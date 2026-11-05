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New York
⚖️ New York Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple $300K+ Roles
3 days ago
New York’s legal market is buzzing right now—big law, in‑house, and compliance shops are all hiring. If you’re ready to level up your career (or your salary), these openings are worth a look.
Associate – Executive Compensation (Mid–Senior)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national full‑service firm client)
- Location: New York, NY (in office 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time, law firm associate
- Salary: Competitive; market for national firms (listing notes up to ~$350K)
- Mid/senior Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation role plugged into a national corporate/M&A platform. Heavy deal work, direct partner access, and long‑term growth in a growing NYC office.
Manager, Corporate Governance / Legal Affairs (Corporate Secretary)
- Employer: NBCUniversal
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid, ~4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, corporate governance
- Salary: $90,000–$115,000 + bonus + benefits
- Manage U.S. and Canadian entity governance, minute books, and filings for a major media company. Great fit for a seasoned corporate paralegal/governance pro ready for an enterprise‑wide role.
Conflicts Analyst Supervisor
- Employer: Kirkland & Ellis
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, risk management leadership
- Salary (NY): $133,000–$183,000
- Lead a team handling conflicts for new matters, lateral hires, and big projects at a top global firm. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in conflicts/risk and want people leadership plus process improvement.
Attorney – Corporate M&A (3–4 Years)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (Am Law 100 client)
- Location: New York, NY (listed as fully remote)
- Type: Full-time, corporate associate
- Salary: Competitive; aligned with Am Law 100 (up to ~$350K)
- Mid‑level M&A associate role with Chambers‑ranked corporate practice. High‑value domestic and cross‑border deals, strong training, and clear advancement path.
Attorney – M&A (3–5 Years, Tech & Life Sciences)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (Am Law 100 client)
- Location: New York, NY (remote basis)
- Type: Full-time, corporate/M&A
- Salary: $260,000–$365,000 base + bonus + full benefits
- Focus on sophisticated public and private M&A for tech and life sciences clients. Lots of responsibility on complex deals, strong mentorship, and international platform.
Attorney – Employment (No Billable Hour Requirement)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (employment firm client)
- Location: Remote in New York
- Type: Full-time, employment counsel
- Salary: Up to $240,000 base + performance bonus
- Act as outside employment counsel to major corporate clients and Fortune 500s. Fully remote in NY with no billable hour requirement, focused on high‑quality advisory and disputes.
Legal Assistant – Litigation
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: New York, NY (flexible; at least 1 day/week in office)
- Type: Full-time, legal support
- Salary: $25–$40/hour + overtime + benefits
- Support civil litigation and insurance defense attorneys with e‑filings, calendars, trial prep, and client contact. Good fit if you have 3+ years litigation assistant experience and want strong benefits and growth.
Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: New York, NY (office/home/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, litigation associate
- Salary: $100,000–$160,000 + billable bonus + benefits
- Handle your own caseload—appear in court, take depos, manage trials. Flexible work setup, clear path to partnership, and strong training in trial and defense strategy.
Attorney – Corporate (Big Law Work, Fully Remote)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (corporate firm client)
- Location: Remote from New York
- Type: Full-time, corporate transactions
- Salary: Up to $300,000 base + multiple bonuses
- Fully remote corporate transactions role (M&A, JVs, debt financing, funds). Big Law‑level work with ex‑Big Law colleagues, plus monthly and year‑end bonuses and a cut of matters.
Regulatory Non‑Financial Reporting Manager
- Employer: Meta
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, regulatory reporting/compliance
- Salary: $118,000–$170,000 + bonus + equity + benefits
- Own Meta’s global non‑financial reporting obligations register and scoping for ESG/sustainability disclosures. Heavy work with CSRD/ESRS, ISSB, GRI, and AI‑enabled regulatory monitoring.
Senior Associate, Legal – Infrastructure Funds
- Employer: Brookfield Infrastructure Group
- Location: New York, NY (Brookfield Place)
- Type: Full-time, in‑house funds/transactions
- Salary: $300,000–$335,000 + bonus
- Support private fund legal and transactions for infrastructure debt and structured solutions platforms (BID & BISS). Great for a 5+ year lawyer with private equity, project finance, or fund experience.
Workers’ Compensation Attorney
- Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for NYC firm)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, litigation
- Salary: $170,000–$230,000
- Run a full NY workers’ comp caseload from intake to resolution, with hearings, depos, and mentoring staff. Strong benefits and autonomy if you have 3+ years dedicated NY workers’ comp experience.
Conflicts Attorney
- Employer: WilmerHale
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, law firm conflicts/ethics
- Salary: $159,280–$199,100
- Senior conflicts/ethics role handling OCGs, RFPs, lateral checks, ethical walls, and BIAC communications at a major international firm. JD required; strong fit if you like risk, policy, and training.
Health Care Regulatory Associate
- Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, health care regulatory
- Salary: $260,000–$390,000
- Join a top‑ranked health care practice advising systems, plans, and health tech on fraud & abuse, licensure, telehealth, value‑based care, and more. Ideal for a 3–6 year attorney who loves complex health policy.
Patent Agent (Engineering)
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, patent prosecution
- Salary: Not listed
- Registered Patent Agent role drafting and prosecuting patents across engineering, life sciences, and software. Heavy USPTO/PCT work, prior art/FTO analysis, and portfolio strategy.
Digital & Technology Transactions Associate
- Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, tech transactions
- Salary: $310,000–$390,000
- 4–6 year associate working on SaaS, licensing, AI, fintech, digital media, and IP commercialization. Mix of standalone commercial deals and M&A support, with lots of client contact.
Paralegal – Chapter 11 / Restructuring & Insolvency
- Employer: The ONeil Search Group (global firm client)
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, paralegal
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a Business Restructuring & Insolvency group on Chapter 11 matters—proofs of claim, fee apps, UCC searches, court filings, and hearings. Best for paralegals with 4+ years bankruptcy/restructuring.
General Counsel – Multi‑State Behavioral Health
- Employer: Mindful Health Solutions / Radial
- Location: New York, NY (contract GC role)
- Type: Contract, senior in‑house
- Salary: $250,000–$350,000/year (NY range)
- First GC for a fast‑growing brain‑health clinic network and MSO. Own everything from MSO/PC structures and M&A to DEA, telehealth, payer deals, and compliance—initially as the only lawyer.
Consultant (MS), Code of Ethics
- Employer: ACA Group
- Location: New York, NY
- Type: Full-time, compliance consulting
- Salary: $70,000–$85,000 + discretionary bonus
- Run personal trading surveillance and employee compliance programs (OBAs, gifts, political contributions, conflicts) for investment firms using ComplianceAlpha. Great if you have 3+ years in securities compliance.
Senior Paralegal – Investment Management
- Employer: Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, senior paralegal
- Salary (NY): $91,500–$146,325
- Senior role supporting private funds and investment management: entity formations, fund launches, transfers, subscriptions, and closings. Designed for paralegals with 6+ years transactional experience at large firms.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send that resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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