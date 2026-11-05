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🔧 New York Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
New York is busy and hiring—especially for people who keep buildings, hotels, schools, and homes clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles.
Facilities Team Member – Corporate Offices
Employer: Ares Management
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year + bonus eligible
Support a high-end investment firm’s New York office with daily facilities walks, vendor coordination, mail/packages, seating plans, and meeting setups. Day shift (7am–4pm) with strong benefits and a focus on professional, detail-oriented service.
Maintenance Technician – Building Systems
Employer: CBRE
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year
Hands-on role doing preventive maintenance and repairs on mechanical, electrical, and other building systems. Good fit if you have 1–2 years experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want to grow with a major facilities company.
Public Area Attendant – Ludlow House
Employer: Soho House & Co
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23/hour
Keep club spaces, spa, rooms, and restrooms spotless at a members-only house. Includes deep cleaning, stocking, and special projects, plus health care, 401(k), PTO, and strong training for hospitality careers.
House Cleaner – Residential
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time (other)
Salary: $25.83–$31.10/hour, 40+ hours/week expected
Residential cleaning with kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and laundry, plus occasional simple meal prep. Comes with a big benefits list (401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help, company car/mileage, and more).
Facilities Lead – Flagship Store
Employer: FAO Schwarz
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23–$25/hour + bonus
Lead the facilities team at the iconic toy store: keep the building guest-ready, handle light repairs, manage vendors, and coach staff. Great step if you have 2+ years leadership in facilities/cleaning and want a path toward assistant manager roles.
Facilities Coordinator – Investment Bank
Employer: Phyton Talent Advisors (for a major bank)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Coordinate building operations across multiple sites, dispatch vendors/techs, and respond to 24/7 facility incidents (HVAC, power, alarms). Best for someone with 5+ years facilities/command center experience and an engineering degree.
Engineering Supervisor – SpringHill Suites Times Square
Employer: M&R Hotel Management
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24–$26/hour
Lead hotel engineering operations: advanced HVAC/plumbing/electrical repairs, supervise line engineers, manage inventory, and respond to emergencies. Requires HVAC + EPA certs and 3–5 years facilities experience with some lead time.
Porter – Hospitality Venue
Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
Location: Manhattan West – 25 East 78th St, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Days vary, 6:00am–4:00pm
Salary: $21–$23/hour
Front-of-house porter role bussing tables, dishwashing, floor cleaning, and receiving deliveries. Includes free meals at select sites, uniforms, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more) for full-time staff.
Environmental Services Attendant – Senior Living
Employer: Sodexo
Location: Eastview Independent Senior Living, New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19/hour
Housekeeping across resident rooms and common areas with flexible morning/afternoon/evening shifts. No experience required, and you get benefits, PTO, and training with a large national employer.
Service Technician I–IV – Commercial Kitchen Equipment
Employer: Hobart Food Equipment and Service
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $26.80–$54.07/hour (experience-based)
Field role installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial food equipment (electrical, mechanical, gas, refrigeration). Includes company vehicle, tools, paid technical training, tuition reimbursement, and clear promotion path.
Dog Daycare Overnight Handler
Employer: Camp Canine
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Salary: $17–$18/hour, ~30–35 hours/week
Overnight role (roughly 8pm/7pm–6:45am) focused on cleaning, laundry, trash, and deep sanitizing while caring for dogs (and some cats). Good fit if you love animals, can lift 40 lbs, and don’t mind staying awake all night.
Building Maintenance Tech II – Hotel
Employer: AC Hotel New York Times Square (OTO Development)
Location: 260 West 40th St, New York, NY 10018
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Do minor HVAC, plumbing, and electrical repairs, fire/life safety checks, painting, and preventive maintenance at a Times Square hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and travel discounts.
Extra Laborer – Event Venues
Employer: Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sports
Location: New York, NY
Type: Event-based (hours vary)
Salary: Not listed
Heavy-labor role doing arena changeovers, deep cleaning, trash moves, and equipment handling at MSG and other venues. Mostly overnight shifts (11pm–7am) with more work during busy event season.
General Cleaner (School)
Employer: Safety Facility Services
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts
Salary: $18–$21/hour (listing also notes $19/hour)
School cleaning role: classrooms, bathrooms, floors, trash, and recycling. Needs 1–3 years custodial/housekeeping experience and ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Residential Staff – Porters (Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn)
Employer: Praxis Housing Initiatives
Location: New York City (multiple boroughs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.60/hour
Porter role in supportive housing: cleaning rooms and common areas, light painting, basic maintenance, front desk coverage, and helping residents follow safety protocols. Includes health, life, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, and EAP.
Facilities Associate / Day Porter – Office
Employer: RR Donnelley
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.53–$28.70/hour
Daytime office facilities role: keep common areas and conference rooms clean, reset hoteling desks, manage supplies, and coordinate with building vendors. Good for someone with 1+ year facilities/property experience and strong customer service.
Temp Janitorial Cleaner – Overnight
Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, temporary (3–5 months)
Schedule: 11:30pm–7:30am
Salary: $19.23/hour
Overnight temp role doing sweeping, mopping, restroom cleaning, trash, and event cleanup. Good option if you want short-term work, can work nights, and have some janitorial experience.
Housekeeper – Residential/Commercial
Location: New York, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: $17–$19/hour
Part-time housekeeping with cleaning, laundry, floor care, and restocking. Ideal if you have prior residential, hotel, or custodial experience and want flexible hours rather than a full 40-hour week.
Maintenance Mechanic – Healthcare Setting
Employer: ArchCare
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $29.29/hour + 10% differential
Skilled maintenance role in a care environment: boilers, heating, plumbing, electrical, tile, painting, and even wheelchair upkeep. Requires 3 years’ maintenance experience and offers vacation, sick time, holidays, 403(b), and voluntary benefits.
Public Area Attendant – Ludlow House
Employer: Soho House & Co.
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not restated on Indeed; NY listing shows $23/hour
Duplicate posting of the Ludlow House Public Space Attendant role above, via Indeed. Same duties and perks: deep cleaning, stocking, and upkeep of club spaces with health benefits, PTO, and career development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles often, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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