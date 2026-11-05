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🧑💼 Multiple NYC HR & Talent Roles From $75K–$275K+
New York’s people & talent market is buzzing right now—especially if you love building teams, systems, and culture. Here are several standout HR, recruiting, and people analytics roles hiring in New York, NY.
Human Capital Associate
Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a global investment management firm)
Location: New York, NY (office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support payroll, onboarding/offboarding, HRIS updates, and employee support in a fast-paced financial services environment. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in HR ops/payroll, know ADP and NY employment law, and want broad HR exposure.
Compensation Associate
Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a growing financial services firm)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a lean Total Rewards team and work on market pricing, bonus/merit cycles, and comp modeling with senior leaders. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of compensation experience and strong Excel/data skills and want exposure to executive comp and governance.
Human Resources Business Partner
Employer: rednote
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Founding HRBP role building HR from scratch for a global consumer tech platform. You’ll design core people processes, advise leaders, and bridge NYC ↔ Shanghai culture—perfect if you’ve scaled teams in high-growth, cross-cultural environments.
Recruiter – Experienced Hire
Employer: The D. E. Shaw Group
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$275,000 base + year‑end bonus & benefits
Own a portfolio of searches across business, investment, and technical groups at a top-tier investment firm. Best for recruiters with 6+ years’ experience who can run end-to-end searches and advise senior stakeholders using data.
Global Benefits & HRIS Manager
Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a global investment & transformation org)
Location: New York, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead global benefits across the US, UK, Germany, and India while owning the HRIS and people data. Great if you’ve run multi-country benefits, love vendor management, and want to drive automation and process improvement.
GTM Recruiter
Employer: Scout Global (for a category-defining AI infra company)
Location: New York, NY (5 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base + equity + benefits
Build the enterprise sales and GTM team for a buzzy AI infrastructure platform. Ideal for recruiters with GTM/sales hiring experience in high-growth tech who enjoy complex offers and working closely with execs.
VP, People Messaging
Employer: Moody’s Corporation (via Archer)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, senior IC
Salary: $151,300–$219,400 base + incentive + benefits
Own the People narrative and EVP for a global financial services leader—shaping how pay, performance, careers, and benefits are communicated. Best for 10+ year communications pros who love employee storytelling and change comms.
Senior Design Recruiter
Employer: Brex
Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $126,550–$158,200 base + equity/other comp
Lead hiring for Product, Brand, and Design Leadership at a well-known fintech. You’ll run full-cycle recruiting, assess portfolios, and represent Brex in the design community—great if you’re a design-focused recruiter in high-growth tech.
People Partner, GTM
Employer: Profound
Location: New York, NY (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$250,000 base (NYC) + equity & benefits
HRBP for Sales, CS, Marketing, and GTM Ops at a fast-growing AI marketing platform. You’ll own performance, org design, sales comp changes, and people analytics for GTM—ideal for HRBPs with GTM/SaaS experience.
Recruitment Consultant
Employer: Stott and May
Location: New York, NY (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + commission (amount not listed)
Join a startup-focused agency placing talent in engineering, AI, product, design, and GTM. You’ll run a 360 desk, work with VC-backed founders, and access big incentives and fast progression. Start dates are in January 2027.
Regional Labor Relations Manager – Heavy Construction (Remote)
Employer: SOLV Energy
Location: Remote – supporting Western region (listed under NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,582–$150,728
Lead labor relations for utility-scale solar and energy projects—administering CBAs/PLAs, handling grievances, and partnering with unions. Great for folks with 5+ years in heavy industrial construction and strong union experience.
Talent Partner, GTM
Employer: Cohere
Location: New York, NY (remote-friendly with NYC office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$195,000
Own full-cycle GTM recruiting for a leading enterprise AI company, from sourcing to offer, plus events and special talent projects. Best for 8+ year GTM recruiters who love data, diversity, and the AI space.
People Analytics Partner
Employer: Priceline
Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$125,000
Turn HR data into clear dashboards and insights on headcount, attrition, hiring, and performance. Perfect if you have 5–8 years in people/workforce analytics, know SQL/Sheets/HR data tools, and like building self-serve reporting.
Associate GTM Recruiter
Employer: Samba
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$90,000 OTE + benefits
Blend high-volume sourcing with full-cycle ownership for GTM roles at an AI-driven ad tech company. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in recruiting/sourcing/sales dev, love outreach, and want to build process, not just follow it.
Recruiting Lead
Employer: Masterworks
Location: New York, NY (in-office at 1 WTC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$135,000
Solo recruiting leader for a fintech that securitizes blue-chip art. You’ll own all hiring plus core people ops and office culture, partnering directly with the CEO—great for a hands-on recruiter who likes building from scratch.
Construction Recruiter – 100% Remote
Employer: Jobot
Location: Remote (listed under New York, NY)
Type: Full-time, agency
Salary: $75,000–$500,000/year (base + commission)
Employee-owned agency role focused on construction recruiting, with strong tech tools, every other Friday off, and unlimited PTO. Best for 2+ year agency recruiters who want full-desk ownership and high upside.
Head of Payroll and Benefits
Employer: Toolkit For Founders
Location: Remote (company listed in New York, NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead multi-state/international payroll and benefits internally and advise founders on vendor choices. Great if you’ve run complex payroll, love total rewards for SMBs, and enjoy turning regulations into clear, founder-friendly guidance.
Accounting & Finance Recruiter – 100% Remote
Employer: Jobot
Location: Remote (listed under New York, NY)
Type: Full-time, agency
Salary: $75,000–$500,000/year (base + commission)
Similar setup to the construction desk, but focused on Accounting & Finance roles. Ideal for agency recruiters who want strong tech, big earning potential, and flexibility to work from anywhere in the U.S.
AVP, HR Technology
Employer: MetLife
Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time, leadership
Salary: $164,200–$218,900 base + bonus & stock incentives
Own the global HR tech and people analytics strategy, with a focus on Oracle HCM Cloud and modernizing the HR stack. Best for leaders with 10+ years in HR tech and experience delivering large-scale transformations.
Sr. Executive Research Recruiter, Global Specialty Recruiting
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $157,100–$212,600 base + RSUs & benefits
Executive-level search role focused on Principal Engineers across all of Amazon. You’ll design global search strategies, map talent, and advise senior leaders—ideal if you have 5+ years in senior/exec technical recruiting and love deep market research.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a focused application while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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