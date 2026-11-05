🔧 New York Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

New York is busy and hiring—especially for people who keep buildings, hotels, schools, and homes clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles.

Employer: Ares Management

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus eligible

Support a high-end investment firm’s New York office with daily facilities walks, vendor coordination, mail/packages, seating plans, and meeting setups. Day shift (7am–4pm) with strong benefits and a focus on professional, detail-oriented service.

Employer: CBRE

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year

Hands-on role doing preventive maintenance and repairs on mechanical, electrical, and other building systems. Good fit if you have 1–2 years experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want to grow with a major facilities company.

Employer: Soho House & Co

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23/hour

Keep club spaces, spa, rooms, and restrooms spotless at a members-only house. Includes deep cleaning, stocking, and special projects, plus health care, 401(k), PTO, and strong training for hospitality careers.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time (other)

Salary: $25.83–$31.10/hour, 40+ hours/week expected

Residential cleaning with kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and laundry, plus occasional simple meal prep. Comes with a big benefits list (401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help, company car/mileage, and more).

Employer: FAO Schwarz

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$25/hour + bonus

Lead the facilities team at the iconic toy store: keep the building guest-ready, handle light repairs, manage vendors, and coach staff. Great step if you have 2+ years leadership in facilities/cleaning and want a path toward assistant manager roles.

Employer: Phyton Talent Advisors (for a major bank)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate building operations across multiple sites, dispatch vendors/techs, and respond to 24/7 facility incidents (HVAC, power, alarms). Best for someone with 5+ years facilities/command center experience and an engineering degree.

Employer: M&R Hotel Management

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Lead hotel engineering operations: advanced HVAC/plumbing/electrical repairs, supervise line engineers, manage inventory, and respond to emergencies. Requires HVAC + EPA certs and 3–5 years facilities experience with some lead time.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: Manhattan West – 25 East 78th St, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days vary, 6:00am–4:00pm

Salary: $21–$23/hour

Front-of-house porter role bussing tables, dishwashing, floor cleaning, and receiving deliveries. Includes free meals at select sites, uniforms, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more) for full-time staff.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Eastview Independent Senior Living, New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19/hour

Housekeeping across resident rooms and common areas with flexible morning/afternoon/evening shifts. No experience required, and you get benefits, PTO, and training with a large national employer.

Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.80–$54.07/hour (experience-based)

Field role installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial food equipment (electrical, mechanical, gas, refrigeration). Includes company vehicle, tools, paid technical training, tuition reimbursement, and clear promotion path.

Employer: Camp Canine

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $17–$18/hour, ~30–35 hours/week

Overnight role (roughly 8pm/7pm–6:45am) focused on cleaning, laundry, trash, and deep sanitizing while caring for dogs (and some cats). Good fit if you love animals, can lift 40 lbs, and don’t mind staying awake all night.

Employer: AC Hotel New York Times Square (OTO Development)

Location: 260 West 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Do minor HVAC, plumbing, and electrical repairs, fire/life safety checks, painting, and preventive maintenance at a Times Square hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and travel discounts.

Employer: Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sports

Location: New York, NY

Type: Event-based (hours vary)

Salary: Not listed

Heavy-labor role doing arena changeovers, deep cleaning, trash moves, and equipment handling at MSG and other venues. Mostly overnight shifts (11pm–7am) with more work during busy event season.

Employer: Safety Facility Services

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Salary: $18–$21/hour (listing also notes $19/hour)

School cleaning role: classrooms, bathrooms, floors, trash, and recycling. Needs 1–3 years custodial/housekeeping experience and ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Praxis Housing Initiatives

Location: New York City (multiple boroughs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.60/hour

Porter role in supportive housing: cleaning rooms and common areas, light painting, basic maintenance, front desk coverage, and helping residents follow safety protocols. Includes health, life, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, and EAP.

Employer: RR Donnelley

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.53–$28.70/hour

Daytime office facilities role: keep common areas and conference rooms clean, reset hoteling desks, manage supplies, and coordinate with building vendors. Good for someone with 1+ year facilities/property experience and strong customer service.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, temporary (3–5 months)

Schedule: 11:30pm–7:30am

Salary: $19.23/hour

Overnight temp role doing sweeping, mopping, restroom cleaning, trash, and event cleanup. Good option if you want short-term work, can work nights, and have some janitorial experience.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17–$19/hour

Part-time housekeeping with cleaning, laundry, floor care, and restocking. Ideal if you have prior residential, hotel, or custodial experience and want flexible hours rather than a full 40-hour week.

Employer: ArchCare

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.29/hour + 10% differential

Skilled maintenance role in a care environment: boilers, heating, plumbing, electrical, tile, painting, and even wheelchair upkeep. Requires 3 years’ maintenance experience and offers vacation, sick time, holidays, 403(b), and voluntary benefits.

Employer: Soho House & Co.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not restated on Indeed; NY listing shows $23/hour

Duplicate posting of the Ludlow House Public Space Attendant role above, via Indeed. Same duties and perks: deep cleaning, stocking, and upkeep of club spaces with health benefits, PTO, and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.