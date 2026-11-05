🧑‍💼 Multiple NYC HR & Talent Roles From $75K–$275K+

New York’s people & talent market is buzzing right now—especially if you love building teams, systems, and culture. Here are several standout HR, recruiting, and people analytics roles hiring in New York, NY.

Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a global investment management firm)

Location: New York, NY (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support payroll, onboarding/offboarding, HRIS updates, and employee support in a fast-paced financial services environment. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in HR ops/payroll, know ADP and NY employment law, and want broad HR exposure.

Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a growing financial services firm)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a lean Total Rewards team and work on market pricing, bonus/merit cycles, and comp modeling with senior leaders. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of compensation experience and strong Excel/data skills and want exposure to executive comp and governance.

Employer: rednote

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Founding HRBP role building HR from scratch for a global consumer tech platform. You’ll design core people processes, advise leaders, and bridge NYC ↔ Shanghai culture—perfect if you’ve scaled teams in high-growth, cross-cultural environments.

Employer: The D. E. Shaw Group

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$275,000 base + year‑end bonus & benefits

Own a portfolio of searches across business, investment, and technical groups at a top-tier investment firm. Best for recruiters with 6+ years’ experience who can run end-to-end searches and advise senior stakeholders using data.

Employer: Elliott Scott (searching for a global investment & transformation org)

Location: New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead global benefits across the US, UK, Germany, and India while owning the HRIS and people data. Great if you’ve run multi-country benefits, love vendor management, and want to drive automation and process improvement.

Employer: Scout Global (for a category-defining AI infra company)

Location: New York, NY (5 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$200,000 base + equity + benefits

Build the enterprise sales and GTM team for a buzzy AI infrastructure platform. Ideal for recruiters with GTM/sales hiring experience in high-growth tech who enjoy complex offers and working closely with execs.

Employer: Moody’s Corporation (via Archer)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, senior IC

Salary: $151,300–$219,400 base + incentive + benefits

Own the People narrative and EVP for a global financial services leader—shaping how pay, performance, careers, and benefits are communicated. Best for 10+ year communications pros who love employee storytelling and change comms.

Employer: Brex

Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,550–$158,200 base + equity/other comp

Lead hiring for Product, Brand, and Design Leadership at a well-known fintech. You’ll run full-cycle recruiting, assess portfolios, and represent Brex in the design community—great if you’re a design-focused recruiter in high-growth tech.

Employer: Profound

Location: New York, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$250,000 base (NYC) + equity & benefits

HRBP for Sales, CS, Marketing, and GTM Ops at a fast-growing AI marketing platform. You’ll own performance, org design, sales comp changes, and people analytics for GTM—ideal for HRBPs with GTM/SaaS experience.

Employer: Stott and May

Location: New York, NY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + commission (amount not listed)

Join a startup-focused agency placing talent in engineering, AI, product, design, and GTM. You’ll run a 360 desk, work with VC-backed founders, and access big incentives and fast progression. Start dates are in January 2027.

Employer: SOLV Energy

Location: Remote – supporting Western region (listed under NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,582–$150,728

Lead labor relations for utility-scale solar and energy projects—administering CBAs/PLAs, handling grievances, and partnering with unions. Great for folks with 5+ years in heavy industrial construction and strong union experience.

Employer: Cohere

Location: New York, NY (remote-friendly with NYC office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$195,000

Own full-cycle GTM recruiting for a leading enterprise AI company, from sourcing to offer, plus events and special talent projects. Best for 8+ year GTM recruiters who love data, diversity, and the AI space.

Employer: Priceline

Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000

Turn HR data into clear dashboards and insights on headcount, attrition, hiring, and performance. Perfect if you have 5–8 years in people/workforce analytics, know SQL/Sheets/HR data tools, and like building self-serve reporting.

Employer: Samba

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 OTE + benefits

Blend high-volume sourcing with full-cycle ownership for GTM roles at an AI-driven ad tech company. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in recruiting/sourcing/sales dev, love outreach, and want to build process, not just follow it.

Employer: Masterworks

Location: New York, NY (in-office at 1 WTC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$135,000

Solo recruiting leader for a fintech that securitizes blue-chip art. You’ll own all hiring plus core people ops and office culture, partnering directly with the CEO—great for a hands-on recruiter who likes building from scratch.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Remote (listed under New York, NY)

Type: Full-time, agency

Salary: $75,000–$500,000/year (base + commission)

Employee-owned agency role focused on construction recruiting, with strong tech tools, every other Friday off, and unlimited PTO. Best for 2+ year agency recruiters who want full-desk ownership and high upside.

Employer: Toolkit For Founders

Location: Remote (company listed in New York, NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi-state/international payroll and benefits internally and advise founders on vendor choices. Great if you’ve run complex payroll, love total rewards for SMBs, and enjoy turning regulations into clear, founder-friendly guidance.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Remote (listed under New York, NY)

Type: Full-time, agency

Salary: $75,000–$500,000/year (base + commission)

Similar setup to the construction desk, but focused on Accounting & Finance roles. Ideal for agency recruiters who want strong tech, big earning potential, and flexibility to work from anywhere in the U.S.

Employer: MetLife

Location: New York, NY (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $164,200–$218,900 base + bonus & stock incentives

Own the global HR tech and people analytics strategy, with a focus on Oracle HCM Cloud and modernizing the HR stack. Best for leaders with 10+ years in HR tech and experience delivering large-scale transformations.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $157,100–$212,600 base + RSUs & benefits

Executive-level search role focused on Principal Engineers across all of Amazon. You’ll design global search strategies, map talent, and advise senior leaders—ideal if you have 5+ years in senior/exec technical recruiting and love deep market research.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a focused application while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.