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses.
Security Technology Specialist
- Employer: American Express
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid/onsite per role needs)
- Type: Full-time
Conduct physical security assessments of executive residences and manage access control, video, and alarm systems. Great for tech‑savvy security pros with PSP/CPP‑type credentials and strong project skills.
Remote Scheduler for Security Guard Company
- Employer: Allied Risk Management
- Location: Remote (U.S.) – supports NYC posts
- Type: Full-time
Oversee guard schedules and performance mostly from home (about 85% remote) with some field visits. Requires OSHA construction cert, security guard license, S60 Fire Watch, and strong scheduling/Excel skills.
Parking Valet Supervisor
- Employer: Propark Mobility
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $21.25/hour + cash tips
Lead valet teams, handle customer issues, and jump in on valet duties as needed. Union role with benefits, free parking, and growth potential if you have at least 2 years of driving and customer service experience.
Security Guard Access Control - Utility Company
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.87–$18.87/hour
Overnight access-control post at a utilities site, monitoring entry points and doing patrols in a more rugged environment. Requires a TSA TWIC and comfort working with limited on-site facilities.
Security Officer Full Time Housing Facility (Government)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.87/hour
Overnight unarmed patrol at a government housing facility, Monday–Friday, 11 PM–7 AM. Needs a NY Security Guard License and 1+ year of experience.
Security Officer - Corporate Console Room
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50/hour
Console room and patrol role at a professional services site with mixed overnight/weekend shifts. Requires 2+ years security experience and a NY Security Guard License.
Security Officer - Financial Services Headquarters
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Night shift at a major financial HQ, Monday–Friday, 10 PM–6 AM. Heavy on patrols, access control, and detailed reporting in a corporate environment.
Security Officer - Residential Building (Chelsea)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chelsea, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
Multiple shifts (morning, evening, overnight) at a Chelsea residential building. Strong customer service focus with regular patrols and daily interaction with residents and staff.
Security Guard – Luxury Hotel & Members’ Club
- Employer: The Twenty Two
- Location: Union Square, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hour
On-site role at a high-end hotel and private club, balancing firm security with five-star hospitality. Requires a NY Security Guard License and comfort with nightlife, events, and discreet guest service; offers health benefits, 401(k) + match, and PTO.
Assistant Vice President, Operations Safety & Investigations
- Employer: MTA Metro-North Railroad
- Location: 420 Lexington Ave, New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Pay: $164,578–$185,150/year
Senior safety leader role overseeing systemwide field safety and accident investigations, with 24/7 incident oversight and heavy regulatory interaction. Best for seasoned transportation safety pros with 12+ years’ experience and strong leadership background.
Security Officer - Investment Banking Corporation
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Weekend patrol role at a financial institution (Sat afternoon, Sun morning). Good side-gig for licensed guards who want steady, high-rate part-time work.
Security Officer - Wealth Management Firm (Part-time Enhanced)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Part-time with option to add shifts
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Anchor Friday overnight shift at a wealth management firm, with the option to pick up extra shifts via their app. Nice mix of income stability and flexibility for licensed guards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple posts and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.